Last Updated 2:15 PM, December 05, 2021

2021 Celebration Bowl: Date, time, TV channel, preview

How to watch: 2021 Celebration Bowl - Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

The Celebration Bowl is finally here. It's SWAC champion Jackson State against MEAC champion South Carolina State, with both the Tigers and the Bulldogs looking to finish at top of HBCU football. 

Date: Saturday, Dec. 18 
Time: 12 p.m. ET 
TV channel: ABC 
Streaming: ESPN.com/watch 
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia 

Jackson State fans and the Sonic Boom of the South are sure to travel to Atlanta for the Celebration Bowl

Jackson State vs. South Carolina State: How they stack up 

Jackson State was ranked No. 14 and No. 15 in the FCS Coaches Poll and STATS Perform Poll, respectively, to close the regular season. South Carolina State was unranked. Here's how the programs stack up based on this season's results. 

Jackson State vs. South Carolina State 
Jackson State 2021 STATs South Carolina State 
11-1 (8-0) Record (Conf) 6-5 (5-0) 
No. 14 FCS Coaches rank NR 
29.0 Points per game 24.36 
13.5 Points allowed 27.64 
349.8 Yards per game 353.1 
254.67 Pass yards per game 210.18 
95.1 Rush yards per game 141.9 
255.9 Yards allowed per game 353.4 
156.42 Pass yards allowed per game 222.18 
99.5 Rush yards allowed per game 131.2 
Shedeur Sanders 3056 yards (29 TDs, 6 INT) Passing leader Corey Fields Jr. 2144 yards (14 TDs, 12 INT) 
Peytton Pickett 435 yards (5 TD) Rushing leader Kendrell Flowers 637 yards (9 TD) 
Keith Corbin III 897 yards (6 TD) Receiving leader Shaquan Davis 769 yards (5 TD) 
Aubrey Miller Jr. 100 total tackles (11.5 TFL, 6.5 SK, 1 FF, 1 FR, ) Defense Chad Gilchrist 70 tackles ( 7 TFL, 1 SK, 2 FF)

What is the Celebration Bowl?

Since 2015, the MEAC and SWAC conference champions face off in a postseason football clash known as the Celebration Bowl. In the Celebration Bowl, two of the premier HBCU football programs in a particular year at the FCS level meet to determine who is the best. Traditionally, the game is in Atlanta, Georgia, a hub for HBCU culture. The Celebration Bowl celebrates great football and HBCU tradition on a national stage. This year's Celebration Bowl will be at 12 noon ET on Dec. 18, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Celebration Bowl history

Here's the list of all-time Celebration Bowl champions. The MEAC leads the SWAC in the all-time series 4-1. 

Year Champion Score Runner-Up Site 
2019 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 64-44 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA 
2018 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 24-22 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA 
2017 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 21-14 Grambling State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA 
2016 Grambling State (SWAC) 10-9 North Carolina Central (MEAC) Georgia Dome, Atlanta GA 
2015 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 41-34 Alcorn State (SWAC) Georgia Dome, Atlanta GA