Last Updated 12:02 PM, December 01, 2021

2021 FCS football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the playoffs

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart: Full final drive, last-minute TD in FCS playoffs
17:26
3:38 pm, December 1, 2021

Second round of 2021 FCS playoffs begins Friday, Dec. 3

Eastern Washington Athletics eastern Washington fcs second round playoffs 2021

The 2021 FCS championship continues this weekend with second-round games across Friday and Saturday. There will be eight games in total, with a pair on Friday, Dec. 3 and the remaining six during the afternoon and night on Saturday, Dec. 4.

As you can watch in the video at the top of this page, Holy Cross captured the biggest moment from the first-round games last week, putting together an incredible 80-yard drive in the final minutes, capped off by a jump-ball touchdown catch for the win. The Crusaders are right back at it and first up this weekend, starting all the second round action with a trip to Villanova on Friday night.

This weekend marks the start of the playoffs for the top-8 seeds in the FCS championship. Led by No. 1-seed and defending champion Sam Houston State, these teams all had first-round byes last week.

Here is the complete schedule for the second round of the FCS playoffs:

All times eastern. All games airing on ESPN+

Friday, Dec. 3

Second round | Saturday, Dec. 4

Click or tap here for a printable version of the bracket.

3:18 am, November 28, 2021

Final scores from the first round of the 2021 FCS championship

Southern Illinois v. South Dakota: Extended first round FCS playoff highlights

The first round of the 2021 FCS championship is complete as eight teams advanced to the second round on Saturday, Nov. 27. 

Saturday saw the first overtime game of this year's playoffs as UIW won a Texas-sized thriller against Stephen F. Austin. While most of the games weren't close contests, two more games came down to the wire with Holy Cross and UT Martin emerging victorious.

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart: Full final drive, last-minute TD in FCS playoffs

Here are all the scores from Saturday's action:

UT Martin's interceptions lead to game winning touchdown

The second round of the 2021 FCS championship continues next weekend.

Second round | Friday, Dec. 3

All times eastern. All games airing on ESPN+

Second round | Saturday, Dec. 4

All times eastern. All games airing on ESPN+

3:09 am, November 28, 2021

Southeastern Louisiana routs Florida A&M 38-14

Southeastern Louisiana fakes FG for touchdown to begin blowout win in FCS Playoffs

Southeastern Louisiana blew out Florida A&M 38-14. While Florida A&M did make a late scoring push, it was too late as Southeastern Louisiana had already put the game out of reach. Southeastern Louisiana opened its high-scoring day with a trick play as Nick Kovacs scored a touchdown on a fake field goal run.

On offense, the Lions were led by quarterback Cole Kelley; he threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns, completing 68 percent of his passes. Click or tap here to view complete stats from the game.

With the win, Southeastern Louisiana advances to play No. 3 James Madison in the second round next week. 

1:57 am, November 28, 2021

Southern Illinois beats South Dakota 22-10

FCS Playoffs: South Dakota's penalty leads to Southern Illinois TD

Southern Illinois defeated South Dakota 22-10 thanks to the Saluki defense forcing four turnovers. Southern Illinois All-American safety Qua Brown picked off South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp twice, one of which ended a Coyote drive in the redzone. 

The Saluki offense was led by star wide receiver Avante Cox. While Cox did suffer an injury late in the game, his 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown led all players. Click or tap here to view complete stats from the game.

Southern Illinois v. South Dakota: Extended first round FCS playoff highlights

With the win, Southern Illinois advances to play No. 2 North Dakota State in the second round next week. 

12:50 am, November 28, 2021

UT Martin takes down Missouri State 32-31

UT Martin's interceptions lead to game winning touchdown

UT Martin defeated Missouri State 32-31 in a game that saw nine lead changes. UT Martin scored the go-ahead touchdown when Dresser Winn found Donnell Williams for a 37-yard touchdown pass with 03:36 left to play.

The Skyhawk defense iced the game with an interception by D'Carrious Stephens on a tipped pass with 01:03 in the fourth quarter. Click or tap here to view complete stats from the game.

The win is UT Martin's first in the FCS playoffs in program history. With the win, UT Martin advances to play No. 8 Montana State in the second round next week. 

12:11 am, November 28, 2021

Eastern Washington holds off Northern Iowa 19-9

EWU football

Eastern Washington held off Northern Iowa 19-9 behind a solid defensive day. The Eagles intercepted UNI quarterbacks three time today, controlling much of the game. On offense, Eastern Washington was held to its lowest scoring total of the season, but Eric Barriere did score two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground. Click or tap here to view complete stats from the game.

EWU QB breaks tackles, and ankles, in wild scramble touchdown

With the win, Eastern Washington advances to play No. 6 Montana in the second round next week. 

11:59 pm, November 27, 2021

Round one FCS action continues into the evening window

The first round of the FCS playoffs continues into the evening window with three ongoing games and Florida A&M at Southeastern Louisiana kicking off at 7 p.m.

Below are the remaining first round games.

First round | Saturday, Nov. 27

All times eastern. All games airing on ESPN+

11:36 pm, November 27, 2021

South Dakota State routs UC Davis 56-24

SDSU wins

South Dakota State routed UC Davis 56-24 behind a dominant day on the ground. The Jackrabits gained 446 rushing yards, led by running back Isaiah Davis' 217-yard day. Walter Payton Award finalist Pierre Strong Jr. also had a big day rushing for 185 yards and score. Strong also threw a touchdown, his fourth of the season.

Pierre Strong Jr. rushes for 185, throws TD in South Dakota State's first round win

On defense, South Dakota State defensive back Dalys Beanum snagged three interceptions. Click or tap here to view complete stats from the game.

With the win, South Dakota State advances to play No. 4 Sacramento State in the second round next week. 

11:22 pm, November 27, 2021

UIW holds off Stephen F. Austin in overtime 35-28

UIW SFA

UIW holds off Stephen F. Austin in overtime 35-28.

The Cardinals got the ball first in extra time and quarterback Cameron Ward found WR Robert Ferrel in two plays for the go-ahead touchdown.

Stephen F. Austin fell short on its overtime possession, with Lumberjack quarterback Trae Self's pass falling incomplete on 4th-and-3 from the UIW 8-yard line. Click or tap here for complete stats from the game.

With the win, UIW advances to play No. 1 Sam Houston in the second round next week.

11:10 pm, November 27, 2021

Overtime in Texas | UIW 28, Stephen F. Austin 28

UIW SFA

UIW and Stephen F. Austin are headed to overtime tied 28-28 in the first round of the FCS playoffs. UIW quarterback Cameron Ward connected with wide receiver Taylor Grimes for the duo's third touchdown of the day, tying the score 28-28 with 38 seconds left. On the next possession, Stephen F. Austin drove to the UIW 40-yard line in an attempt to set up a field goal, but Lumberjack quarterback Trae Self threw and interception that sent the game to OT.

You can watch the overtime on ESPN+. Click or tap here for live stats.

10:04 pm, November 27, 2021

Kennesaw State dominates Davidson 48-21 to advance

Kennesaw State Football

Kennesaw State defeated Davidson 48-21 to advance to the second round. Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepherd accounted for five total touchdowns, rushing for four and passing another.

The Owls dominated in all three phases of the game, even scoring the first punt return touchdown in Kennesaw State history. Click or tap here to view complete stats from the game.

With the win, Kennesaw State advances to play No. 7 ETSU in the second round next week. Davidson's season ends after winning its second-straight Pioneer Football League title.

8:17 pm, November 27, 2021

Holy Cross stuns Sacred Heart with game-winning TD catch in final seconds

Holy Cross only led for 14 seconds of its first-round FCS playoff game against Sacred Heart on Saturday afternoon, but those were the last and most important 14 seconds of the game.

Trailing 10-6 with 3:14 left, the Crusaders got the ball on their own 20-yard line, needing a touchdown to take the lead, a feat they had not accomplished the entire game up to that point, registering only a pair of field goals against the Pioneers defense.

Nevertheless, Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka led his offense 80 yards in 11 plays for the winning touchdown. The final play of the drive was a 35-yard toss to the end zone, a jump ball that Sluka's wide receiver Jalen Coker brought down for the incredible touchdown with 14 seconds left in the game. Watch his catch and the full drive below:

Holy Cross vs. Sacred Heart: Full final drive, last-minute TD in FCS playoffs

Sluka was directly involved with every play on the drive, whether it was completing passes or scrambling for positive yardage. Here's the play-by-play for how the entire drive went down:

holy cross sacred heart game-winning drive 2021 fcs playoffs first round

Holy Cross held on for those final 14 seconds to win 13-10.

4:56 pm, November 27, 2021

First round of FCS playoffs begins Saturday afternoon

South Dakota Athletics South Dakota fcs playoffs first round 2021

The first round of the FCS playoffs begin today, Saturday, Nov. 27. All eight first round games will be played, featuring 16 of the 24 teams in the field.

The first round will be played at select campus sites, with the winning team advancing to play a road contest in the second round.

South Dakota State, which lost to Sam Houston in last spring's national championship game, will finally try to get over the hump, starting with its first round game Saturday afternoon.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 FCS Football championships:

First round | Saturday, Nov. 27

All times eastern. All games airing on ESPN+

10:19 pm, November 26, 2021

The first round of the FCS playoffs begin Saturday

The first round of the FCS playoffs begin Saturday, Nov. 27. All eight first round games will take place tomorrow featuring 16 of the field's 24 teams.

The first rounds will be played at select campus sites, with the winning team advancing to play a road contest in round two.

South Dakota State, which lost to Sam Houston in last spring's national championship game, will finally try to get over the hump, starting with its first round game Saturday afternoon.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 FCS Football championships:

First round | Saturday Nov. 27

All times eastern. All games airing on ESPN+

10:14 pm, November 26, 2021

Top-5 quarterbacks to watch entering the playoffs

Cole Johnson James Madison

With plenty of exciting players ready to take center stage in this year's playoffs, NCAA.com reporter Stan Becton takes a look at the top-five quarterbacks to watch ahead of the action. Here are his five quarterbacks to make to watch:

  1. Cole Johnson, James Madison
  2. Cameron Ward, UIW
  3. Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana
  4. Eric Schmid, Sam Houston
  5. Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington

Click or tap here to read his full breakdown on each quarterback.

3:16 pm, November 23, 2021

5 reasons why Sam Houston can defend its FCS title

SHSU football

In NCAA.com reporter Stan Becton's FCS bracket predictions, he picked Sam Houston to repeat as national champion. Now, here are his five reasons why the Bearkats can run it back:

  1. Elite quarterback play in a balanced offense
  2. Defense wins championships, and the Bearkats have plenty of it
  3. Home-field advantage
  4. SHSU's proven ability to handle adversity
  5. Great coaching

Click or tap here to read his full breakdown on why Sam Houston can win the title again.

3:40 am, November 23, 2021

FCS playoff predictions: Picking every tournament game

NCAA.com's Stan Becton has made his bracket predictions for the 2021 FCS football playoffs, from the first round all the way through the national championship.

5:56 pm, November 21, 2021

2021 FCS football championship field announced

Watch the 2021 FCS football championship selection show

The bracket is set for the 2021 FCS football championship.

The 24-team field was revealed on today's selection show. The tournament will begin Saturday, Nov. 27 with the first round. It will run all the way to the championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 8.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 FCS Football championships:

First round | Saturday Nov. 27

All times eastern. All games airing on ESPN+

Second round

  • Saturday, Dec. 4 | Multiple Sites

Quarterfinals

  • Friday, Dec. 10 | Multiple Sites
  • Saturday, Dec. 11 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

  • Friday, Dec. 17 | Semifinal I | Location TBD
  • Saturday, Dec. 18 | Semifinal II | Location TBD

National Championship

  • Saturday, Jan. 8 | National Championship: 12 p.m. ET | Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX | ESPN2

5:52 pm, November 21, 2021

Right side of bracket revealed

The remainder of the 2021 FCS playoff field has been revealed. See the teams below.

  • Florida A&M
  • Southeastern Louisiana
  • Northern Iowa
  • Eastern Washington
  • Davidson
  • Kennesaw State
  • Southern Illinois
  • South Dakota

5:49 pm, November 21, 2021

The left side of the bracket revealed

Half of the first round teams in the 2021 FCS playoffs have been revealed. See the teams below.

  • Stephen F. Austin
  • UIW
  • UT Martin
  • Missouri State
  • Sacred Heart
  • Holy Cross
  • UC Davis
  • South Dakota State

5:31 pm, November 21, 2021

The top 8 seeds have been revealed

The top-8 seeds for the 2021 FCS playoffs have been revealed. See the teams listed below.

  1. Sam Houston
  2. North Dakota State
  3. James Madison
  4. Sacramento State
  5. Villanova
  6. Montana
  7. ETSU
  8. Montana State

5:23 pm, November 21, 2021

The 2021 FCS playoff selection show starts now!

The 2021 FCS playoff selection show has started. The show is airing live on ESPNU, where the entire 24-team field will be announced.

1:20 pm, November 21, 2021

FCS Playoff selections scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Sam Houston State Athletics Sam Houston is the reigning FCS champion.

The field for the 2021 FCS Playoffs will be announced at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 21 on ESPNU.

Eleven teams automatically qualified for the Playoffs and 13 teams will receive an at-large berth. Click or tap here to see every automatic bid.

Sam Houston is the reigning FCS champion after it defeated South Dakota State 23-21 in last season's championship game.

3:23 am, November 21, 2021

All FCS automatic qualifying bids clinched

All of the FCS automatic qualifying bids have been clinched, with 11 teams guaranteeing their spots to this year's playoffs field. Click or tap here to see every automatic bid.

The 2021 FCS football championship selection show is tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The selection show will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

The FCS Championship Game will be played in Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Click or tap here for more championship info.

11:44 pm, November 14, 2021

Everything you need to know for selections

The 2021 FCS football championship selection show is Sunday, Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The selections will mark the return of the FCS football championship's 24-team field after the 2020 season featured a modified playoff field in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the show, you can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. 

Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: The 2021 FCS football championship selection show is Sunday, Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Where: The selection show will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

The FCS Championship Game will be played in Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Click or tap here for more championship info.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 FCS Football championships:

First round

  • Saturday, Nov. 27 | Multiple Sites

Second round

  • Saturday, Dec. 4 | Multiple Sites

Quarterfinals

  • Friday, Dec. 10 | Multiple Sites
  • Saturday, Dec. 11 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

  • Friday, Dec. 17 | Semifinal I | Location TBD
  • Saturday, Dec. 18 | Semifinal II | Location TBD

National Championship

  • Saturday, Jan. 8 | National Championship: 12 p.m. ET | Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX | ESPN2
11:40 pm, November 14, 2021

FCS football championship history

The 2020 championship was moved to spring 2021 due to COVID-19, where Sam Houston defeated South Dakota State to win its first title. Its win ended a streak of three straight championships for North Dakota State.

North Dakota State has won eight championships since 2011. 

Here's the full DIII men's cross country championship history: 

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2020 Sam Houston K.C. Keeler 23-21 South Dakota State Frisco, Texas
2019 North Dakota State Matt Entz 28-20 James Madison Frisco, Texas
2018 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 38-24 Eastern Washington Frisco, Texas
2017 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas
2016 James Madison Mike Houston 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas
2015 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas
2014 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas
2013 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas
2012 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas
2011 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas
2010 Eastern Washington Beau Baldwin 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas
2009 Villanova Andy Talley 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2008 Richmond Mike London 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2007 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn.
2006 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn.
2005 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn.
2004 James Madison Mickey Matthews 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2003 Delaware K.C. Keeler 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn.
2002 Western Kentucky Jack Harbaugh 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn.
2001 Montana Joe Glenn 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn.
2000 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
1999 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn.
1998 Massachusetts Mark Whipple 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn.
1997 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn.
1996 Marshall Bob Pruett 49-29 Montana Huntington, W.Va.
1995 Montana Don Read 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W.Va.
1994 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W.Va.
1993 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W.Va.
1992 Marshall Jim Donnan 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W.Va.
1991 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga.
1990 Georgia Southern Tim Stowers 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga.
1989 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 37-34 Stephen F. Austin * Statesboro, Ga.
1988 Furman Jimmy Satterfield 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho
1987 Louisiana-Monroe Pat Collins 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho
1986 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wash.
1985 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wash.
1984 Montana State Dave Arnold 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C.
1983 Southern Illinois Rey Dempsey 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C.
1982 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas
1981 Idaho State Dave Kragthorpe 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas
1980 Boise State Jim Criner 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif.
1979 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla.
1978 Florida A&M Rudy Hubbard 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.