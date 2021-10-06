Oklahoma vs. Texas football: Time, TV channel, preview

Last Updated 6:37 PM, October 06, 2021Evan MarinofskyOklahoma vs. Texas football: Time, TV channel, previewShare College football rankings: Iowa, Cincinnati move up in AP poll 2:43 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 9:22 pm, October 6, 2021How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's Red River Showdown between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas. Time: 12 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Oct. 9 TV channel: ABC Streaming: WatchESPN Location: Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 6 TV info share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:25 pm, October 6, 2021Previewing Oklahoma vs. Texas When Oklahoma faces Texas in the Red River Rivalry, it's always a must-watch. That trend continues this Saturday at the Cotton Bowl when both teams square off in a top 25 matchup, with Oklahoma at No. 6 and Texas at No. 21. Oklahoma opened the year at No. 2, while Texas opened at No. 21 before dropping out of the top 25 following a loss to Arkansas. The Sooners enter the game undefeated, but have only beat a team by more than a single score once. The one time was a 76-0 win over FCS Western Carolina on Sept. 11. Quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the season as a Heisman favorite, but hasn't quite lived up to the expectations with 1,260 yards passing, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games. His completion percentage of 76.3, however, ranks second in the nation. Oklahoma's defense enters Saturday afternoon having allowed an average of 325 yards per game. Most of those yards have come through the air, so the Sooners will look to tighten up their passing defense heading into Texas. On the other sideline, Texas enters this showdown with Oklahoma red hot, going unbeaten with Casey Thompson under center in its last three games. His rating of 180.4 ranks him seventh in the nation. He's passed for 707 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. The Longhorns's top offensive force is running back Bijan Robinson, who goes into Saturday ranked second in the nation for rushing yards with 652. He's averaged 6.2 yards per carry this season with seven touchdowns and has been the straw that stirs the drink in the Texas offense. Defensively, Texas allows an average of 396.8 yards per game. 8:18 pm, October 6, 2021
AP poll update
Oklahoma is ahead of Texas in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after Week 5. Here's how the rankings match up: AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll Alabama 1 Alabama Georgia 2 Georgia Iowa 3 Iowa Penn State 4 Penn State Cincinnati 5 Oklahoma Oklahoma 6 Cincinnati Ohio State 7 Ohio State Oregon 8 Michigan Michigan 9 Oregon BYU 10 BYU Michigan State 11 Michigan State Oklahoma State 12 Oklahoma State Arkansas 13 Notre Dame Notre Dame 14 Kentucky Coastal Carolina 15 Coastal Carolina Kentucky 16 Arkansas Ole Miss 17 Ole Miss Auburn 18 Florida Wake Forest 19 Auburn Florida 20 Wake Forest Texas 21 Clemson Arizona State 22 NC State NC State 23 Texas SMU 24 SMU San Diego State 25 Arizona State Oklahoma and Texas play at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 9. Here's the rest of the top 25 schedule. Thursday, Oct. 7 No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU Friday, Oct. 8 No. 5 Cincinnati vs. Temple | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 22 Arizona State vs. Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Saturday, Oct. 9 No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | CBS No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn State | 4 p.m. | Fox Sports No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas (Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas) | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 7 Ohio State vs. Maryland | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 10 BYU vs. Boise State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 11 Michigan State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network No. 16 Kentucky vs. LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 19 Wake Forest at Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 20 Florida vs. Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 24 SMU at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN No. 25 San Diego State vs. New Mexico | 9 p.m. | FS1 It's the Red River Rivalry after all — one of college football's best. Texas leads the series 62-49-5 all-time. However, the Sooners are 15-7 against the Longhorns since 2000. Here's every matchup since 1900: Oklahoma vs. Texas: Score, all-time games Year Winner Score Loser Location 1900 Texas 28-2 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1901 Texas 12-6 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1901 Texas 11-0 Oklahoma Norman, OK 1902 Texas 22-6 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1903 Tie 6-6 Tie Austin, TX 1903 Texas 11-5 Oklahoma Norman, OK 1904 Texas 40-10 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1905 Oklahoma 2-0 Texas Oklahoma City, OK 1906 Texas 10-9 Oklahoma Oklahoma City, OK 1907 Texas 29-10 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1908 Oklahoma 50-0 Texas Norman, OK 1909 Texas 30-0 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1910 Oklahoma 3-0 Texas Austin, TX 1911 Oklahoma 6-3 Texas Austin, TX 1912 Oklahoma 21-6 Texas Dallas, TX 1913 Texas 14-6 Oklahoma Houston, TX 1914 Texas 32-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1915 Oklahoma 14-13 Texas Dallas, TX 1916 Texas 21-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1917 Oklahoma 14-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1919 Oklahoma 12-7 Texas Dallas, TX 1922 Texas 32-7 Oklahoma Norman, OK 1923 Texas 26-14 Oklahoma Austin, TX 1929 Texas 21-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1930 Texas 17-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1931 Texas 3-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1932 Texas 17-10 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1933 Oklahoma 9-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1934 Texas 19-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1935 Texas 12-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1936 Texas 6-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1937 Tie 7-7 Tie Dallas, TX 1938 No. 14 Oklahoma 13-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1939 No. 3 Oklahoma 24-12 Texas Dallas, TX 1940 Texas 19-16 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1941 Texas 40-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1942 Texas 7-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1943 Texas 13-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1944 Texas 20-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1945 No. 10 Texas 12-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1946 No. 1 Texas 20-13 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1947 No. 3 Texas 34-14 No. 15 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1948 No. 16 Oklahoma 20-14 Texas Dallas, TX 1949 No. 3 Oklahoma 20-14 No. 12 Texas Dallas, TX 1950 No. 3 Oklahoma 14-13 No. 4 Texas Dallas, TX 1951 No. 6 Texas 9-7 No. 11 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1952 No. 12 Oklahoma 49-20 Texas Dallas, TX 1953 No. 16 Oklahoma 19-14 No. 15 Texas Dallas, TX 1954 No. 1 Oklahoma 14-7 No. 15 Texas Dallas, TX 1955 No. 3 Oklahoma 20-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1956 No. 1 Oklahoma 45-0 Texas Dallas, TX 1957 No. 1 Oklahoma 21-7 Texas Dallas, TX 1958 No. 16 Texas 15-14 No. 2 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1959 No. 4 Texas 19-12 No. 13 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1960 No. 15 Texas 24-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1961 No. 4 Texas 28-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1962 No. 2 Texas 9-6 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1963 No. 2 Texas 28-7 No. 1 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1964 No. 1 Texas 28-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1965 No. 1 Texas 19-0 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1966 Oklahoma 18-9 Texas Dallas, TX 1967 Texas 9-7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1968 Texas 26-20 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1969 No. 2 Texas 27-17 No. 8 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1970 No. 2 Texas 41-9 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1971 No. 4 Oklahoma 48-27 No. 3 Texas Dallas, TX 1972 No. 2 Oklahoma 27-0 No. 10 Texas Dallas, TX 1973 No. 6 Oklahoma 52-13 No. 13 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1974 No. 2 Oklahoma 16-13 No. 17 Texas Dallas, TX 1975 No. 2 Oklahoma 24-17 No. 5 Texas Dallas, TX 1976 Tie 6-6 Tie Dallas, TX 1977 No. 5 Texas 13-6 No. 2 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1978 No. 1 Oklahoma 31-10 No. 6 Texas Dallas, TX 1979 No. 4 Texas 16-7 No. 3 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1980 No. 3 Texas 20-13 No. 12 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1981 No. 3 Texas 34-14 No. 10 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1982 Oklahoma 28-22 No. 13 Texas Dallas, TX 1983 No. 2 Texas 28-16 No. 8 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1984 Tie 15-15 Tie Dallas, TX 1985 No. 2 Oklahoma 14-7 No. 7 Texas Dallas, TX 1986 No. 6 Texas 47-12 Texas Dallas, TX 1987 No. 1 Oklahoma 44-9 Texas Dallas, TX 1988 No. 10 Oklahoma 28-13 Texas Dallas, TX 1989 Texas 28-14 No. 15 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1990 Texas 14-13 No. 4 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1991 Texas 10-7 No. 6 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1992 Texas 34-24 No. 16 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1993 No. 10 Oklahoma 38-17 Texas Dallas, TX 1994 No. 15 Texas 17-10 No. 16 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1995 Tie 24-24 Tie Dallas, TX 1996 Oklahoma 30-27 (OT) No. 25 Texas Dallas, TX 1997 Texas 27-24 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1998 Texas 34-3 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 1999 No. 23 Texas 38-28 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2000 No. 10 Oklahoma 63-14 No. 11 Texas Dallas, TX 2001 No. 3 Oklahoma 14-3 No. 5 Texas Dallas, TX 2002 No. 2 Oklahoma 35-24 No. 3 Texas Dallas, TX 2003 No. 1 Oklahoma 65-13 No. 11 Texas Dallas, TX 2004 No. 2 Oklahoma 12-0 No. 5 Texas Dallas, TX 2005 No. 2 Texas 45-12 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2006 No. 7 Texas 28-10 No. 14 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2007 No. 10 Oklahoma 28-21 No. 19 Texas Dallas, TX 2008 No. 5 Texas 45-35 No. 1 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2009 No. 3 Texas 16-13 No. 20 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2010 No. 8 Oklahoma 28-20 No. 21 Texas Dallas, TX 2011 No. 3 Oklahoma 55-17 No. 11 Texas Dallas, TX 2012 No. 13 Oklahoma 63-21 No. 15 Texas Dallas, TX 2013 Texas 36-20 No. 12 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2014 No. 11 Oklahoma 31-26 Texas Dallas, TX 2015 Texas 24-17 No. 10 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2016 No. 20 Oklahoma 45-40 Texas Dallas, TX 2017 No. 12 Oklahoma 29-24 Texas Dallas, TX 2018 No. 19 Texas 48-45 No. 7 Oklahoma Dallas, TX 2018* No. 5 Oklahoma 39-27 No. 14 Texas Arlington, TX 2019 No. 6 Oklahoma 34-27 No. 11 Texas Dallas, TX 2020 Oklahoma 7:41 pm, October 6, 2021
Oklahoma vs. Texas: How they stack up
In the latest AP poll, Oklahoma ranked No. 6, while Texas moved into the top 25, jumping into the No. 21 spot. Here's how the two programs stack up statistically: Oklahoma vs. Texas Oklahoma 2021 STATs Texas 5-0 Record 4-1 No. 6 AP rank No. 21 38.4 Points per game 43.8 19.0 Points allowed 24.0 433.4 Yards per game 472.8 278.4 Pass yards per game 204.2 155.0 Rush yards per game 268.6 325.0 Yards allowed per game 396.8 241.4 Pass yards allowed per game 224.4 83.6 Rush yards allowed per game 172.4 Spencer Rattler 1,260 yards (10 TD, 4 INT) Passing leader Casey Thompson 707 yards (9 TD, 3 INT) Kennedy Brooks 334 yards (4 TD) Rushing leader Bijan Robinson 663 yards (7 TD) Marvin Mims 264 yards (0 TD) Receiving leader Jordan Whittington 324 yards (3 TD) Isaiah Thomas 13 total tackles (4.5 TFL, 3.5 SK) Defense Ovie Oghoufo 16 tackles (3.0 TFL, 2 Sk)