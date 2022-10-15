No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama on final play in high-scoring thriller

Last Updated 9:01 PM, October 15, 2022No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama on final play in high-scoring thrillerShare These are the biggest stadiums in college football 2:06 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest11:23 pm, October 15, 2022FINAL: Tennessee takes down Alabama, 52-49 For the first time since 2006, No. 6 Tennessee tasted victory over No. 3 Alabama, topping the Tide 52-49 in an SEC thriller. In a high-scoring affair that notched over 1,000 total yards and 101 points, the game came down to one final score on the last play. Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath sent a low, wobbly 40-yard try through the uprights to set off celebrations. The 52 points are the most allowed by Alabama since Sewanee scored 54 in 1907. On the possession just before, Alabama missed a 50-yard field goal. Hendon Hooker steered the ship to get down the field for chance at the game. TENNESSEE TAKES DOWN ALABAMA AND THE FANS ARE STORMING THE FIELD AT NEYLAND STADIUM. WHAT A WIN FOR THE VOLS. pic.twitter.com/1MkxrkyxBA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022 Hooker finished the game with 385 passing yards and five touchdowns, connecting with WR Jalin Hyatt (203 yards, a school record) for all five touchdowns. When the Volunteers scored, they scored quick. The longest scoring drive was 4:23 and every other one was under two minutes, some under one. Alabama's defense came in allowing just 12.5 points per game; Tennessee scored more than that in the first 10 minutes. Earning some negative milestones, Alabama allowed the most points in the Nick Saban era and committed the most penalties in program history (17 for 130 yards). Coming back from injury, Bryce Young looked sharp with throwing two touchdowns and 455 passing yards to nine different receivers. Tennessee stormed the field after the win in a sea of orange, pulling out the uprights to celebrate a game that will certainly alter the College Football Playoff landscape. 10:46 pm, October 15, 2022Alabama storms back in the third, 35-34 After No. 6 Tennessee took a 28-10 lead in the second, it's been alllll Alabama. No. 3 Crimson Tide scored on five straight scores. The Alabama defense have steadily held down Tennessee's quick and explosive offense with another crucial turnover on downs. Though, the Vols came back with another "blink and you'll miss it" touchdown in the third. With Alabama in the driver's seat now, Tennessee will have to get some defensive stops to come out undefeated. We've got another quarter to decide this wild SEC matchup. 9:30 pm, October 15, 2022HALFTIME: Tennessee still leads Alabama 28-20 No. 3 Alabama faced a hefty order facing their largest deficit since 2019, but the Crimson Tide showed some fight in the second quarter to get back to within 28-20. Defensively, the Tide recorded a turnover on downs, fumble and timely sack. On the other end, the offense picked up 10 points. Bryce Young is 17 for 26 for 205 yards. Meanwhile, Vols QB Hendon Hooker has 166 yards on 12-for-16 passing. No. 6 Tennessee lost a little bit of steam in that second quarter, it'll have to continue to hit the gas to take down Alabama for the first time since 2006. 8:38 pm, October 15, 2022Tennessee scores three TDs in first, leads Alabama 21-7 Through one quarter, this top-10 matchup delivered on every promise and more. No. 6 Tennessee came out swinging with an ultra quick offensive attack, leading No. 3 Alabama 21-7. Alabama opponents score only 12.5 points per game. The Volunteers crushed that within the first 15 minutes. The Vols scored on each of their three possessions, all of which were under two minutes — the quickest was just four plays in 1:02. Jalin Hyatt scored two of those touchdowns and leads the game with 47 receiving yards. 12:55 pm, October 15, 2022Bryce Young expected to play vs. No. 6 Tennessee After missing Alabama's last game vs. Texas A&M, quarterback Bryce Young is expected to play against Tennessee according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Young injured his shoulder on Oct. 1 in Alabama's 49-26 win at Arkansas. Bryce Young is expected to play against Tennessee, ESPN's @PeteThamel just reported: https://t.co/RWEsbYRLEF— Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) October 15, 2022 8:57 pm, October 14, 2022How to watch No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee Time: 3:30 p.m. Date: Saturday, Oct. 15 TV channel: CBS Online: Click or tap here for CBS Sports 8:57 pm, October 14, 2022Previewing Alabama vs. TennesseeFrom NCAA.com's Mike Lopresti's Week 7 preview: One more good play by both Texas and Texas A&M, and Alabama could be sitting here with two defeats, which would automatically trigger a state of emergency in the Yellowhammer State. All turned out right in the final minute, barely, but even Big Al the mascot elephant is now worried sick about Bryce Young's throwing shoulder. And the Tide have slid allll the way down to No. 3 in the Associated Press poll. The defense must answer the call Saturday against a Tennessee offense that is among the nation's most electric, with a 46.8 scoring average. The Vols have hit at least 30 points in eight consecutive games and the last time they did that, the quarterback was named Peyton Manning. They have also beaten three ranked opponents. They have also produced 30 touchdowns in five games. Alabama has allowed seven in six games, so it's not hard to see where a main battleline should be. This is the first time in 33 years that both teams are unbeaten for their date. ESPN GameDay will be there, of course. GameDay has been around for nearly as many big Tide moments as the Alabama Million Dollar Band. This will be the 45th visit during the Nick Saban era — Ohio State is next highest at 36 — and a lot of his shiny numbers are on the line: 35-1 in the last 36 games against the SEC East, 54-3 in October. And that perfect 15-0 shutout of Tennessee. One tradition of this game is the winners light up cigars. The Vols' side has been a no-smoking area for nearly a generation. 8:41 pm, October 14, 2022What the stats sayHere's how the teams stack up heading into the Week 7 game: Alabama Stat Tennessee 6-0 (3-0) Record (SEC) 5-0 (2-0) Nick Saban (16th season at Alabama) Coach Josh Heupel (2nd season at Tennessee) No. 3 AP rank No. 6 44.3 Points per game 46.8 12.5 Points allowed 17.8 503.7 Yards per game 547.8 250.8 Yards allowed 396.6 246.5 Passing yards 340.4 257.2 Rushing yards 207.4 166.3 Passing yards allowed 307.4 84.5 Rushing yards allowed 89.2 -5 Turnovers +5 Bryce Young 1,202 yards (14 TDs, 3 INT) Passing leader Hendon Hooker 1,432 yards (10 TDs, 0 INT) Jahmyr Gibbs 532 yards (2 TDs) Rushing leader Jaylen Wright 315 yards (4 TDs) Traeshon Holden 223 yards (4 TDs) Receiving leader Jalin Hyatt 388 yards (5 TDs) 8:38 pm, October 14, 2022Where they rank in the AP PollAlabama and Tennessee are both in the top 10, making it the 11th time in series history the two teams are in the top 10 when facing each other. However, it's the first time both are ranked in the top six. Here's the latest AP Poll: RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Georgia (32) 1535 2 6-0 2 Ohio State (20) 1507 3 6-0 3 Alabama (11) 1489 1 6-0 4 Clemson 1348 5 6-0 5 Michigan 1319 4 6-0 6 Tennessee 1232 8 5-0 7 Southern California 1214 6 6-0 8 Oklahoma State 1150 7 5-0 9 Ole Miss 1061 9 6-0 10 Penn State 974 10 5-0 11 UCLA 907 18 6-0 12 Oregon 893 12 5-1 13 TCU 819 17 5-0 14 Wake Forest 748 15 5-1 15 NC State 746 14 5-1 16 Mississippi State 589 23 5-1 17 Kansas State 559 20 5-1 18 Syracuse 393 22 5-0 19 Kansas 330 19 5-1 20 Utah 328 11 4-2 21 Cincinnati 257 24 5-1 T-22 Texas 150 NR 4-2 T-22 Kentucky 150 13 4-2 24 Illinois 117 NR 5-1 25 James Madison 105 NR 5-0