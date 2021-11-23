Ohio State-Michigan: Time, TV channel, preview for top-10 rivalry game

One of college football's most historic rivalries will have another chapter written in 2021 when No. 2 Ohio State visits No. 5 Michigan.

As if this game didn't have enough on the line already, this year's edition of "The Game" will decide the winner of the Big Ten East.

The Buckeyes come into Week 13 off a dominating 56-7 win over then-No.7 Michigan State. QB C.J. Stroud is playing some of his best football as of recent with 1,198 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions in the last three games. One target Stroud has really liked in those past three games is WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has 484 and three touchdowns in that time span.

Defensively, Michigan has been rock solid after its loss to Michigan State in Week 9. Since then, the Wolverines have yet to allow 20 points in a game. DE Aidan Hutchinson has caused havoc in the backfield with 11 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks this season.

On the offensive end, Michigan is going to overwhelm defenses like Ohio State. The Wolverines play a run-heavy style of football. This season, Jim Harbaugh's team has run the ball 60% of the time. Two players who have helped with that are RBs Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. Haskins has 216 Carries for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Corum has 130 carries for 778 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ohio State's defense has done a great job of stopping the run this season. On average, the Buckeyes allow 102.3 yards per game on the ground. One big part of stopping the run has been their ability to get in the backfield. OSU has 70 tackles for a loss this season as opposed to Michigan's 57.

Expect emotions to run high and for another exciting matchup between these two historic programs on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.