Preview: Ohio State vs. Penn State in Big Ten game
How to watch: Penn State vs. Ohio State
Get ready for a Big Ten battle in Week 9. It's No. 20 Penn State against No. 5 Ohio State, with both the Nittany Lions and the Buckeye looking to remain in the Big Ten East race. 
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET 
Date: Saturday, Oct. 30 
TV channel: ABC 
Streaming: ESPN.com/watch 
Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Ohio State fans plan to pack "The Shoe" in Week 9's rivalry matchup
Previewing Penn State vs. Ohio State
When Penn State meets Ohio State on Saturday night, it will mark the 29th straight year that the two powerhouse programs have met. On the night before Halloween, the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes hope to add another exciting game to a storied rivalry. Penn State will look to bounce back after a historic 9OT loss last week. Quarterback Sean Clifford leads the offense. Clifford threw for three touchdowns last year against Ohio State and may need to replicate or exceed that performance in what could be a high-scoring affair. Clifford can look to top target wide receiver Jahan Dotson to help him do so. As one of the best receivers in the country, Dotson is a touchdown threat at any moment. Pay attention to this quarterback-wide receiver duo Saturday Night. On defense, Penn State has the sixth-best scoring defense in the FBS. The Nittany Lions have multiple impact players and every level of its defense. Up front, defensive tackles P.J. Mustipher and Derrick Tangelo do a great job occupying blocks and stuffing the run. The second level of the defense has tackling machines in linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith. The back end features star safety Jaquan Brisker and a solid cornerback tandem in Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr. Penn State has the talent on defense to slow down Ohio State’s offense. With two ranked wins under their belt, the Nittany Lions have the experience as well. Ohio State’s offense has found a new gear since losing back in Week 2. The Buckeyes have the highest-scoring offense in the nation, led by the development of quarterback C.J. Stroud in his first year as a starter. With weapons on the outside like wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Stroud’s 22 passing touchdowns are sixth-best in the FBS. Yet, Ohio State’s offense is not all about airing it out; running back TreVeyon Henderson and his 11 rushing touchdowns give the Buckeyes balance on offense. Stay tuned for how Ohio State chooses to attack the Nittany Lions’ defense. The Buckeye defense appears to have come together after a rough start to 2021. In Ohio State’s last four games, it has limited opponents to an average of 11 points per game. In the last five games, the Buckeyes have had four interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. Ohio State’s defensive emergence has some saying that the Buckeyes are once again College Football Playoff contenders. This week, a loss for Ohio State almost surely knocks the Buckeyes out of the Playoff conversation; a loss for Penn State kills all hope for a Big Ten Championship berth. With high stakes, the latest Penn State/Ohio State battle should once again be competitive, following suit to the six-point average margin of victory in the series.
AP Poll Update
Ohio State ranks ahead of Penn State in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after Week 8. Here's what the rankings look like: AP Poll Ranking Coaches Poll Georgia 1 Georgia Cincinnati 2 Cincinnati Alabama 3 Alabama Oklahoma 4 Oklahoma Ohio State 5 Ohio State Michigan 6 Michigan Oregon 7 Michigan State Michigan State 8 Oregon Iowa 9 Ole Miss Ole Miss 10 Iowa Notre Dame 11 Notre Dame Kentucky 12 Kentucky Wake Forest 13 Wake Forest Texas A&M 14 Texas A&M Oklahoma State 15 Oklahoma State Baylor 16 SMU Pittsburgh 17 Penn State Auburn 18 Baylor SMU 19 Pittsburgh Penn State 20 San Diego State San Diego State 21 Auburn Iowa State 22 UTSA UTSA 23 Iowa State Coastal Carolina 24 Coastal Carolina BYU 25 NC State Penn State vs. Ohio State: Series history
Ohio State is in the midst of a four-game winning streak over Penn State, the longest in the series. Yet in the streak, two games have been decided by one point. Penn State's last win was in 2016, defeating Ohio State 24-21 at home. Ohio State leads the series 21-14. Here are all the meetings since 2015: Date Location Winner Score Oct. 31, 2020 University Park, PA Ohio State 38-25 Nov. 23, 2019 Columbus, OH Ohio State 28-17 Sept. 29, 2018 University Park, PA Ohio State 27-26 Oct. 28, 2017 Columbus, OH Ohio State 39-38 Oct. 22, 2016 University Park, PA Penn State 24-21 Oct. 17, 2015 Columbus, OH Ohio State 38-10 Penn State vs. Ohio State: How they stack up
Penn State and Ohio State were ranked No. 20 and No. 5 in the latest AP Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based on this season's results. Penn State vs. Ohio State Penn State 2021 STATs Ohio State 5-2 (2-2) Record (Conf) 6-1 (4-0) No. 20 AP rank No. 5 26.86 Points per game 49.3 14.71 Points allowed 18.6 372.4 Yards per game 559.7 253.57 Pass yards per game 352.1 118.9 Rush yards per game 207.6 323.6 Yards allowed per game 350.3 178.0 Pass yards allowed per game 230.9 145.6 Rush yards allowed per game 119.4 Sean Clifford 1647 yards (12 TDs, 5 INT) Passing leader C.J. Stroud 1965 yards (22 TDs, 3 INT) Noah Cain 768 yards (5 TD) Rushing leader TreVeyon Henderson 686 yards (11 TD) Jahan Dotson 552 yards (6 TD) Receiving leader Garrett Wilson 605 yards (6 TD) Ellis Brooks 55 total tackles (1.5 TFL, 1.0 SK) Defense Ronnie Hickman 52 tackles (2 INT, 1 TD)