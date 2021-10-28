Preview: Ohio State vs. Penn State in Big Ten game

When Penn State meets Ohio State on Saturday night, it will mark the 29th straight year that the two powerhouse programs have met. On the night before Halloween, the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes hope to add another exciting game to a storied rivalry.

Penn State will look to bounce back after a historic 9OT loss last week. Quarterback Sean Clifford leads the offense. Clifford threw for three touchdowns last year against Ohio State and may need to replicate or exceed that performance in what could be a high-scoring affair. Clifford can look to top target wide receiver Jahan Dotson to help him do so. As one of the best receivers in the country, Dotson is a touchdown threat at any moment. Pay attention to this quarterback-wide receiver duo Saturday Night.

On defense, Penn State has the sixth-best scoring defense in the FBS. The Nittany Lions have multiple impact players and every level of its defense. Up front, defensive tackles P.J. Mustipher and Derrick Tangelo do a great job occupying blocks and stuffing the run. The second level of the defense has tackling machines in linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith. The back end features star safety Jaquan Brisker and a solid cornerback tandem in Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr.

Penn State has the talent on defense to slow down Ohio State’s offense. With two ranked wins under their belt, the Nittany Lions have the experience as well.

Ohio State’s offense has found a new gear since losing back in Week 2. The Buckeyes have the highest-scoring offense in the nation, led by the development of quarterback C.J. Stroud in his first year as a starter. With weapons on the outside like wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Stroud’s 22 passing touchdowns are sixth-best in the FBS.

Yet, Ohio State’s offense is not all about airing it out; running back TreVeyon Henderson and his 11 rushing touchdowns give the Buckeyes balance on offense. Stay tuned for how Ohio State chooses to attack the Nittany Lions’ defense.

The Buckeye defense appears to have come together after a rough start to 2021. In Ohio State’s last four games, it has limited opponents to an average of 11 points per game. In the last five games, the Buckeyes have had four interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. Ohio State’s defensive emergence has some saying that the Buckeyes are once again College Football Playoff contenders.

This week, a loss for Ohio State almost surely knocks the Buckeyes out of the Playoff conversation; a loss for Penn State kills all hope for a Big Ten Championship berth. With high stakes, the latest Penn State/Ohio State battle should once again be competitive, following suit to the six-point average margin of victory in the series.