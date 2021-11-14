2021 FCS football championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2021 FCS football championship selection show is Sunday, Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The selections will mark the return of the FCS football championship's 24-team field after the 2020 season featured a modified playoff field in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the show, you can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com.

Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: The 2021 FCS football championship selection show is Sunday, Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Where: The selection show will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

The FCS Championship Game will be played in Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Click or tap here for more championship info.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 FCS Football championships:

First round

Saturday, Nov. 27 | Multiple Sites

Second round

Saturday, Dec. 4 | Multiple Sites

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 10 | Multiple Sites

Saturday, Dec. 11 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 17 | Semifinal I | Location TBD

Saturday, Dec. 18 | Semifinal II | Location TBD

National Championship