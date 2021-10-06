Oklahoma vs. Texas football: Time, TV channel, preview

When Oklahoma faces Texas in the Red River Rivalry, it's always a must-watch.

That trend continues this Saturday at the Cotton Bowl when both teams square off in a top 25 matchup, with Oklahoma at No. 6 and Texas at No. 21. Oklahoma opened the year at No. 2, while Texas opened at No. 21 before dropping out of the top 25 following a loss to Arkansas.

The Sooners enter the game undefeated, but have only beat a team by more than a single score once. The one time was a 76-0 win over FCS Western Carolina on Sept. 11. Quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the season as a Heisman favorite, but hasn't quite lived up to the expectations with 1,260 yards passing, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games. His completion percentage of 76.3, however, ranks second in the nation.

Oklahoma's defense enters Saturday afternoon having allowed an average of 325 yards per game. Most of those yards have come through the air, so the Sooners will look to tighten up their passing defense heading into Texas.

On the other sideline, Texas enters this showdown with Oklahoma red hot, going unbeaten with Casey Thompson under center in its last three games. His rating of 180.4 ranks him seventh in the nation. He's passed for 707 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Longhorns's top offensive force is running back Bijan Robinson, who goes into Saturday ranked second in the nation for rushing yards with 652. He's averaged 6.2 yards per carry this season with seven touchdowns and has been the straw that stirs the drink in the Texas offense.

Defensively, Texas allows an average of 396.8 yards per game.