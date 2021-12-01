2021 FCS football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the playoffs

Eastern Washington Athletics

The 2021 FCS championship continues this weekend with second-round games across Friday and Saturday. There will be eight games in total, with a pair on Friday, Dec. 3 and the remaining six during the afternoon and night on Saturday, Dec. 4.

As you can watch in the video at the top of this page, Holy Cross captured the biggest moment from the first-round games last week, putting together an incredible 80-yard drive in the final minutes, capped off by a jump-ball touchdown catch for the win. The Crusaders are right back at it and first up this weekend, starting all the second round action with a trip to Villanova on Friday night.

This weekend marks the start of the playoffs for the top-8 seeds in the FCS championship. Led by No. 1-seed and defending champion Sam Houston State, these teams all had first-round byes last week.

Here is the complete schedule for the second round of the FCS playoffs:

All times eastern. All games airing on ESPN+

Friday, Dec. 3

Second round | Saturday, Dec. 4

Click or tap here to see the complete bracket. And for a printable version of the bracket, go here.