Live updates for the 2020-21 FCS football championship

Last Updated 4:10 PM, April 08, 2021NCAA.comLive updates for the 2020-21 FCS football championshipShare Celebrating North Dakota State's football dynasty 3:34 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:34 pm, April 8, 2021When and how to watch the FCS selection showThe 16-team FCS football bracket will be revealed at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 18 on ESPNU and WatchESPN. That'll set the stage for the first round to start the weekend of April 24. Preliminary rounds' dates, times and TV information are all TBD but will be available here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:17 pm, April 8, 2021Format, schedule and what to know about the 2020-21 FCS championshipThe 2020-21 FCS championship will start April 24 and will run through Sunday, May 16, the date of the national championship game. Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas will play host to the title game for the 11th straight year. This year's bracket was condensed to 16 teams — rather than the typical 24 — once the championship was moved from the fall to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's the interactive bracket. Ten of the 16 teams will automatically qualify via conference championships. The remaining six will be selected at large. Here are the conferences who will receive AQs for their conference champions: Big Sky Big South CAA MVFC NEC OVC Patriot League Pioneer League SoCon Southland *The MEAC announced April 7 that it would not be able to meet the criteria to maintain its automatic qualification. The full playoff bracket will be announced Sunday, April 18 on ESPNU at 11:30 a.m. ET. Championship play will then begin the weekend of April 24. The championship game on May 16 will be broadcasted on ABC, starting at 2 p.m. ET. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:05 pm, April 8, 2021Predetermined host sites announced for FCS championshipThe NCAA Division I Football Championship committee announced 14 predetermined preliminary round sites for the 2020-21 FCS championship. The decision was made due to health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Eight of the 14 selected sites will host first-round games. Twelve of the 14 sites will then be in contention to host the quarterfinal and semifinals. The championship game is still set to be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Here are the 14 predetermined sites announced for the preliminary rounds: Newark, Delaware – Delaware Cheney, Washington – Eastern Washington Jacksonville, Alabama – Jacksonville State Harrisonburg, Virginia – James Madison Kennesaw, Georgia – Kennesaw State Orono, Maine – Maine Springfield, Missouri – Missouri State Murray, Kentucky – Murray State Grand Forks, North Dakota – North Dakota Fargo, North Dakota – North Dakota State Huntsville, Texas – Sam Houston Brookings, South Dakota – South Dakota State Villanova, Pennsylvania – Villanova Ogden, Utah – Weber State share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:57 pm, April 8, 2021DI Football Championship Committee reveals top 10The Division I Football Championship Committee released a top-10 ranking on Thursday, April 1. The committee's ranking is based on criteria used to select and seed teams for the Division I Football Championship, and reflect results through games played on Sunday, March 28. The full rankings are listed below. 1. James Madison (4-0) 2. North Dakota State (5-1) 3. South Dakota State (4-1) 4. Sam Houston (3-0) T-5. North Dakota (4-1) T-5. Weber State (3-0) 7. Delaware (3-0) 8. VMI (5-0) 9. UC Davis (3-1) 10. Murray State (5-0) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:49 pm, April 8, 2021FCS football championship history (1978-2019)Below is the complete NCAA FCS football national championship history since 1978. North Dakota State leads all schools with eight titles, all coming in the last nine years. The national championship game has been played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas every year since 2010. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 North Dakota State Matt Entz 28-20 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2018 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 38-24 Eastern Washington Frisco, Texas 2017 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2016 James Madison Mike Houston 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas 2015 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas 2014 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas 2013 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas 2012 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2011 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2010 Eastern Washington Beau Baldwin 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas 2009 Villanova Andy Talley 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2008 Richmond Mike London 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2007 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn. 2006 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn. 2005 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn. 2004 James Madison Mickey Matthews 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2003 Delaware K.C. Keeler 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn. 2002 Western Kentucky Jack Harbaugh 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 2001 Montana Joe Glenn 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn. 2000 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 1999 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1998 Massachusetts Mark Whipple 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn. 1997 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1996 Marshall Bob Pruett 49-29 Montana Huntington, W.Va. 1995 Montana Don Read 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1994 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W.Va. 1993 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1992 Marshall Jim Donnan 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W.Va. 1991 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga. 1990 Georgia Southern Tim Stowers 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga. 1989 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 37-34 Stephen F. Austin * Statesboro, Ga. 1988 Furman Jimmy Satterfield 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho 1987 Louisiana-Monroe Pat Collins 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho 1986 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wash. 1985 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wash. 1984 Montana State Dave Arnold 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C. 1983 Southern Illinois Rey Dempsey 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C. 1982 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas 1981 Idaho State Dave Kragthorpe 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas 1980 Boise State Jim Criner 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1979 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla. 1978 Florida A&M Ruby Hubbard 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas * -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link