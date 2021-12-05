2021 Celebration Bowl: Date, time, TV channel, preview

Since 2015, the MEAC and SWAC conference champions face off in a postseason football clash known as the Celebration Bowl. In the Celebration Bowl, two of the premier HBCU football programs in a particular year at the FCS level meet to determine who is the best. Traditionally, the game is in Atlanta, Georgia, a hub for HBCU culture. The Celebration Bowl celebrates great football and HBCU tradition on a national stage.

This year's Celebration Bowl will be at 12 noon ET on Dec. 18, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.