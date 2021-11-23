Ohio State-Michigan: Time, TV channel, preview for top-10 rivalry game

Last Updated 11:39 PM, November 23, 2021Gary PutnikOhio State-Michigan: Time, TV channel, preview for top-10 rivalry gameShare College football rankings: Ohio State rises, Cincinnati reaches top 4 for first time 2:27 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:10 am, November 24, 2021How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State After last year's matchup between Ohio State and Michigan was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, the two will meet for the 116th time in a top-five matchup. Here's how to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State: Date: Saturday, Nov. 27 Time: 12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Streaming: Foxsports.com Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Previewing Michigan vs. Ohio State One of college football's most historic rivalries will have another chapter written in 2021 when No. 2 Ohio State visits No. 5 Michigan. As if this game didn't have enough on the line already, this year's edition of "The Game" will decide the winner of the Big Ten East. The Buckeyes come into Week 13 off a dominating 56-7 win over then-No.7 Michigan State. QB C.J. Stroud is playing some of his best football as of recent with 1,198 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions in the last three games. One target Stroud has really liked in those past three games is WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has 484 and three touchdowns in that time span. Defensively, Michigan has been rock solid after its loss to Michigan State in Week 9. Since then, the Wolverines have yet to allow 20 points in a game. DE Aidan Hutchinson has caused havoc in the backfield with 11 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks this season. On the offensive end, Michigan is going to overwhelm defenses like Ohio State. The Wolverines play a run-heavy style of football. This season, Jim Harbaugh's team has run the ball 60% of the time. Two players who have helped with that are RBs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. Haskins has 216 Carries for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Corum has 130 carries for 778 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ohio State's defense has done a great job of stopping the run this season. On average, the Buckeyes allow 102.3 yards per game on the ground. One big part of stopping the run has been their ability to get in the backfield. OSU has 70 tackles for a loss this season as opposed to Michigan's 57. Expect emotions to run high and for another exciting matchup between these two historic programs on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. ET on FOX. College Football Playoff rankingsThis year will be the first time both Michigan and Ohio State are in the top five of the College Football Playoff rankings the same week they meet. Both were in the CFP rankings during this matchup three times prior, but neither were in the top five at the same time. Here are the current CFP rankings and AP poll: CFP Rankings RANKING AP POLL Georgia 1 Georgia Ohio State 2 Ohio State Alabama 3 Alabama Cincinnati 4 Cincinnati Michigan 5 Notre Dame Notre Dame 6 Michigan Oklahoma State 7 Oklahoma State Baylor 8 Ole Miss Ole Miss 9 Baylor Oklahoma 10 Oklahoma Oregon 11 Oregon Michigan State 12 Michigan State BYU 13 BYU Wisconsin 14 Texas A&M Texas A&M 15 UTSA Iowa 16 Utah Pittsburgh 17 Iowa Wake Forest 18 Wisconsin Utah 19 Houston NC State 20 Pittsburgh San Diego State 21 Wake Forest UTSA 22 San Diego State Clemson 23 Louisiana Houston 24 NC State Arkansas 25 Arkansas Michigan vs. Ohio State: Series HistoryThe Michigan-Ohio State rivalry has been around since 1897. The last two decades of this matchup have been all Buckeyes, as they've won 14 of the last 16 games (2010 OSU vacated). Although Ohio State has dominated lately, the Wolverines own the all-time series at 58-51-6. Here are the last 20 times OSU and Michigan have faced off: DATE LOCATION WINNER SCORE Nov. 30, 2019 Ann Arbor, MI Ohio State 56-27 Nov. 24, 2018 Columbus, OH Ohio State 62-39 Nov. 25, 2017 Ann Arbor, MI Ohio State 31-20 Nov. 26, 2016 Columbus, OH Ohio State 30-27 Nov. 28, 2015 Ann Arbor, MI Ohio State 42-13 Nov. 29, 2014 Columbus, OH Ohio State 42-28 Nov. 30, 2013 Ann Arbor, MI Ohio State 42-41 Nov. 24, 2012 Columbus, OH Ohio State 26-21 Nov. 26, 2011 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan 40-34 Nov. 27, 2010 Columbus, OH Ohio State (Vacated) 37-7 Nov. 21, 2009 Ann Arbor, MI Ohio State 21-10 Nov. 22, 2008 Columbus, OH Ohio State 42-7 Nov. 17, 2007 Ann Arbor, MI Ohio State 14-3 Nov. 18, 2006 Columbus, OH Ohio State 42-39 Nov. 19, 2005 Ann Arbor, MI Ohio State 25-21 Nov. 20, 2004 Columbus, OH Ohio State 37-21 Nov. 22, 2003 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan 35-21 Nov. 23, 2002 Columbus, OH Ohio State 14-9 Nov. 24, 2001 Ann Arbor, MI Ohio State 26-20 Nov. 18, 2000 Columbus, OH Michigan 38-26 Stroud 3,468 yards (36 TD, 5 INT) Passing leader Cade McNamara 2,142 yards (14 TD, 2 INT) TreVeyon Henderson 1,098 yards (14 TD) Rushing leader Hassan Haskins 1,063 yards (13 TD) Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1,132 yards (6 TD) Receiving leader Johnson Cornelius 516 yards (3 TD) Ronnie Hickman 85 total tackles (1 TFL, 1 SK) Defense Josh Ross 80 tackles (7.5 TFL, 0.5 Sk) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link