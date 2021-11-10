Last Updated 10:42 PM, November 10, 2021
Evan Marinofsky

Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Preview, time, TV Channel

Previewing Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Oklahoma celebrates a touchdown.

Oklahoma will look to extend its win streak against Baylor to eight. That won't be so easy against this Baylor team. 

The Bears enter Saturday's matchup with a great run game. Running back Abram Smith has been terrific this season, ranking ninth in the nation in rushing yards with 1,055. His 11 TDs are tied for 18th. Fellow RB Trestan Ebner has been a great sideshow, rushing for 633 yards and a touchdown so far this season. If Baylor is to end its losing streak against Oklahoma on Saturday, the run game is going to have to be on another level. 

Oklahoma rolls into Waco, Texas undefeated. Since taking over for redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler, freshman QB Caleb Williams has dazzled. On the season, he has 1,189 total yards through the air with a completion percentage of 71.56 percent. His 14 touchdowns with just one interception is an especially impressive stat. 

Defensively, the Sooners come in with the 17th-best run defense in the nation, only allowing 108.2 yards per game. Baylor counters by allowing 230.9 rushing yards per game. The Bears do have the edge in passing yards allowed per game at 226.56, while Oklahoma sits at 295.22 per game. 

College Football Playoff ranking vs. AP poll

Oklahoma ranks ahead of Baylor in both the AP poll and the College Football Playoff ranking. However, the teams are much closer in the latest CFP. 

Here's how the rankings stack up:

CFP RANKING AP Poll
Georgia 1 Georgia
Alabama 2 Cincinnati 
Oregon 3 Alabama
Ohio State 4 Oklahoma
Cincinnati 5 Oregon
Michigan 6 Ohio State 
Michigan State 7 Notre Dame
Oklahoma 8 Michigan State
Notre Dame 9 Michigan 
Oklahoma State 10 Oklahoma State
Texas A&M 11 Texas A&M
Wake Forest 12 Ole Miss
Baylor 13 Wake Forest
BYU 14 BYU
Ole Miss 15 UTSA
NC State 16 Auburn
Auburn 17 Houston
Wisconsin 18 Baylor
Purdue 19 Iowa
Iowa 20 Wisconsin
Pittsburgh  21 NC State
San Diego State 22 Coastal Carolina
UTSA 23 Penn State
Utah 24 Louisiana 
Arkansas 25 Pittsburgh 

Oklahoma and Baylor play at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 on FOX. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule: 

Thursday, Nov. 11

Friday, Nov. 12

Saturday, Nov. 13

Oklahoma vs. Baylor: How they stack up

In the latest College Football Playoff ranking, Oklahoma ranked at No. 8 while Baylor came in at No. 13. Here's the tale of the tape based off of how both have played this season. 

Oklahoma vs. Baylor
Oklahoma 2021 STATS Baylor
9-0 Record 7-2
No. 8  College Football Playoff Rank No. 13 
No. 4 AP rank No. 18
42.89 Points per game 36.33
24.22 Points allowed 20.56
477.0 Yards per game 457.4
295.22 Pass yards per game 226.56
181.8 Rush yards per game 230.9
383.9 Yards allowed per game 364.1
272.89 Pass yards allowed per game 237.78
111.0 Rush yards allowed per game 126.3
Caleb Williams
1,189 yards (14 TD, 1 INT)		 Passing leader Gerry Bohanon
1,967 yards (15 TD, 5 INT)
Kennedy Brooks
802 yards (9 TD)		 Rushing leader Abram Smith
1,055 yards (11 TD)
Marvin Mims
605 yards (4 TD)		 Receiving leader Tyquan Thornton
722 yards (7 TD)
Nik Bonitto
28 tackles (9.0 TFL, 5 SK)		 Defense Jalen Pitre
50 tackles (12.5 TFL, 2 SK)
Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Series history

Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins celebrates during the Big 12 championship game in December 2019.

The last time Oklahoma and Baylor played was a little less than a year ago on Dec. 5, 2020. The Sooners walked away with the 27-14 victory. Unfortunately for the Bears, that's been all too common over the course of their rivalry with Oklahoma. 

Dating back to the first time the two teams faced off in 1973, the Sooners are 27-3. Baylor's first win didn't come until Nov. 19, 2011, when it beat Oklahoma, 45-38. That ended a 19-game losing streak. The closest the Bears ever came to breaking it was a 2OT loss on Oct. 22, 2005. 

Let's take a look back at all of their matchups dating back to 2006. 

DATE LOCATION WINNER SCORE
Dec. 5, 2020 Norman, OK Oklahoma 27-14
Dec. 7, 2019 Arlington, TX Oklahoma 30-23 (OT)
Nov. 16, 2019 Waco, TX Oklahoma 34-31
Sept. 29, 2018 Norman, OK Oklahoma 66-33
Sept. 23, 2017 Waco, TX Oklahoma 49-41
Nov. 12, 2016 Norman, OK Oklahoma 45-24
Nov. 14, 2015 Waco, TX Oklahoma 44-34
Nov. 8, 2014 Norman, OK Baylor 48-14
Nov. 7, 2013 Waco, TX Baylor 41-12
Nov. 10, 2012 Norman, OK Oklahoma 42-34
Nov. 19, 2011 Waco, TX Baylor 45-38
Nov. 20, 2010 Waco, TX Oklahoma 53-24
Oct. 10, 2009 Norman, OK Oklahoma 33-7
Oct. 4, 2008 Waco, TX Oklahoma 49-17
Nov. 10, 2007 Norman, OK Oklahoma 52-21
Nov. 18, 2006 Waco, TX Oklahoma 36-10