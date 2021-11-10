Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Preview, time, TV Channel

Last Updated 10:42 PM, November 10, 2021Evan MarinofskyOklahoma vs. Baylor: Preview, time, TV ChannelShare College football rankings: Ohio State enters CFP top 4 2:39 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:28 am, November 11, 2021Previewing Oklahoma vs. Baylor Oklahoma will look to extend its win streak against Baylor to eight. That won't be so easy against this Baylor team. The Bears enter Saturday's matchup with a great run game. Running back Abram Smith has been terrific this season, ranking ninth in the nation in rushing yards with 1,055. His 11 TDs are tied for 18th. Fellow RB Trestan Ebner has been a great sideshow, rushing for 633 yards and a touchdown so far this season. If Baylor is to end its losing streak against Oklahoma on Saturday, the run game is going to have to be on another level. Oklahoma rolls into Waco, Texas undefeated. Since taking over for redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler, freshman QB Caleb Williams has dazzled. On the season, he has 1,189 total yards through the air with a completion percentage of 71.56 percent. His 14 touchdowns with just one interception is an especially impressive stat. Defensively, the Sooners come in with the 17th-best run defense in the nation, only allowing 108.2 yards per game. Baylor counters by allowing 230.9 rushing yards per game. The Bears do have the edge in passing yards allowed per game at 226.56, while Oklahoma sits at 295.22 per game. 12:06 am, November 11, 2021
College Football Playoff ranking vs. AP poll Oklahoma ranks ahead of Baylor in both the AP poll and the College Football Playoff ranking. However, the teams are much closer in the latest CFP. Here's how the rankings stack up: CFP RANKING AP Poll Georgia 1 Georgia Alabama 2 Cincinnati Oregon 3 Alabama Ohio State 4 Oklahoma Cincinnati 5 Oregon Michigan 6 Ohio State Michigan State 7 Notre Dame Oklahoma 8 Michigan State Notre Dame 9 Michigan Oklahoma State 10 Oklahoma State Texas A&M 11 Texas A&M Wake Forest 12 Ole Miss Baylor 13 Wake Forest BYU 14 BYU Ole Miss 15 UTSA NC State 16 Auburn Auburn 17 Houston Wisconsin 18 Baylor Purdue 19 Iowa Iowa 20 Wisconsin Pittsburgh 21 NC State San Diego State 22 Coastal Carolina UTSA 23 Penn State Utah 24 Louisiana Arkansas 25 Pittsburgh Oklahoma and Baylor play at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 13 on FOX. Here's the rest of the Top 25 schedule: Thursday, Nov. 11 No. 21 Pitt vs. North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Friday, Nov. 12 No. 5 Cincinnati at South Florida | 6 p.m. | ESPN2 Saturday, Nov. 13 No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 2 Alabama vs. New Mexico State | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 19 Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 6 Michigan at Penn State | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 7 Michigan State vs. Maryland | 4 p.m. | FOX No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. TCU | 8 p.m. | FOX No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 16 NC State | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network No. 14 BYU — No game No. 17 Auburn vs. Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern | 12 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 20 Iowa vs. Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 22 San Diego State vs. Nevada | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN No. 23 UTSA vs. Southern Miss | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 24 Utah at Arizona | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 25 Arkansas at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network Here's the tale of the tape based off of how both have played this season. 11:39 pm, November 10, 2021
Oklahoma vs. Baylor: How they stack up
In the latest College Football Playoff ranking, Oklahoma ranked at No. 8 while Baylor came in at No. 13. Here's the tale of the tape based off of how both have played this season. 

Oklahoma vs. Baylor Oklahoma 2021 STATS Baylor 9-0 Record 7-2 No. 8 College Football Playoff Rank No. 13 No. 4 AP rank No. 18 42.89 Points per game 36.33 24.22 Points allowed 20.56 477.0 Yards per game 457.4 295.22 Pass yards per game 226.56 181.8 Rush yards per game 230.9 383.9 Yards allowed per game 364.1 272.89 Pass yards allowed per game 237.78 111.0 Rush yards allowed per game 126.3 Caleb Williams 1,189 yards (14 TD, 1 INT) Passing leader Gerry Bohanon 1,967 yards (15 TD, 5 INT) Kennedy Brooks 802 yards (9 TD) Rushing leader Abram Smith 1,055 yards (11 TD) Marvin Mims 605 yards (4 TD) Receiving leader Tyquan Thornton 722 yards (7 TD) Nik Bonitto 28 tackles (9.0 TFL, 5 SK) Defense Jalen Pitre 50 tackles (12.5 TFL, 2 SK) 11:18 pm, November 10, 2021
Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Series history The last time Oklahoma and Baylor played was a little less than a year ago on Dec. 5, 2020. The Sooners walked away with the 27-14 victory. Unfortunately for the Bears, that's been all too common over the course of their rivalry with Oklahoma. Dating back to the first time the two teams faced off in 1973, the Sooners are 27-3. Baylor's first win didn't come until Nov. 19, 2011, when it beat Oklahoma, 45-38. That ended a 19-game losing streak. The closest the Bears ever came to breaking it was a 2OT loss on Oct. 22, 2005. Let's take a look back at all of their matchups dating back to 2006. DATE LOCATION WINNER SCORE Dec. 5, 2020 Norman, OK Oklahoma 27-14 Dec. 7, 2019 Arlington, TX Oklahoma 30-23 (OT) Nov. 16, 2019 Waco, TX Oklahoma 34-31 Sept. 29, 2018 Norman, OK Oklahoma 66-33 Sept. 23, 2017 Waco, TX Oklahoma 49-41 Nov. 12, 2016 Norman, OK Oklahoma 45-24 Nov. 14, 2015 Waco, TX Oklahoma 44-34 Nov. 8, 2014 Norman, OK Baylor 48-14 Nov. 7, 2013 Waco, TX Baylor 41-12 Nov. 10, 2012 Norman, OK Oklahoma 42-34 Nov. 19, 2011 Waco, TX Baylor 45-38 Nov. 20, 2010 Waco, TX Oklahoma 53-24 Oct. 10, 2009 Norman, OK Oklahoma 33-7 Oct. 4, 2008 Waco, TX Oklahoma 49-17 Nov. 10, 2007 Norman, OK Oklahoma 52-21 Nov. 18, 2006 Waco, TX Oklahoma 36-10