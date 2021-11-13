No. 13 Baylor upsets No. 8 Oklahoma, hands Sooners first loss

For the first time since 2014 and only the fourth time in its history, Baylor took down Oklahoma, 27-14, ending the Sooners’ undefeated season and most certainly dropping them in the College Football Playoff ranking.

Despite Oklahoma scoring first, the Bears were in control for almost all of the afternoon due to their run game.

It centered around two people: QB Gerry Bohanon and RB Abram Smith.

Bohanon rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Smith ran for 148 yards on 20 attempts, most notably a 75-yard run to setup a Bohanon rushing touchdown to make it 17-7. In total, Baylor rushed for 296 yards. Oklahoma only rushed for 78 yards.

As for passing, Bohanon finished 12-for-21 with 117 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. The one passing touchdown was to receiver Tyquan Thornton late in the second quarter.

On the other sideline, the Oklahoma QB platoon struggled due to Baylor’s relentless defense.

Sooners freshman QB Caleb Williams finished 10-for-19 through the air with 146 yards and two interceptions. Part of that poor play was having his fingers stepped on late in the first half. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley opted for Spencer Rattler under center with 1:03 to play in the third quarter.

But Rattler wasn’t much better, going 4-for-6 with 36 yards through the air. Williams was back in for the team’s final drive, which produced a Kennedy Brooks rushing touchdown.

Aside from Oklahoma sustaining its first loss this season, the Baylor win snapped a 17-game win streak for the Sooners dating back to last season.