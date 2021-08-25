2021 HBCU football schedule, scores and updates

Last Updated 3:16 PM, August 25, 2021Stan Becton2021 HBCU football schedule, scores and updatesShareBrett Davis | USA TODAY Sports ImagesNorth Carolina A&T hoists the 2019 Celebration Bowl trophy after defeating Alcorn State 64-44 in a battle between HBCU football's best.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:28 pm, August 25, 2021MEAC/SWAC Challenge PreviewThe 2021 college football season gets underway with Week 0 and a primetime HBCU battle when Alcorn State takes on North Carolina Central in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The 2021 MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be played at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Alcorn State and North Carolina Central will also open the season for College GameDay as the game will air live on ESPN. Click here for a game preview and everything you need to know for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge game. 6:58 pm, August 25, 2021Future MEAC/SWAC Challenge matchups announcedThe future matchups for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge have been announced through 2024. All games will be played in Atlanta, GA to open the HBCU football season. See all of the exciting matchups below: 2022 Alabama State vs. Howard 2023 Jackson State vs. South Carolina State 2024 Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State 2025 Southern vs. TBA This year's MEAC/SWAC challenge will feature Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central on August 28, 2021 at 7 p.m. 7:06 pm, August 25, 202133 MEAC and SWAC players land on Black College Football Player of the Year watch list The Black College Football Hall of Fame has announced its watch list for the 2021 Black College Football Player of the Year Award. This award is presented in the form of the Deacon Jones Trophy to the most outstanding college football player from a HBCU. 33 players from the MEAC (15) and SWAC (18) were named to the watchlist. Four finalists will be chosen on November 30, 2021. The winner of the award will be announced during halftime of the HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 19, 2021. Some notable names to make the list include spring 2021 winner QB Aqeel Glass (Alabama A&M), RB Jah-Maine Martin (North Carolina A&T), DL Jordan Lewis (Southern), and DB Decobie Durant (South Carolina State). Click here for the complete watch list 3:07 pm, August 20, 20216 can't-miss HBCU football game-day atmospheresWhen it comes to football at HBCUs, the setting is just as important as the product on the field. The fans, the bands, the stadiums, and more create a unique environment for teams to play in. Here are some can't miss game-day atmospheres in HBCU football. THE BAYOU CLASSIC IS ONE OF HBCU FOOTBALL'S PREMIER EVENTS 8:49 pm, August 18, 20216 storylines to watch in the 2021 HBCU football seasonHBCU football returns this fall after a year where teams navigated the challenges of a pandemic that caused some teams to play in the spring while others opted out altogether. The long-awaited return to a traditional schedule has captivated players, fans, students and alumni as they prepare to dive into a compelling season. Here are six preseason storylines to watch as the season approaches. 8:18 pm, August 17, 2021HBCU Week 1 schedule: Game times, TV channelsThe 2021 season officially begins in Week 0 with the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. A full slate of games are set for Week 1. Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Week 0 Saturday, Aug. 28 North Carolina Central vs. Alcorn State (Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.) | 7 p.m. | ESPN Week 1 Thursday, Sept. 2 Mississippi Valley State at Murray State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 4 No. 25 North Carolina A&T at Furman | 2 p.m. Howard at Richmond | 2 p.m. | FloFootball / NBC Sports Washington Towson at Morgan State | 4 p.m. | ESPN3/ESPN+ Bowie State at Delaware State | 4 p.m. | ESPN3/ESPN+ Virginia Union at Hampton | 6 p.m. | ESPN+ Miles at Alabama State | 6 p.m. Lane at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 7 p.m. | UAPB Sports Network Norfolk State at Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN3 South Carolina State at Alabama A&M | 7 p.m. Southern at Troy | 7 p.m. | ESPN3 Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern | 8 p.m. | ESPN3 Bethune-Cookman at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN3 Sunday, Sept. 5 Jackson State vs. Florida A&M (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. | 3 p.m. | ESPN2 Grambling State vs. Tennessee State (Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio) | 3 p.m. | NFL Network 7:00 pm, August 17, 2021HBCUs featured in FCS preseason pollsNo. 25 North Carolina A&T leads all HBCUs in the FCS preseason poll after receiving 159 votes in the Stats Perform Top 25 rankings. Also receiving votes were defending SWAC champion Alabama A&M (49), Florida A&M (47), Alcorn State (35) and South Carolina State (10). North Carolina A&T is also ranked in the FCS Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 24. 7:00 pm, August 17, 2021HBCU football players to watchThe Walter Payton Award and the Buck Buchanan Award are given annually to the best offensive and defensive players, respectively, at the FCS level. The following HBCU players found their names on the preseason watch list for these awards. Walter Payton Award QB Juwan Carter, Norfolk State QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M (2020-21 finalist) QB Felix Harper, Alcorn State (2019 finalist) RB Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T (2019 finalist) Buck Buchanan Award DL Jordan Lewis, Southern (2020-21 recipient) DB Markquese Bell, Florida A&M DB Decobie Durant, South Carolina State Southern's Jordan Lewis enters the 2021 season with a chance at becoming the second multiple-time winner of the Buck Buchanan Award. 7:00 pm, August 17, 2021Preseason conference predictionsDuring the summer, conference head coaches and sports information directors predicted their order of finish for their respective teams. Below are the preseason predictions for HBCU teams. MEAC South Carolina State (5 first-place votes) Norfolk State (2) North Carolina Central (2) Delaware State (1) Morgan State (1) Howard (1) More info here. SWAC Eastern Division Alabama A&M Florida A&M Jackson State Alabama State Bethune-Cookman Mississippi Valley State Western Division Alcorn State Southern Grambling State Prairie View A&M Arkansas-Pine Bluff Texas Southern More info here. Other North Carolina A&T is predicted to finish third in the Big South during their inaugural season. Hampton is predicted to finish seventh in the Big South. Tennessee State is predicted to finish fifth in the Ohio Valley. 7:00 pm, August 17, 2021Here are the FCS HBCU football programs and conferencesThere are 21 football programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) at the FCS level. Primarily, FCS HBCU football programs play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) or the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Below are all the HBCU football programs and the conference they will play in for the 2021 season. MEAC Delaware State Howard Morgan State Norfolk State North Carolina Central South Carolina State SWAC Alabama A&M Alabama State Alcorn State Bethune-Cookman Florida A&M Grambling State Jackson State Mississippi Valley State Prairie View A&M Southern Texas Southern Arkansas Pine Bluff Big South* Hampton North Carolina A&T *The Big South is not an "HBCU conference". Ohio Valley* Tennessee State *The Ohio Valley is not an "HBCU conference". 7:00 pm, August 17, 2021What is the Celebration Bowl?Since 2015, the MEAC and SWAC conference champions face off in a postseason football clash known as the Celebration Bowl. In the Celebration Bowl, two of the premier HBCU football programs in a particular year at the FCS level meet to determine who is the best. Traditionally, the game is in Atlanta, Georgia, a hub for HBCU culture. The Celebration Bowl celebrates great football and HBCU tradition on a national stage. This year's Celebration Bowl will be at 12 noon December 18, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. 7:00 pm, August 17, 2021Celebration Bowl historyHere's the list of Celebration Bowl champions. The MEAC leads the SWAC in the all-time series 4-1. Year Champion Score Runner-Up Site 2019 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 64-44 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA 2018 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 24-22 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA 2017 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 21-14 Grambling State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA 2016 Grambling State (SWAC) 10-9 North Carolina Central (MEAC) Georgia Dome, Atlanta GA 2015 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 41-34 Alcorn State (SWAC) Georgia Dome, Atlanta GA 7:00 pm, August 17, 2021MEAC championship historyHere's the list of MEAC champions. South Carolina State has the most championships with 17. Year Champion 2019 North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State 2018 North Carolina A&T 2017 North Carolina A&T 2016 North Carolina Central 2015 Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central 2014 Bethune-Cookman, Morgan State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, South Carolina State 2013 Bethune-Cookman, South Carolina State 2012 Bethune-Cookman 2011 Vacated 2010 Bethune-Cookman, South Carolina State, Florida A&M 2009 South Carolina State 2008 South Carolina State 2007 Delaware State 2006 Hampton 2005 Hampton 2004 Hampton, South Carolina State 2003 North Carolina A&T 2002 Bethune-Cookman 2001 Florida A&M 2000 Florida A&M 1999 North Carolina A&T 1998 Florida A&M, Hampton 1997 Hampton 1996 Florida A&M 1995 Florida A&M 1994 South Carolina State 1993 Howard 1992 North Carolina A&T 1991 North Carollina A&T 1990 Florida A&M 1989 Delaware State 1988 Bethune-Cookman, Delaware State, Florida A&M 1987 Howard 1986 North Carolina A&T 1985 Delaware State 1984 Bethune-Cookman 1983 South Carolina State 1982 South Carolina State 1981 South Carolina State 1980 South Carolina State 1979 Morgan State 1978 South Carolina State 1977 South Carolina State 1976 South Carolina State, Morgan State 1975 North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State 1974 South Carolina State 1973 North Carolina Central 1972 North Carolina Central 1971 Morgan State 7:00 pm, August 17, 2021SWAC championship historyHere's the list of SWAC champions. Grambling State has the most championships with 25. year champion 2020-21 Alabama A&M 2019 Alcorn State 2018 Alcorn State 2017 Grambling State 2016 Grambling State 2015 Alcorn State 2014 Alcorn State 2013 Southern 2012 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2011 Grambling State 2010 Vacated 2009 Prairie View A&M 2008 Grambling State 2007 Jackson State 2006 Alabama A&M 2005 Grambling State 2004 Alabama State 2003 Southern 2002 Grambling State 2001 Grambling State 2000 Grambling State 1999 Southern 1998 Southern 1997 Southern 1996 Jackson State 1995 Jackson State 1994 Alcorn State, Grambling State 1993 Southern 1992 Alcorn State 1991 Alabama State 1990 Jackson State 1989 Jackson State 1988 Jackson State 1987 Jackson State 1986 Jackson State 1985 Jackson State, Grambling State 1984 Alcorn State 1983 Grambling State 1982 Jackson State 1981 Jackson State 1980 Grambling State, Jackson State 1979 Grambling State, Alcorn State 1978 Grambling State 1977 Grambling State 1976 Alcorn State 1975 Grambling State, Southern 1974 Grambling State, Alcorn State 1973 Grambling State, Jackson State 1972 Grambling State, Jackson State 1971 Grambling State, Jackson State 1970 Alcorn State 1969 Alcorn State 1968 Alcorn State, Grambling State, Texas Southern 1967 Grambling State 1966 Grambling State, Souther, Texas Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1965 Grambling State 1964 Prairie View A&M 1963 Prairie View A&M 1962 Jackson State 1961 Jackson State 1960 Southern, Prairie View A&M, Grambling State 1959 Southern 1958 Prairie View A&M 1957 Wiley College 1956 Texas Southern, Langston College 1955 Southern 1954 Prairie View A&M 1953 Prairie View A&M 1952 Prairie View A&M 1951 Prairie View A&M 1950 Southern 1949 Southern, Langston College 1948 Southern 1947 Southern 1946 Southern 1945 Wiley College 1944 Wiley College, Texas College, Langston College 1943 N/A 1942 Southern, Langston College 1941 N/A 1940 Southern, Langston College 1939 Langston College 1938 Southern, Langston College 1937 Southern, Langston College 1936 Texas College, Langston College 1935 Texas College 1934 Texas College 1933 Langston College, Prairie View A&M 1932 Wiley College 1931 Prairie View A&M 1930 Wiley College 1929 Wiley College 1928 Wiley College 1927 Wiley College 1926 Sam Houston 1925