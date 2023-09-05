Recapping the action from Week 1 of college football

It's a known fact around Duke that Wallace Wade Stadium has trouble maintaining student section numbers past halftime. But in yesterday's contest against ACC power Clemson, enough Dukies remained in their seats to fill the field following a 28-7 upset.

Let's set the scene: heading into the Labor Day matchup, Duke had lost 28 straight games against teams in the AP Top 10. Duke's roster also had two four/five star players as opposed to Clemson's 56. Needless to say, national expectations on Duke's end were low.

Second-year head coach Mike Elko had already transformed Duke's defense during his last campaign, taking the program that went 3-9 in 2021 and giving up about 40 points per game to only surrendering 22.08 PPG in 2022. And on Monday, the Blue Devils gave up just one touchdown and ran over the 2022 ACC champions.

Clemson's woes started with its red zone offense, as the Tigers only converted one of its four chances when in scoring position. Matters only worsened for the Tigers as both of their field goal attempts got blocked in the first and third quarters. Then came the turnovers; two fumbles — one at a first-and-goal on the Duke 1 yard line, which resulted in a Blue Devil touchdown — and an interception plagued the Tigers, who appeared rattled throughout the entire game. The Blue Devil cornerback Chandler Rivers, safety Jeremiah Lewis and linebacker Tre Freeman all posed a threat to Clemson's struggling offense, each individually totaling a team-high 11 tackles.

Statistically speaking, Clemson's offense played about just as well as it normally does — the Tigers rushed for 213 yards (hugely at the hand of star RB Will Shipley) and earned 209 yards in the air. Head coach Dabo Swinney even mentioned that Clemson's performance was consistent with the Tigers' 108-0 all-time record when putting up those numbers before Monday's contest. But there were some shifts in leadership; Cade Klubnik registered his first regular season start as signal caller and Garrett Riley first wore the headset as the Tigers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after leaving TCU in 2022. On the field, the Tiger offense was disorganized and communication errors hurt them throughout the entire stretch, reminiscent of its 2022 pitfalls with former quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

And who could forget about Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and his speed? Leonard led his team in rushing, turning on the jets to gain 98 yards, including 44 during massive run in which Leonard broke past three defenders to score. The junior finished the game 17-33 passing and connected with seven different receivers on Monday.

The two-touchdown underdogs topped Clemson for the first time since 2004. The Blue Devils' last win over a top-10 team was against Clemson, who was ranked No. 7 at the time, in September 1989 during Steve Spurrier's final season with Duke.