Oklahoma overcomes 21-point deficit to defeat Texas in the Red River Rivalry

There was only one way for the wild 117th edition of the Red River Rivalry to end and, it was a last-second touchdown.

With 10 seconds left and Oklahoma looking to improve its spot for a game-winning field goal attempt in the game’s final ticks, Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks took a direct snap, saw a hole and took it, bringing it 33 yards to the house and giving Oklahoma the 55-48 win in one of this year’s craziest and most exciting games.

The Sooners played catch-up all afternoon. Their greatest deficit was 21 points at the end of the first quarter. But after replacing Spencer Rattler with backup freshman Caleb Williams to begin the third quarter, Oklahoma spent the back half of the game chipping away at the Texas lead.

Williams finished the day 15-for-24 with 211 yards and two touchdowns. His top receiver was Marvin Mims who finished with 136 yards and a wild pair of touchdowns. Brooks put up impressive numbers rushing, running for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas put up a day to be proud of on offense, too. Quarterback Casey Thompson chucked the ball all over the field, going 20-for-34 with 388 yards and five touchdowns. Xavier Worthy put up a whopping 261 yards receiving with two touchdowns. Joshua Moore added two receiving touchdowns as well. On the rushing end of things, Bijan Robinson posted 137 yards and a touchdown.

Oklahoma continues to slightly edge out teams and improves its win streak to 14 dating back to last year, while Thompson’s unbeaten streak as Texas' starting QB ends at three.

Both teams leave the Cotton Bowl Saturday with big questions. For the Longhorns, it’s how far do they fall in the top 25? For the Sooners, the future of Spencer Rattler remains very much up in the air.