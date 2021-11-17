Last Updated 11:52 PM, November 17, 2021
Evan Marinofsky

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Time, TV channel, preview for top-10 game

College football rankings: Oklahoma falls 5 spots after first loss
2:39
4:16 am, November 18, 2021

How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of QB C.J. Stroud's favorite targets.

Here's all you need to know when it comes to watching Saturday's Big Ten tilt between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. 

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET 
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 20
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Streaming: Watch ESPN
  • Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH

3:55 am, November 18, 2021

Previewing Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Kenneth Walker III leads the nation in rushing.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State is always a terrific matchup. But now with the implications this will have on the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff ranking, this is going to be huge. 

Both squads enter at 9-1. Ohio State's lone loss came back on Sept. 11 against Oregon. Michigan State was upset by Purdue, 40-29, earlier this month on Nov. 6. 

The Buckeyes enter Saturday with an offense centered around redshirt-freshman QB C.J. Stroud. He comes into this game with the 11th most passing yards in the nation at 3,036, with 30 touchdowns and only five interceptions. His favorite target, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, enters play with 1,027 yards receiving on the season and five touchdowns. 

On the other sideline, Michigan State's offense centers around its run game, and rightfully so. Kenneth Walker III leads the nation in rushing yards with 1,473 and is tied for the league-lead in touchdowns with 17. 

Defensively, Ohio State beats Michigan State in average yards for per game and average yards against. But after seeing the way in which the Spartans held their own and beat Michigan on Oct. 30, anything is possible this Saturday when Ohio State and Michigan State renew their rivalry. 

3:44 am, November 18, 2021

College Football Playoff ranking update

Ohio State comes in ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff ranking. The Spartans enter at No. 7. With the season winding down, this game will have a massive impact on the CFP. 

Let's take a look at the current CFP rankings and AP poll. 

CFP Ranking RANKING AP POLL
Georgia 1 Georgia
Alabama 2 Alabama
Oregon 3 Cincinnati 
Ohio State 4 Oregon 
Cincinnati  5 Ohio State
Michigan 6 Notre Dame
Michigan State 7 Michigan State
Notre Dame 8 Michigan 
Oklahoma State 9 Oklahoma State
Wake Forest 10 Ole Miss
Baylor 11 Baylor
Ole Miss 12 Oklahoma
Oklahoma 13 Wake Forest
BYU 14 BYU
Wisconsin 15 UTSA
Texas A&M 16 Texas A&M
Iowa 17 Houston
Pittsburgh  18 Iowa
San Diego State 19 Wisconsin
NC State 20 Pittsburgh 
Arkansas 21 Arkansas
UTSA 22 Louisiana 
Utah 23 San Diego State
Houston 24 Utah
Mississippi State 25 NC State

Ohio State and Michigan State play at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20. Here's the rest of the top 25 schedule: 

Friday, Nov. 19

Saturday, Nov. 20

3:25 am, November 18, 2021

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: How they stack up

In the latest College Football Playoff ranking, Ohio State ranked No. 4, while Michigan State grabbed the No. 7 spot. Here's the tale of the tape based off how both have played so far this season. 

Ohio State vs. Michigan State
Ohio State 2021 STATS Michigan state
9-1 Record 9-1
No. 4 College Football Playoff ranking No. 7
46.3 Points per game 34.6
20.2 Points allowed 22.5
550.4 Yards per game 449.6
353.6 Pass yards per game 251.8
196.8 Rush yards per game 197.8
367.4 Yards allowed per game 444.2
261.5 Pass yards allowed per game 329.0
105.9 Rush yards allowed per game 115.2
C.J. Stroud 
3,036 yards (30 TD, 5 INT)		 Passing leader Payton Thorne 
2,460 yards (21 TD, 8 INT)
TreVeyon Henderson
1,028 yards (14 TD)		 Rushing leader Kenneth Walker III
1,473 yards (17 TD)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
1,027 yards (5 TD)		 Receiving leader Jayden Reed
829 yards (7 TD)
Ronnie Hickman
82 total tackles (1 TFL, 1 SK)		 Defense Xavier Henderson
82 tackles (10.0 TFL, 3 Sk)
2:56 am, November 18, 2021

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Series history

Ohio State has certainly gotten the better of its matchups with Michigan State, going 32-13. 

These two storied franchises have clashed since 1912, although after that first meeting, the Spartans and Buckeyes didn't meet up again until 1951. 

Currently, Ohio State rides a five-game win streak against the Spartans heading into Saturday's matchup. Most recently, the Buckeyes took down the Spartans, 52-12, in December 2020. 

Here's the last 16 times these teams have played dating back to 1997. 

DATE LOCATION WINNER SCORE
Dec. 5, 2020 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 52-12
Oct. 5, 2019 Columbus, OH Ohio State 34-10
Nov. 10, 2018 East Lansing, MI Ohio State  26-6
Nov. 11, 2017 Columbus, OH Ohio State 48-3
Nov. 19, 2016 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 17-16
Nov. 21, 2015 Columbus, OH Michigan State 17-14
Nov. 8, 2014 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 49-37
Sept. 29, 2012 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 17-16
Oct. 1, 2011 Columbus, OH Michigan State 10-7
Oct. 18, 2008 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 45-7
Oct. 20, 2007 Columbus, OH Ohio State 24-17
Oct. 14, 2006 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 38-7
Oct. 15, 2005 Columbus, OH Ohio State 35-24
Nov. 8, 2003 Columbus, OH Ohio State 33-23
Nov. 7, 1998 Columbus, OH Michigan State 28-24
Nov. 1, 1997 East Lansing, MI Ohio State 37-13