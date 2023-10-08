Red River Thriller: Oklahoma uses last-gasp drive to edge Texas 34-30

Exhale everyone! It's been four hours of baited breath, as the chaos started bright and early at the State Fair of Texas — the first quarter featured two interceptions, a fake punt and a blocked boot in the end zone — and continued through a final 80 seconds containing 10 points and a decisive Dillon Gabriel touchdown throw.

Texas' Hail Mary try fell harmlessly to the turf, and Oklahoma secured a 34-30 victory set to inflict massive repercussions around the world of college football. Here are three takeaways from a thrilling Saturday in Dallas.

Dillon Gabriel, closer

Dillon Gabriel was a dual-threat dagger through the heart of the Texas defense in a dominant afternoon Saturday, throwing for 285 yards on 23 for 38 passing and adding well over 100 yards on the ground. If you can impugn the man responsible for nearly 500 yards at the Cotton Bowl, however, it would be for Oklahoma's struggles to cap off quality drives in the red zone.

Gabriel used his legs to get Oklahoma on the board inside the first two minutes, but the Sooners settled for a pair of field goals inside the 10-yard line and also suffered a turnover on downs and a missed 45-yard field goal amid Texas' fourth quarter, 14-point comeback.

So as another masterful drive inside the final minute neared the five-yard line — a pass interference penalty followed three perfect throws from Gabriel — the senior QB made no mistake, rushing for three yards before finding Nic Anderson in the end zone for the go-ahead score 15 seconds from full time.

Oklahoma defense makes the difference

Oklahoma entered the Cotton Bowl with the nation's sixth-best defense and quickly took the opportunity to show its meddle against Quinn Ewers and the heralded Texas' offense. Ewers' second pass of the game, a risky dart over the middle of the field, was snagged by the strong hands of Gentry Williams that set up a short-field touchdown.

The very next possession, after a prospective three-and-out was foiled by a fake punt conversion, Billy Bowman Jr. picked up the special teams slack by delivering an excellent hit on a Texas receiver that forced another interception to stall UT in the red zone. And while Ewers rallied for an excellent afternoon, completing 31 of 37 passes for 346 yards, and running back Jonathan Brooks continued his early season excellence with over 100 yards, the OU defense continued to make winning plays in spite of Texas' comeback.

First, Peyton Bowen forced a scrambling Ewers into his third turnover of the afternoon, stripping the ball free near midfield, and later the Sooner defense turned a hopeless 1st-and-goal scenario from the 1-yard line into a heroic goal-line stand. Ultimately, OU's secondary made one final play, batting down Texas' desperation heave, and preserved a thrilling victories.

Rematch in Arlington?

An elite showing in Dallas left viewers and commentators alike predicting a high-level rematch between the two teams this December 20 miles west for the Big 12 championship game.

Each of these top-15 teams have relatively manageable slates in the second half of the season, facing off against a combined zero ranked opponents the rest of the way, and crucially Oklahoma will take on current conference undefeateds West Virginia in a Week 10 clash from Norman.