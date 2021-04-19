Live updates for the 2020-21 FCS football championship

The 2020-21 FCS championship will start April 24 and will run through Sunday, May 16, the date of the national championship game. Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas will play host to the title game for the 11th straight year.

This year's bracket was condensed to 16 teams — rather than the typical 24 — once the championship was moved from the fall to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's the interactive bracket.

Ten of the 16 teams will automatically qualify via conference championships. The remaining six will be selected at large. Here are the conferences who will receive AQs for their conference champions:

Big Sky

Big South

CAA

MVFC

NEC

OVC

Patriot League

Pioneer League

SoCon

Southland

We're tracking every conference champion and automatic qualifier here.

*The MEAC announced April 7 that it would not be able to meet the criteria to maintain its automatic qualification.

The full playoff bracket will be announced Sunday, April 18 on ESPNU at 11:30 a.m. ET. Championship play will then begin the weekend of April 24.

The championship game on May 16 will be broadcasted on ABC, starting at 2 p.m. ET.