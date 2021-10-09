Oklahoma overcomes 21-point deficit to defeat Texas in the Red River Rivalry

Last Updated 4:45 PM, October 09, 2021Evan MarinofskyOklahoma overcomes 21-point deficit to defeat Texas in the Red River Rivalry Share College football rankings: Iowa, Cincinnati move up in AP poll 2:43 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:24 pm, October 9, 2021Oklahoma edges out Texas, 55-48, in thriller to complete wild comeback There was only one way for the wild 117th edition of the Red River Rivalry to end and, it was a last-second touchdown. With 10 seconds left and Oklahoma looking to improve its spot for a game-winning field goal attempt in the game’s final ticks, Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks took a direct snap, saw a hole and took it, bringing it 33 yards to the house and giving Oklahoma the 55-48 win in one of this year’s craziest and most exciting games. The Sooners played catch-up all afternoon. Their greatest deficit was 21 points at the end of the first quarter. But after replacing Spencer Rattler with backup freshman Caleb Williams to begin the third quarter, Oklahoma spent the back half of the game chipping away at the Texas lead. MARVIN MIMS. UNREAL.(via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/OKfWEfqL60— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2021 Williams finished the day 15-for-24 with 211 yards and two touchdowns. His top receiver was Marvin Mims who finished with 136 yards and a wild pair of touchdowns. Brooks put up impressive numbers rushing, running for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Texas put up a day to be proud of on offense, too. Quarterback Casey Thompson chucked the ball all over the field, going 20-for-34 with 388 yards and five touchdowns. Xavier Worthy put up a whopping 261 yards receiving with two touchdowns. Joshua Moore added two receiving touchdowns as well. On the rushing end of things, Bijan Robinson posted 137 yards and a touchdown. Oklahoma continues to slightly edge out teams and improves its win streak to 14 dating back to last year, while Thompson's unbeaten streak as Texas' starting QB ends at three. Both teams leave the Cotton Bowl Saturday with big questions. For the Longhorns, it's how far do they fall in the top 25? For the Sooners, the future of Spencer Rattler remains very much up in the air. 8:02 pm, October 9, 2021
Kennedy Brooks rushes for 33-yard TD with 3 seconds left, Oklahoma leads 55-48 | 00:03 4Q
KENNEDY BROOKS WINS IT FOR THE SOONERS. Instant classic. pic.twitter.com/X1leBrk6D4— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2021 Kennedy Brooks came as close as one could to a walk off touchdown. With just 10 seconds left and Oklahoma looking for better field position for a last-second kick, Kennedy Brooks took a direct snap straight to the house to give the Sooners the lead and, eventually, the win. Two touchdowns for Brooks on the day. Hard to find a better time for one than this. 7:55 pm, October 9, 2021
Xavier Worthy catches 31-yard TD, ties game 48-48 | 1:23 4Q
CASEY THOMPSON TO XAVIER WORTHY! TIE BALL GAME!*whispers* too much time on the clock pic.twitter.com/h5AyxSzYNd— Hudson Standish (@WabashIT) October 9, 2021 With under three minutes to play, Texas QB Casey Thompson led the Longhorns all the way down the field and capped it off with a 31-yard toss to Xavier Worthy for a touchdown. It was Worthy's second TD on the day. The game is tied, 48-48. 7:37 pm, October 9, 2021
Kennedy Brooks rushes for 18-yard touchdown, 48-41 Oklahoma | 7:10 4Q
What is going on… Oklahoma now has the lead. Kennedy Brooks goes 18 yards for the TD. Great blocking by the offensive line.OKLAHOMA 48TEXAS 41 pic.twitter.com/xJbsZFi3Zm— CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) October 9, 2021 Oh. My. Goodness. After an incredible 52-yard touchdown by Marvin Mims, Oklahoma forced Xavier Worthy to fumble the ensuing kick off and recovered the ball at the Texas 18 yard line. All it took was one play and Kennedy Brooks took it into the end zone for the touchdown, putting Oklahoma in the lead for the first time all afternoon. Oklahoma leads, 48-41. 7:29 pm, October 9, 2021
Marvin Mims catches 52-yard touchdown to tie the game, 41-41 | 7:25 4Q
CALEB WILLIAMS JUST MADE ONE OF THE GREATEST THROWS EVER TO MARVIN MIMS! pic.twitter.com/9yh8pO8EA7— Zak (@CaramelPhd) October 9, 2021 Oklahoma did it. Down 18 heading into the second half, the comeback was completed when Caleb Williams reared back and tossed a 52-yard bomb to Marvin Mims who fell back into the end zone to make it 41-39. Then Spencer Rattler came back in for the two-point conversion and successfully completed it to make it 41-41. Buckle up for the rest of this fourth quarter. 7:14 pm, October 9, 2021
Gabe Brkic kicks 26-yard field goal, Texas leads 41-33 | 11:44 4Q
Oklahoma gets the game to within a score on Gabe Brkic's 26-yard field goal. Texas leads, 41-33. 6:57 pm, October 9, 2021
Marvin Mims catches 14-yard TD, Texas leads 41-30 | 1:02 3Q
Caleb Williams drops the snap, shows great poise & then delivers a nice pass to Marvin Mims for the TD. What a turn of events. Oklahoma is only down 11 late in the 3rd quarter. Still plenty of game left.OKLAHOMA 30TEXAS 41 pic.twitter.com/VGB6wJyNeF— CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) October 9, 2021 After fumbling the snap, Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams stepped forward and fired a bullet to receiver Marvin Mims for a 14-yard touchdown, cutting the Texas lead to 41-30. It's a huge play for Williams who took over for Spencer Rattler to start the second half. 6:51 pm, October 9, 2021
Cameron Dicker kicks 41-yard field goal, Texas leads 41-23 | 2:45 3Q
Texas kicker Cameron Dicker nailed a 41-yard field goal in the final minutes of the third quarter. The Longhorns lead, 41-23. 6:35 pm, October 9, 2021
Gabe Brkic kicks 29-yard field goal, Texas leads 38-23 | 6:22 3Q
Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams got his squad all the way to the Texas 12 yard line, but couldn't get any further, forcing Gabe Brkic to come out and kick a 29-yard field goal. Texas leads, 38-23. With 1:02 left in the quarter, Moore broke past the Oklahoma secondary and Thompson let a pass fly for a 48-yard touchdown. Texas ended the first quarter up 28-7. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:57 pm, October 9, 2021Casey Thompson connects with Joshua Moore for a 48-yard TD, Texas leads 28-7 | 1:02 1QCasey Thompson 48 yard TD bomb to Joshua Moore!! Casey Thompson in the 1st quarter: 6-8, 176 yds, 3 TD #Texas pic.twitter.com/jQ2pREelzm— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 9, 2021 Yes, it's still the first quarter. And yes, Texas is still pouring it on. This time it's Casey Thompson tossing up a bomb to Joshua Moore who broke away from the Oklahoma secondary for a 48-yard touchdown. 5:46 pm, October 9, 2021
Gabe Brkic kicks 35-yard field goal, Texas leads 35-20 | 3:02 2Q
After not being able to convert on third down, Oklahoma elected to kick a field goal, which kicker Gabe Brkic drilled from 35 yards out. Spencer Rattler was replaced by Caleb Williams for the drive. Texas leads, 35-20. 5:37 pm, October 9, 2021
Incredible Bijan Robinson run sets up Texas TD, Texas leads 35-17 | 6:41 2Q
My word, what a run by Bijan Robinson pic.twitter.com/KQge80cET9— Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) October 9, 2021 Bijan Robinson is one of the best running backs in the nation. He put that on full display in an incredible 50-yard run Saturday afternoon. Robinson took it down to the Oklahoma 2 yard line, setting the stage for Casey Thompson's TD pass to Jared Wiley. Texas leads, 35-17. 5:20 pm, October 9, 2021
Gabe Brkic nails field goal, Texas leads 28-17 | 12:00 2Q
After failing to convert on third down, Oklahoma elected to send out kicker Gabe Brkic for a 40-yard field goal, which he made. Texas still leads 28-17. 5:12 pm, October 9, 2021
Caleb Williams comes in for Spencer Rattler, scores touchdown on first play, Texas leads 28-14 | 14:45 2Q
Caleb Williams ➡️🏠. pic.twitter.com/xqHEwzbqRe— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 9, 2021 Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made the switch to begin the second quarter, inserting backup quarterback Caleb Williams in for Spencer Rattler on a 4th and 1. On Williams's first play under center, he rushed it 66 yards to the end zone to cut the Texas lead to 28-14. 5:11 pm, October 9, 2021
Texas leads 28-7 after first quarter
Texas couldn't have drawn up a better start if it tried. First play of the game: a 75-yard touchdown from Casey Thompson to Xavier Worthy to make it 7-0 Longhorns. Next: an Oklahoma three-and-out. Then: Texas blocked the ensuing punt, starting its drive from the 2 yard line. Bijan Robinson finished it off by rushing in a touchdown. 14-0 Texas. Oklahoma responded with a successful drive of its own, ending with Spencer Rattler rushing for a score to cut the Texas lead to 14-7. But then just a couple of minutes later, B.J. Foster intercepted Rattler and the Longhorns scored on the next drive when Thompson connected with Joshua Moore for a 10-yard score. That wouldn't be the last time Thompson found Moore for a touchdown in the first quarter. With 1:02 left in the quarter, Moore broke past the Oklahoma secondary and Thompson let a pass fly for a 48-yard touchdown. Texas ended the first quarter up 28-7. 4:57 pm, October 9, 2021
Casey Thompson connects with Joshua Moore for a 48-yard TD, Texas leads 28-7 | 1:02 1Q
Casey Thompson 48 yard TD bomb to Joshua Moore!! Casey Thompson in the 1st quarter: 6-8, 176 yds, 3 TD #Texas pic.twitter.com/jQ2pREelzm— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 9, 2021 Yes, it's still the first quarter. And yes, Texas is still pouring it on. This time it's Casey Thompson tossing up a bomb to Joshua Moore who broke away from the Oklahoma secondary for a 48-yard touchdown. The Longhorns lead, 28-7. 4:45 pm, October 9, 2021
Joshua Moore catches 10-yard TD after Texas interception, Texas leads 21-7 |4:39 1Q
BJ Foster picks off Spencer Rattler! #Longhorns pic.twitter.com/N3momqcT65— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 9, 2021 Oklahoma looked ready to tie the game, but QB Spencer Rattler was intercepted by B.J. Foster at the Texas 49-yard line. The Longhorns responded by successfully driving down the field and capping it off with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Casey Thompson to Joshua Moore to make it 21-7 Texas. BOOM! Casey Thompson with a dime to Joshua Moore on a man-beater concept. Texas cashes in on the turnover and leads 21-7 #HookEm #RedRiverShootout pic.twitter.com/eipyuGn5Y2— Hudson Standish (@WabashIT) October 9, 2021 4:35 pm, October 9, 2021
Spencer Rattler rushes for a TD, Texas leads 14-7 | 9:14 1Q
Spencer Rattler rolls out & keeps it himself. Great play call & Oklahoma gets back in the game.OKLAHOMA 7TEXAS 14 pic.twitter.com/mD0Df990eK— CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) October 9, 2021 Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler responded to Texas' hot start by leading a drive of his own, bringing Oklahoma all the way down the field. The drive ended with Rattler rushing one in from two yards out. Texas leads, 14-7. 4:21 pm, October 9, 2021
Bijan Robinson rushes for TD after Texas blocked punt | 13:07 1Q
Texas gets a huge blocked punt & get the ball at the 2 yard line. Bijan Robinson would punch it in 2 plays later. The Longhorns are off to a fast start.OKLAHOMA 0TEXAS 14 pic.twitter.com/GfdADkTR0V— CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) October 9 It's the Red River Rivalry after all — one of college football's best. Texas leads the series 62-49-5 all-time. However, the Sooners are 15-7 against the Longhorns since 2000. 53-45 (4OT) No. 22 Texas Dallas, TX share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:41 pm, October 6, 2021Oklahoma vs. Texas: How they stack upIn the latest AP poll, Oklahoma ranked No. 6, while Texas moved into the top 25, jumping into the No. 21 spot. Here's how the two programs stack up statistically: Oklahoma vs. Texas Oklahoma 2021 STATs Texas 5-0 Record 4-1 No. 6 AP rank No. 21 38.4 Points per game 43.8 19.0 Points allowed 24.0 433.4 Yards per game 472.8 278.4 Pass yards per game 204.2 155.0 Rush yards per game 268.6 325.0 Yards allowed per game 396.8 241.4 Pass yards allowed per game 224.4 83.6 Rush yards allowed per game 172.4 Spencer Rattler 1,260 yards (10 TD, 4 INT) Passing leader Casey Thompson 707 yards (9 TD, 3 INT) Kennedy Brooks 334 yards (4 TD) Rushing leader Bijan Robinson 663 yards (7 TD) Marvin Mims 264 yards (0 TD) Receiving leader Jordan Whittington 324 yards (3 TD) Isaiah Thomas 13 total tackles (4.5 TFL, 3.5 SK) Defense Ovie Oghoufo 16 tackles (3.0 TFL, 2 Sk) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link