Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Preview, time, TV Channel

Oklahoma will look to extend its win streak against Baylor to eight. That won't be so easy against this Baylor team.

The Bears enter Saturday's matchup with a great run game. Running back Abram Smith has been terrific this season, ranking ninth in the nation in rushing yards with 1,055. His 11 TDs are tied for 18th. Fellow RB Trestan Ebner has been a great sideshow, rushing for 633 yards and a touchdown so far this season. If Baylor is to end its losing streak against Oklahoma on Saturday, the run game is going to have to be on another level.

Oklahoma rolls into Waco, Texas undefeated. Since taking over for redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler, freshman QB Caleb Williams has dazzled. On the season, he has 1,189 total yards through the air with a completion percentage of 71.56 percent. His 14 touchdowns with just one interception is an especially impressive stat.

Defensively, the Sooners come in with the 17th-best run defense in the nation, only allowing 108.2 yards per game. Baylor counters by allowing 230.9 rushing yards per game. The Bears do have the edge in passing yards allowed per game at 226.56, while Oklahoma sits at 295.22 per game.