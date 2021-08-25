2021 HBCU football schedule, scores and updates

The 2021 college football season gets underway with Week 0 and a primetime HBCU battle when Alcorn State takes on North Carolina Central in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

The 2021 MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be played at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Alcorn State and North Carolina Central will also open the season for College GameDay as the game will air live on ESPN.

Click here for a game preview and everything you need to know for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge game.