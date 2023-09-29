Oregon wipes Colorado, Alabama resurges in Week 4 of college football
Saturday, Sep. 23
- No. 1 Georgia 49, UAB 21
- No. 2 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7
- No. 3 Texas 38, Baylor 6
- No. 4 Florida State 31, Clemson 28 F/OT
- No. 5 USC 42, Arizona State 28
- No. 6 Ohio State 17, No. 9 Notre Dame 14
- No. 7 Penn State 31, No. 24 Iowa 0
- No. 8 Washington 59, Cal 32
- No. 10 Oregon 42, No. 19 Colorado 6
- No. 11 Utah 14, No. 22 UCLA 7
- No. 12 LSU 34, Arkansas 31
- No. 13 Alabama 24, No. 15 Ole Miss 10
- No. 21 Washington State 38, No. 14 Oregon State 35
- No. 16 Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6
- No. 17 North Carolina 41, Pitt 24
- No. 18 Duke 41, UConn 7
- No. 20 Miami (Fla.) 41, Temple
- No. 23 Tennessee 45, UTSA 14
- No. 25 Florida 22, Charlotte 7
🚨 No. 6 Ohio State stuns No. 9 Notre Dame, 17-14
The first half went almost scoreless after both teams were unable to finish drives with touchdowns despite being within striking distance of the goal line. OSU was able to squeeze out three points before the end of the second quarter.
Both teams came alive in the second half and played a clean game with no turnovers, very few penalties, and battled in an overall hard-fought physical game. It was Sam Hartman’s experience and calming presence that would lead the Irish offense to a perfectly executed late fourth-quarter touchdown drive.
Down 14-10 with just under a minute and a half to play, the Buckeyes lined up on the 35-yard line to make a final crusade into the endzone. Unfazed by the hostile environment QB Kyle McCord made some clutch throws, including a 4th and 7 pass to Julian Fleming to keep Ohio State's hopes alive. The Buckeyes continued to march down the field through the air and set up a final opportunity at the goal line to punch it in for the win. With three seconds on the clock, Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum bulldozed his way into the endzone to silence the crowd.
NEVER BACK DOWN NEVER WHAT ‼️‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/5YPDjsPtSH— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 24, 2023
Ohio State improves to 4-0 on the 2023 season to put them in a comfortable position ahead of several ranked matchups remaining on the schedule.
🤩 Dynamic performances under the lights
No. 7 Penn State rolls No. 24 Iowa
Happy Valley was rocking for No. 7 Penn State’s "White Out" game against No. 24 Iowa. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar continued to dazzle and recorded another impressive performance. Allar went 25-37 with 166 yards and connected on 4 touchdown passes. While the offense shined, Penn State’s defense did the heavy lifting, collecting three sacks and held the Hawkeyes to just 76 yards.
FOUR TDs FOR DREW ALLAR@PennStateFball strikes again on a perfectly placed pass. pic.twitter.com/X5L9FMa36o— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 24, 2023
Cam Ward shines in No. 21 Washington State’s win over No. 14 Oregon State
It was a shootout in Pullman with both high-powered offenses on full display. Washington State’s Cam Ward put up another monster performance with 404 yards passing and 4 passing touchdowns. The junior quarterback is yet to throw an interception this season, and his efficient play has helped pull the Cougars to a perfect 4-0 record. Saturday’s win marks the second ranked-win of the season for the Cougars, with their first coming against then No. 19 Wisconsin in Week 2.
UNREAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/5kDUlcO5xN— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 24, 2023
A packed week 4 slate reaches an apex this evening, with a number of epic clashes to cap off this college football Sunday.
A top-10 matchup in South Bend headlines the evening, featuring playoff contenders Ohio State and Notre Dame, Penn State hosts Iowa for the program's annual "White-Out Game," No. 14 Oregon State and No. 21 Washington State look set for a West Coast shootout and No. 4 Texas battles instate rivals Baylor.
🐘 'Bama bounces back: Recycled script leads No. 13 Alabama past No. 15 Ole Miss at home
Alabama's showing Saturday looked like an unearthed time capsule from the early era of Nick Saban football. With UA's well-documented aerial struggles and previously benched gunslinger Jalen Milroe returning under center, the Tide overcame Ole Miss 24-10 with a classic formula of field goals, a dominant ground game and a smothering defense.
The Tide announced their grounded intent on the very first possession, opting to run seven times on their 11-play opening drive that resulted in kicker Will Reichard bailing out Jalen Milroe's ill-advised 3rd-and-5 sack with a 48-yard field goal.
Ole Miss QB Jaxson capped off the Rebels' quick-fire, three-minute response by knifing through the Tide defense on a ten-yard keeper, but a offensive strugglefest ensued over the final 21 minutes of the first half. A 40-yard Reichard boot marked the only further points in the half, with the two teams otherwise combining for five punts, an interception and a missed field goal to end the half at 7-6.
Jalen Milroe continued to improve throughout the second half, ultimately finishing 17 for 21 for nearly 250 yards on the afternoon, and braved a thunderous hit from an Ole Miss linebacker to deliver a 33-yard touchdown strike to Jalen Hale midway through the third quarter.
Ole Miss inched its way back within a touchdown by knocking through a field goal, but Alabama fittingly capped off its nearly 130 yards of rushing with its first score on the ground to bury the Rebels late in the fourth quarter.
🚀 Quick strike: No. 21 Washington State scores second-play touchdown on No. 14 Oregon State
Washington State wasted little time firing first in what projects to be a good ol' West Coast shootout in Pullman. On the second snap of the ballgame, WSU quarterback jockeyed around a clean pocket and unloaded a 64-yard bomb almost perfectly into the stride of Kyle Williams who ran untouched into the endzone for six.
Cameron Ward right on target 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ByV5VdpgDf— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 23, 2023
Ward kept it on Wazzou's next possession for a one-yard score, doubling its advantage at 14-0
❌ Not done yet: No. 22 UCLA snaps shutout, halves deficit against No. 12 Utah
A matchup between two of the top 15 defenses in FBS has been a predictably sluggish affair on offense, but threatened with its first shutout since 2010 UCLA finally managed to march down the field and carve into Utah's lead.
Dante Moore managed to find Josiah Norwood open in the endzone and the receiver braved a big hit to keep hold of the football. The Bruins now trail just 14-7 with over three minutes to play.
91-yard drive into the end zone!— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) September 23, 2023
Utah 14, UCLA 7
3:39 – 4th quarter
2️⃣ catches, 2️⃣ scores: Luke Grimm hauls in another TD to extend Kansas' lead over BYU
All this man can do is score! After a nip-and-tuck first half with a slim one-point lead, the Jayhawks have turned to Luke Grimm in the red zone to built a comfortable 35-20 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Grimm slinked away from the Cougar secondary on his first TD grab, finding himself all alone for a simple five-yard connection to cap off an emphatic six-minute drive.
JD6 🎯 Grimm TD AGAIN— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 23, 2023
Jayhawks up 35-20 in the 4th
Just five minutes later, Grimm and Kansas QB Jalon Daniels hooked up for a much more impressive touchdown pitch-'n'-catch, with Daniels firing an inch-perfect dart to Grimm's back shoulder and extending Kansas' lead.
💪 Hangin' tough: Jalen Milroe braves big hit to deliver touchdown dime
The sightline of Jalen Milroe was equally glorious and terrifying, as a wide-open Jalen Hale streaked well beyond the 205-pound Suntarine Perkins bearing down on the quarterback from his linebacker position.
Milroe delivered an inch-perfect ball second before being leveled by Perkins, which was hauled in by a leaping Hale and secured to the ground against a Rebel DB.
Jalen Milroe hits Jalen Hale for his first receiving touchdown of his career.— Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) September 23, 2023
Milroe got blasted on the throw.
Ole Miss would summarily respond with a field goal, bringing the score to 17-10 ahead of the fourth quarter.
🦵Kickin' butt: Alabama knocks through third field goal to retake lead
Saturday's game looks increasingly like a time capsule from the early years of the Nick Saban era, relying on field goals and a smothering defense to build a lead over No. 15 Ole Miss.
As Alabama's fourth trip to the red zone once again stalled at the Ole Miss four-yard line, kicker Will Reichard laced through a chip shot field goal to restore Alabama's lead. A subsequent deep-ball attempt from Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart was intercepted by the Tide and returned near midfield.
9-7 Alabama midway through the third quarter.
💨 Darts in: QB keeper gives No. 15 Ole Miss halftime lead over No. 13 Alabama
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart usually prefers to go over the top of opposing defenses, leading all of FBS with nearly 13 yards per passing attempt, but he ran right through the Tide Saturday to give Ole Miss an early lead from Tuscaloosa.
Jaxson Dart gives Ole Miss the early lead pic.twitter.com/zulyZfPAuu— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 23, 2023
Alabama sandwiched Dart's dash with a pair of field goals, but the Rebels still hold a slim 7-6 lead heading into the locker room.
🪄 Tricks for six: No. 10 Oregon fakes punt to extend drive, grow lead over No. 19 Colorado
Everything seems to be working for the Oregon offense — passing, rushing and even fake punts. Surging to a 14-0 lead after just over 10 minutes, the high-flying Ducks attack finally faced its first punting scenario of the afternoon, facing a 4th-and-5 from its own 17.
Instead, the Oregon long snapper fired the pigskin toward lineman Casey Rogers, completely fooling the Colorado defense and surging forward for 18 yards. The Ducks continued their dominant drive for another 11 plays and 65 yards, culminating in a 16-yard connection between Troy Franklin and Bo Nix for six.
CASEY ROGERS! 🔥— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 23, 2023
18 yards on the fake for the first down!
📺 ABC#GoDucks x @caseyrogers99 pic.twitter.com/uuVpiJOhaK
Franklin would separate himself in the endzone just a few minutes before half for a 36- yard grab, extending the Oregon lead to 28-0.
🕔 Recapping the noon slate: Ranked teams survive early scares
No. 3 Florida State 31, Clemson 24
The stage was set perfect for a Hallmark ending and an extra-special field storming at Death Valley Saturday afternoon. Former back-up kicker Jonathan Weitz was living life as a regular student on the Clemson campus before coach Dabo Sweeney lured Weitz back to the roster less than a week before Clemson's massive clash with Florida State due to injury concerns.
The master's student was ready to start a job in New York, but returned to practice and won the starting job in a matter of days, ultimately knocking through a 30-yard field goal that opened the scoring Saturday. However, as Weitz lined up with fewer than two minutes remaining, his storybook boot from the same distance sailed wide of the left goal-post.
Keon Coleman would haul in his sixth TD grab on the second snap of overtime, and Florida State's defense forced an errant fourth down pass to escape overtime victorious.
No. 2 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7
While No. 2 Michigan's methodical formula rarely wows college football fans surfing through the halftime scoreboard, nearly 200 rushing yards and a mistake-free afternoon from quarterback J.J. McCarthy helped Michigan cruise past Rutgers 31-7 and improve to 4-0 on the young season.
Greg Schiano and undefeated Rutgers delivered a slug to the jaw of the defending national champions early, as Christian Dremel busted a slant route to the chains for six before Rutgers' defense returned the favor with a stout three-and-out stand.
17 unanswered points for Michigan ensued, but Rutgers threatened to narrow the deficit to one-score near the Michigan red zone. Under duress, Gavin Wimsatt fired the attempted screen throw into the arms of Michigan DB Mike Sainristil, who braved hits from Scarlet Knights and Wolverines alike en-route to a 72-yard INT return. The Wolverines would tack on another TD their next offensive possession and comfortably milk down the clock
No. 16 Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6
The Sooners have found themselves in a first-half struggle against new-look Cincinnati, clinging to a one-score lead thanks to a few fortuitous plays in the red zone. An impressive first half from college football journeyman Emory Jones helped lead Cincinnati back near the red zone with an opportunity to even the game near halftime.
However, a 3rd-and-12 toss toward the left corner of the endzone was snagged by Oklahoma DB Key Lawrence and a late-half drive from the Bearcats ended fruitlessly with a shanked 26-yard field goal from Carter Brown.
Cincinnati would narrow its deficit to four out of the locker room, but a one-yard keeper from Dillon Gabriel gave Oklahoma its largest lead of the game late in the third quarter and the Sooners would cruise in the Queen City.
Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10
No Weigman, no problem in College Station. A largely dominant first-half for the Aggies seemed to teeter on disaster, as some wasteful red zone drives and an injury to starting quarterback Connor Weigman left A&M precariously clinging to a 6-3 lead.
Deputy gunslinger Max Johnson has stepped in admirably, however, turning red zone trips into touchdowns and carving out a sizable advantage. First, the lefty connected with his brother, Jake, on a bootleg near the ten-yard line, and the family connection powered into the pylon for six. Just three minutes later, Johnson wound up in a clean pocket and delivered an inch-perfect throw into the awaiting arms of Evan Stewart near the back of the endzone.
Auburn's defense managed a consolation scoop-'n'-score in the fourth quarter, which was quickly answered by a four-yard Le'Veon Moss score to cap off a dominant afternoon in Aggieland.
⛰️ Mountain men: Marshall tops Appalachian rivalry, first win over Virginia Tech since 1940
From the era of neutral-field football in Bluefield, Virginia, to the dominant years of Beamer Ball, Marshall has found themselves overmatched against local rivals Virginia Tech, and history threatened to repeat itself late in the fourth quarter Saturday.
Leading by 14 entering the final period of play, Marshall finally yielded its first touchdown in nearly 40 minutes and allowed Kyron Drones and the Virginia Tech offense back into Herd territory. However, with a chance to tie within the final minute of the game, Virginia Tech committed a devastating false start on 4th-and-1 and Drones' ensuing pass fell harmlessly to the turf.
Marshall wins 21-14, improving to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2020.
🪓 COLEMAN CAPS IT! Acrobatic catch and defensive stand lead No. 3 FSU past Clemson in OT
Clemson corner Jaedyn Lucas played No. 3 FSU's remarkable, likely superhuman Keon Coleman almost perfectly as the pair ran toward the right pylon. Lucas left almost no space put himself and the receiver, but was left ultimately helpless as the 6-foot, 4 inch star seemed to vacuum Jordan Travis' pass in with just a left paw and gave FSU an overtime lead with his sixth touchdown of the season.
Keon Coleman is the KING of contested catches👑— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 23, 2023
pic.twitter.com/N4fWJum1pJ
Powered by their first lead of the entire game, the Noles' defense forced QB Cade Klubnik into an errant pass on 4th-and-2, securing an overtime escape from Death Valley for FSU.
💔 Dreams dashed: Storybook ending misses wide left, Clemson-No. 3 FSU heads to overtime
The stage was set perfect for a Hallmark ending and an extra-special field storming at Death Valley Saturday afternoon. Former back-up kicker Jonathan Weitz was living life as a regular student on the Clemson campus before coach Dabo Sweeney lured Weitz back to the roster less than a week before Clemson's massive clash with Florida State due to injury concerns.
The master's student was ready to start a job in New York, but returned to practice and won the starting job in a matter of days, ultimately knocking through a 30-yard field goal that opened the scoring Saturday. However, as Weitz lined up with fewer than two minutes remaining, his storybook boot from the same distance sailed wide of the left goal-post.
CLEMSON MISSES THE GO-AHEAD FIELD GOAL 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ld20mUi27z— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 23, 2023
Clemson and Florida State are heading to overtime tied at 24!