Last Updated 3:39 PM, October 29, 2020
Wayne Staats

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Time, TV channel, preview

Share
5 college football games to watch in Week 9
0:53
6:53 pm, October 29, 2020

How to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State

The most highly anticipated game this week will be in Happy Valley. No. 3 Ohio State tries to beat No. 18 Penn State for the fourth consecutive season, though the games have been close.

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 31
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
  • Location: Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA

Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 9 TV information.

7:08 pm, October 29, 2020

Previewing Ohio State vs. Penn State

Penn State has been the one Big Ten team to consistently battle Ohio State the last four years.

But 2020 may be different.

After shocking OSU thanks to a late blocked field goal in 2016, Penn State lost by a point in 2017 and 2018 and "only" 11 in 2019 — by far the closest conference game for Ohio State last season.

And it's never a good idea to make too many dramatic conclusions after only one game, but the 2020 openers don't necessarily hint at another super close game.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields could be the nation's best quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence. The Buckeyes rolled 52-17 against Nebraska and look like the most serious challenger to a possible Alabama-Clemson CFP showdown.

Looking at Penn State's yardage, one would expect the Nittany Lions won big at Indiana. But turnovers, penalties and some unfortunate breaks late instead led to Week 8's biggest surprise.

PSU QB Sean Clifford will not only have to have a big game — including on the ground due to new running back depth issues — but he will have to avoid turnovers. The Nittany Lions also can't feed off its White Out home atmosphere, as there will be no fans in Beaver Stadium because of COVID-19.

The signs point to an impressive Ohio State win, but the 2020 sample size is so small in the Big Ten that the chance for a surprise is always there. PSU star DE Shaka Toney, who had two sacks against Indiana, will hope he and the defense and limit Fields on the ground and force other Buckeyes to pick up yards.

Penn State is better than what it showed against Indiana. But it's probably not better than Ohio State.

5:33 pm, October 29, 2020

College football rankings update

After crushing Nebraska 52-17 to begin its season, Ohio State jumped two spots to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls. But Penn State fell 10 spot to No. 18 (AP) and No. 17 (Coaches) after losing to Indiana 36-35 in OT last week.

AP POLL RANKING COACHES POLL
Clemson 1 Clemson
Alabama 2 Alabama
Ohio State 3 Ohio State
Notre Dame 4 Notre Dame
Georgia 5 Georgia
Oklahoma State 6 Oklahoma State
Cincinnati 7 Cincinnati
Texas A&M 8 Texas A&M
Wisconsin 9 Florida
Florida 10 BYU
BYU 11 Wisconsin
Miami 12 Miami
Michigan 13 North Carolina
Oregon 14 Michigan
North Carolina 15 Oregon
Kansas State 16 Kansas State
Indiana 17 Penn State
Penn State 18 Marshall
Marshall 19 Indiana
Coastal Carolina 20 USC
USC 21 Coastal Carolina
SMU 22 Iowa State
Iowa State 23 SMU
Oklahoma 24 Oklahoma
Boise State 25 Army

Check out this week's Top 25 schedule:

4:37 pm, October 29, 2020

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Series history

Ohio State and Penn State first met in 1912, with the Nittany Lions winning 37-0 in Columbus, Ohio. But OSU leads the series 20-14 all-time.

Here's a look at all their meetings since 1993, when Penn State joined the Big Ten:

Date Winner Score Location
Oct. 30, 1993 Ohio State 24-6 Columbus, OH
Oct. 29, 1994 Penn State 63-14 University Park, PA
Oct. 7, 1995 Ohio State 28-25 University Park, PA
Oct. 5, 1996 Ohio State 38-7 Columbus, OH
Oct. 11, 1997 Penn State 31-27 University Park, PA
Oct. 3, 1998 Ohio State 28-9 Columbus, OH
Oct. 16, 1999 Penn State 23-10 University Park, PA
Sept. 23, 2000 Ohio State 45-6 Columbus, OH
Oct. 21, 2001 Penn State 29-27 University Park, PA
Oct. 26, 2002 Ohio State 13-7 Columbus, OH
Nov. 1, 2003 Ohio State 21-20 University Park, PA
Oct. 30, 2004 Ohio State 21-10 Columbus, OH
Oct. 8, 2005 Penn State 17-10 University Park, PA
Sept. 23, 2006 Ohio State 28-6 Columbus, OH
Oct. 27, 2007 Ohio State 37-17 University Park, PA
Oct. 25, 2008 Penn State 13-6 Columbus, OH
Nov. 7, 2009 Ohio State 24-7 University Park, PA
Nov. 13, 2010 Ohio State* 38-14 Columbus, OH
Nov. 19, 2011 Penn State 20-14 Columbus, OH
Oct. 27, 2012 Ohio State 35-23 University Park, PA
Oct. 26, 2013 Ohio State 63-14 Columbus, OH
Oct. 25, 2014 Ohio State 31-24 University Park, PA
Oct. 17, 2015 Ohio State 38-10 Columbus, OH
Oct. 22, 2016 Penn State 24-21 University Park, PA
Oct. 28, 2017 Ohio State 39-38 Columbus, OH
Sept. 29, 2018 Ohio State 27-26 University Park, PA
Nov. 23, 2019 Ohio State 28-17 Columbus, OH

*Vacated

4:17 pm, October 29, 2020

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Stats breakdown

Both the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions have played only one game, so it's very early in the 2020 season for the Big Ten teams. But here's how they stack up statistically:

Ohio State vs. Penn State
Ohio State STAT Penn State
1-0 Record (all Big Ten games) 0-1
No. 3 AP rank No. 18
52 Points per game 35
317 Points allowed 36
498 Yards per game 488
276 Pass yards 238
222 Rush yards 250
377 Yards allowed 211
160 Pass yards allowed 170
217 Rush yards allowed 41
Justin Fields
276 yards (2 TD, 0 INT)		 Passing leader Sean Clifford
238 yards (3 TD, 2 INT)
Trey Sermon
55 yards		 Rushing leader Sean Clifford
119 yards (1 TD)
Garrett Wilson
129 yards (1 TD)		 Receiving leader Jahan Dotson
94 yards (1 TD)
Pete Werner
7 total tackles,1 tfl		 Defense Shaka Toney
7 total tackles, 2 sacks