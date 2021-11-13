No. 13 Baylor upsets No. 8 Oklahoma, hands Sooners first loss

Last Updated 3:58 PM, November 13, 2021Evan MarinofskyNo. 13 Baylor upsets No. 8 Oklahoma, hands Sooners first lossShare College football rankings: Ohio State enters CFP top 4 2:39 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 8:38 pm, November 13, 2021Baylor takes down Oklahoma, 27-14, in impactful upset For the first time since 2014 and only the fourth time in its history, Baylor took down Oklahoma, 27-14, ending the Sooners’ undefeated season and most certainly dropping them in the College Football Playoff ranking. Despite Oklahoma scoring first, the Bears were in control for almost all of the afternoon due to their run game. It centered around two people: QB Gerry Bohanon and RB Abram Smith. Bohanon rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Smith ran for 148 yards on 20 attempts, most notably a 75-yard run to setup a Bohanon rushing touchdown to make it 17-7. In total, Baylor rushed for 296 yards. Oklahoma only rushed for 78 yards. As for passing, Bohanon finished 12-for-21 with 117 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. The one passing touchdown was to receiver Tyquan Thornton late in the second quarter. No question about it. 😎#SicEm | #BUncommon pic.twitter.com/LIkZdqiSvh— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 13, 2021 On the other sideline, the Oklahoma QB platoon struggled due to Baylor's relentless defense. Sooners freshman QB Caleb Williams finished 10-for-19 through the air with 146 yards and two interceptions. Part of that poor play was having his fingers stepped on late in the first half. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley opted for Spencer Rattler under center with 1:03 to play in the third quarter. But Rattler wasn't much better, going 4-for-6 with 36 yards through the air. Williams was back in for the team's final drive, which produced a Kennedy Brooks rushing touchdown. Aside from Oklahoma sustaining its first loss this season, the Baylor win snapped a 17-game win streak for the Sooners dating back to last season.
8:07 pm, November 13, 2021
Oklahoma strikes back, cuts Baylor lead to 24-14 | 2:26 4Q
Touchdown #Sooners! @kennedyBrooks26 adds 6 to the board. OU 14, Baylor 24 (2:26/4Q) #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/BsB2bh7poH— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 13, 2021 After a tough day offensively, the Sooners put QB Caleb Williams back in. He successfully led his squad down the field to put them in position for Kennedy Brooks to rush it into the end zone from the one-yard line. Baylor leads 24-14 with 2:26 to play in the game. 8:02 pm, November 13, 2021
Gerry Bohanon rushes for 14-yard TD to put Baylor up 24-7 | 3:57 4Q
Gerry! Gerry!Bohanon does it again for @BUFootball 💪 pic.twitter.com/OFB3w9HHFf— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021 That just might do it. With 3:57 to play and on the Oklahoma 14-yard line, Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon rushed it into the end zone to give the Bears a healthy lead of 24-7. Bohanon currently has 104 rushing yards on the day with two touchdowns. Baylor leads, 24-7, with 3:57 left in the game. 7:37 pm, November 13, 2021
Gerry Bohanon rushes for 5-yard TD after Abram Smith goes for 75-yard run to put Baylor up 17-7 | 13:13 4Q
🗣 GERRY, GERRY, GERRY@BUFootball extends its lead to 10 points thanks to this TD run from Gerry Bohanon! pic.twitter.com/LRbCLwbJw7— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021 From five yards out, Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon rushed in a touchdown to put Baylor up 17-7 with less than a quarter to play. What a run from @BUFootball's Abram Smith! pic.twitter.com/o29YppdpIv— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021 The real play of the drive came three plays earlier when RB Abram Smith took it from his own 17-yard line to the Oklahoma 8 for a 75-yard run. He currently sits with 117 yards rushing on the day. Baylor leads, 17-7, with 13:13 left in the fourth quarter. 7:29 pm, November 13, 2021
Spencer Rattler in at QB for Oklahoma | 1:03 3Q
"We want Spencer" 👀 pic.twitter.com/HwKnz7j2Zz— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021 The Baylor defense stifled Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams all afternoon. So, with 1:03 left in the third quarter, Sooners head coach made the bold move to go back to his original starting QB: Spencer Rattler. Rattler's first drive was a quick three-and-out. It ended by being sacked for a loss of a yard at his own 25-yard line. Baylor still leads, 10-7, with one quarter left to play. 7:08 pm, November 13, 2021
Baylor receiver R.J. Sneed fumbles, Oklahoma recovers | 7:34 3Q
.@BrianAsamoah2 brings the 𝙗𝙤𝙤𝙢! @nikkkkbonitto on the recovery 💥📺 FOXpic.twitter.com/9mskQFlliN— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 13, 2021 Right after Oklahoma turned the ball over, Baylor logged a turnover of its own. Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon hit receiver R.J. Sneed for a nine-yard gain, but Sneed fumbled after the ball was forced out by Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah. The Sooners recovered the ball at their own 16-yard line. The Bears still lead, 10-7, with 7:34 to play in the third quarter. 6:59 pm, November 13, 2021
Baylor intercepts Caleb Williams for second time today | 10:45 3Q
First-career INT for @alfahiym3 ‼️#SicEm | #BUncommon pic.twitter.com/U1VfwutIIW— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 13, 2021 Caleb Williams looked to be throwing it out of bounds on a broken play, but the ball fell short. Instead, it ended up in the hands of Baylor cornerback Al Walcott. Baylor gets the ball at its own 39-yard line. The Bears lead, 10-7, with 10:45 to play in the third quarter.
6:56 pm, November 13, 2021
Baylor hits 32-yard field goal to take 10-7 lead | 11:49 3Q
Lefty for the LEAD! 👌Baylor 10, Oklahoma 7 | 11:49 3Q#SicEm | #BUncommon pic.twitter.com/jpCu495zDl— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 13, 2021 Baylor kicker Isaiah Hankins made up for his first missed field goal of the game by hitting his next. On 4th and 5 from the Oklahoma 14-yard line, the Bears elected to send out Hankins to kick the 32-yarder, which he hit. Baylor leads, 10-7, with 11:49 to play in the third. 6:31 pm, November 13, 2021
Halftime: Oklahoma and Baylor are tied 7-7 It seemed like everything one team did, the other did right back in the first half of Oklahoma vs. Baylor. First, Baylor missed a 51-yard field goal. Oklahoma missed a kick from the same length on the ensuing drive. Then, Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes intercepted Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams midway through the first quarter. To begin the second half, Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell picked off Bears QB Gerry Bohanon. Finally, it was the matching of the scores. With 10:20 left in the second quarter, Williams rushed it into the end zone from two yards out to put the Sooners on top, 7-0. Bohanon led Baylor down the field on the ensuing drive, resulting in an 8-yard TD pass to trusty receiver Tyquan Thornton to tie it, 7-7. After Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic's second missed field goal of the day, the score stands at 7-7 after the first half. Here's how the QBs match up: Williams: 6-for-12, 65 yards, 1 INT Bohanon: 5-for-12, 57 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT 6:23 pm, November 13, 2021
Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic misses second field goal of the game | 1:16 2Q
After failing to get a first down, the Sooners sent out kicker Gabe Brkic to attempt a 40-yard field goal, but he missed it. It's his second miss of the game. His first came from 51 yards out in the first quarter. The score remains 7-7 with 1:16 to play in the first half.
6:12 pm, November 13, 2021
Gerry Bohanon hits Tyquan Thornton for 8-yard TD to tie the game, 7-7 | 4:44 2Q
.@Humble_Ty19 wins 1-on-1's. We don't make the rules 🤷♂️#SicEm | #BUncommon pic.twitter.com/ZErurUOtCJ— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 13, 2021 After Oklahoma got itself on the board, Baylor immediately answered. QB Gerry Bohanon found Tyquan Thornton, his favorite receiver, open in the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, with 4:44 to go in the first half. 5:59 pm, November 13, 2021
Caleb Williams rushes for a 2-yard TD to make it 7-0 Oklahoma | 10:20 2Q
The Sooners are on the board first!@CALEBcsw runs it in to give @OU_Football the 7-0 lead in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/4womwJig3Q— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021 Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams capped off a nine-play, 78-yard drive by rushing for a two-yard touchdown to open the scoring for the Sooners. The TD run came after Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell's interception. Oklahoma leads, 7-0, with 10:20 to play in the second quarter. 5:48 pm, November 13, 2021
Oklahoma intercepts Gerry Bohanon | 14:21 2Q
Causing 𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘦 😤 @dtturner11 📺 FOXpic.twitter.com/qlxdifokrX— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 13, 2021 The Baylor offense didn't get the start it wanted in the second quarter. Bears QB Gerry Bohanon fired a pass for receiver R.J. Sneed, but it was picked off by Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell at the Oklahoma 22-yard line. Oklahoma takes over. The score remains 0-0 with 14:21 to play in the second quarter. 5:39 pm, November 13, 2021
Oklahoma misses 51-yard field goal | 1:26 1Q
OU misses a field goal and now 𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙂𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙮. 🐻No score with 1:26 remaining in 1Q.#SicEm | #BUncommon pic.twitter.com/9rn40j7FzS— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) November 13, 2021 After failing to gain a first down and faced with a 4th and 4 at the Baylor 34-yard line, Oklahoma sent out kicker Gabe Brkic to attempt a 51-yard field goal. He missed it narrowly to the right. It's the second missed field goal in the game. The score remains 0-0 with 1:26 to play in the first quarter. The score remains 0-0 with 4:10 to play in the first quarter. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:27 pm, November 13, 2021Oklahoma stops Baylor on 4th and 2 in the red zone | 7:04 1Q🛑 𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 🛑#SpeedD pic.twitter.com/sVrOvkIXdI— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 13, 2021 Baylor went bold on its first drive of the game. The Bears first went for it on 4th and 2 midway through the drive at the Oklahoma 45-yard line. They converted when Abram Smith rushed for five yards. Their second try on 4th and 2 came at the Oklahoma four-yard line, but wasn't as successful. QB Gerry Bohanon's pass to Tyquan Thornton was incomplete. This came at the 7:04 mark of the first quarter. The score remains 0-0. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:33 pm, November 13, 2021Pregame: Oklahoma vs. Baylor It’s about that time…#ChampionshipNovember pic.twitter.com/sbjSyllNTN— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 13, 2021 It’s almost time for kick off between No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 13 Baylor at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The Sooners will look to play well enough to move higher in the College Football Playoff ranking. That centers around Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams. He enters today at 78-for-109 through the air with 1,189 yards, 14 touchdowns and only one interception. Running back Kennedy Brooks and receiver Marvin Mims have been huge for the Sooners offense, and they’ll need to be at their best against Baylor. Baylor will look to prevent the Sooners from having their way offensively, and part of that will be matching them when QB Gerry Bohanon has the ball. Baylor’s offense has relied a ton on the running back duo of Abram Smith and Tristan Ebner. Look for that to be big for the Bears today. Oklahoma enters the game undefeated at 9-0. Baylor is 7-2. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:13 pm, November 13, 2021How to watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor Here's all you need to know when it comes to watching Saturday's top 25 matchup between No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 13 Baylor. Time: 12 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Nov. 13 TV channel: FOX Streaming: Foxsports.com Location: Waco, Texas Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 11 TV info. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:28 am, November 11, 2021Previewing Oklahoma vs. Baylor Oklahoma will look to extend its win streak against Baylor to eight. That won't be so easy against this Baylor team. The Bears enter Saturday's matchup with a great run game. Running back Abram Smith has been terrific this season, ranking ninth in the nation in rushing yards with 1,055. His 11 TDs are tied for 18th. Fellow RB Trestan Ebner has been a great sideshow, rushing for 633 yards and a touchdown so far this season. If Baylor is to end its losing streak against Oklahoma on Saturday, the run game is going to have to be on another level. Oklahoma rolls into Waco, Texas undefeated. Since taking over for redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler, freshman QB Caleb Williams has dazzled. On the season, he has 1,189 total yards through the air with a completion percentage of 71.56 percent. His 14 touchdowns with just one interception is an especially impressive stat. Defensively, the Sooners come in with the 17th-best run defense in the nation, only allowing 108.2 yards per game. Baylor counters by allowing 230.9 rushing yards per game. The Bears do have the edge in passing yards allowed per game at 226.56, while Oklahoma sits at 295.22 per game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:06 am, November 11, 2021College Football Playoff ranking vs. AP poll Oklahoma ranks ahead of Baylor in both the AP poll and the College Football Playoff ranking. However, the teams are much closer in the latest CFP. Here's how the rankings stack up: CFP RANKING AP Poll Georgia 1 Georgia Alabama 2 Cincinnati Oregon 3 Alabama Ohio State 4 Oklahoma Cincinnati 5 Oregon Michigan 6 Ohio State Michigan State 7 Notre Dame Oklahoma 8 Michigan State Notre Dame 9 Michigan Oklahoma State 10 Oklahoma State Texas A&M 11 Texas A&M Wake Forest 12 Ole Miss Baylor 13 Wake Forest BYU 14 BYU Ole Miss 15 UTSA NC State 16 Auburn Auburn 17 Houston Wisconsin 18 Baylor Purdue 19 Iowa Iowa 20 Wisconsin Pittsburgh 21 NC State San Diego State 22 Coastal Carolina UTSA 23 Penn State Utah 24 Louisiana Arkansas 25 Pittsburgh Oklahoma and Baylor play at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 on FOX. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule: Thursday, Nov. 11 No. 21 Pitt vs. North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Friday, Nov. 12 No. 5 Cincinnati at South Florida | 6 p.m. | ESPN2 Saturday, Nov. 13 No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 2 Alabama vs. New Mexico State | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 19 Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 6 Michigan at Penn State | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 7 Michigan State vs. Maryland | 4 p.m. | FOX No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. TCU | 8 p.m. | FOX No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 16 NC State | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network No. 14 BYU — No game No. 17 Auburn vs. Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern | 12 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 20 Iowa vs. Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 22 San Diego State vs. Nevada | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN No. 23 UTSA vs. Southern Miss | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 24 Utah at Arizona | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 25 Arkansas at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:39 pm, November 10, 2021Oklahoma vs. Baylor: How they stack upIn the latest College Football Playoff ranking, Oklahoma ranked at No. 8 while Baylor came in at No. 13. Here's the tale of the tape based off of how both have played this season. Oklahoma vs. Baylor Oklahoma 2021 STATS Baylor 9-0 Record 7-2 No. 8 College Football Playoff Rank No. 13 No. 4 AP rank No. 18 42.89 Points per game 36.33 24.22 Points allowed 20.56 477.0 Yards per game 457.4 295.22 Pass yards per game 226.56 181.8 Rush yards per game 230.9 383.9 Yards allowed per game 364.1 272.89 Pass yards allowed per game 237.78 111.0 Rush yards allowed per game 126.3 Caleb Williams 1,189 yards (14 TD, 1 INT) Passing leader Gerry Bohanon 1,967 yards (15 TD, 5 INT) Kennedy Brooks 802 yards (9 TD) Rushing leader Abram Smith 1,055 yards (11 TD) Marvin Mims 605 yards (4 TD) Receiving leader Tyquan Thornton 722 yards (7 TD) Nik Bonitto 28 tackles (9.0 TFL, 5 SK) Defense Jalen Pitre 50 tackles (12.5 TFL, 2 SK) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:18 pm, November 10, 2021Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Series history The last time Oklahoma and Baylor played was a little less than a year ago on Dec. 5, 2020. The Sooners walked away with the 27-14 victory. Unfortunately for the Bears, that's been all too common over the course of their rivalry with Oklahoma. Dating back to the first time the two teams faced off in 1973, the Sooners are 27-3. Baylor's first win didn't come until Nov. 19, 2011, when it beat Oklahoma, 45-38. That ended a 19-game losing streak. The closest the Bears ever came to breaking it was a 2OT loss on Oct. 22, 2005. Let's take a look back at all of their matchups dating back to 2006. DATE LOCATION WINNER SCORE Dec. 5, 2020 Norman, OK Oklahoma 27-14 Dec. 7, 2019 Arlington, TX Oklahoma 30-23 (OT) Nov. 16, 2019 Waco, TX Oklahoma 34-31 Sept. 29, 2018 Norman, OK Oklahoma 66-33 Sept. 23, 2017 Waco, TX Oklahoma 49-41 Nov. 12, 2016 Norman, OK Oklahoma 45-24 Nov. 14, 2015 Waco, TX Oklahoma 44-34 Nov. 8, 2014 Norman, OK Baylor 48-14 Nov. 7, 2013 Waco, TX Baylor 41-12 Nov. 10, 2012 Norman, OK Oklahoma 42-34 Nov. 19, 2011 Waco, TX Baylor 45-38 Nov. 20, 2010 Waco, TX Oklahoma 53-24 Oct. 10, 2009 Norman, OK Oklahoma 33-7 Oct. 4, 2008 Waco, TX Oklahoma 49-17 Nov. 10, 2007 Norman, OK Oklahoma 52-21 Nov. 18, 2006 Waco, TX Oklahoma 36-10 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link