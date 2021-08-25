Last Updated 3:16 PM, August 25, 2021
2021 HBCU football schedule, scores and updates

Brett Davis | USA TODAY Sports ImagesNorth Carolina A&T hoists the 2019 Celebration Bowl trophyNorth Carolina A&T hoists the 2019 Celebration Bowl trophy after defeating Alcorn State 64-44 in a battle between HBCU football's best.
2:28 pm, August 25, 2021

MEAC/SWAC Challenge Preview

The 2021 college football season gets underway with Week 0 and a primetime HBCU battle when Alcorn State takes on North Carolina Central in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

The 2021 MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be played at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Alcorn State and North Carolina Central will also open the season for College GameDay as the game will air live on ESPN.

6:58 pm, August 25, 2021

Future MEAC/SWAC Challenge matchups announced

The future matchups for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge have been announced through 2024. All games will be played in Atlanta, GA to open the HBCU football season. See all of the exciting matchups below:

  • 2022
    • Alabama State vs. Howard
  • 2023
    • Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
  • 2024
    • Florida A&M vs. Norfolk State
  • 2025
    • Southern vs. TBA

This year's MEAC/SWAC challenge will feature Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central on August 28, 2021 at 7 p.m. 

7:06 pm, August 25, 2021

33 MEAC and SWAC players land on Black College Football Player of the Year watch list

The Black College Football Hall of Fame has announced its watch list for the 2021 Black College Football Player of the Year Award. This award is presented in the form of the Deacon Jones Trophy to the most outstanding college football player from a HBCU.

33 players from the MEAC (15) and SWAC (18) were named to the watchlist. Four finalists will be chosen on November 30, 2021. The winner of the award will be announced during halftime of the HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 19, 2021.

Some notable names to make the list include spring 2021 winner QB Aqeel Glass (Alabama A&M), RB Jah-Maine Martin (North Carolina A&T), DL Jordan Lewis (Southern), and DB Decobie Durant (South Carolina State).

3:07 pm, August 20, 2021

6 can't-miss HBCU football game-day atmospheres

When it comes to football at HBCUs, the setting is just as important as the product on the field. The fans, the bands, the stadiums, and more create a unique environment for teams to play in.

Here are some can’t miss game-day atmospheres in HBCU football.

THE BAYOU CLASSIC IS ONE OF HBCU FOOTBALL'S PREMIER EVENTS THE BAYOU CLASSIC IS ONE OF HBCU FOOTBALL'S PREMIER EVENTS
8:49 pm, August 18, 2021

6 storylines to watch in the 2021 HBCU football season

HBCU football returns this fall after a year where teams navigated the challenges of a pandemic that caused some teams to play in the spring while others opted out altogether. The long-awaited return to a traditional schedule has captivated players, fans, students and alumni as they prepare to dive into a compelling season.

Here are six preseason storylines to watch as the season approaches.

8:18 pm, August 17, 2021

HBCU Week 1 schedule: Game times, TV channels

The 2021 season officially begins in Week 0 with the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. A full slate of games are set for Week 1. Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

Week 0

Saturday, Aug. 28

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 2

Saturday, Sept. 4

Sunday, Sept. 5

7:00 pm, August 17, 2021

HBCUs featured in FCS preseason polls

No. 25 North Carolina A&T leads all HBCUs in the FCS preseason poll after receiving 159 votes in the Stats Perform Top 25 rankings.

Also receiving votes were defending SWAC champion Alabama A&M (49), Florida A&M (47), Alcorn State (35) and South Carolina State (10).

North Carolina A&T is also ranked in the FCS Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 24.

7:00 pm, August 17, 2021

HBCU football players to watch

The Walter Payton Award and the Buck Buchanan Award are given annually to the best offensive and defensive players, respectively, at the FCS level.

The following HBCU players found their names on the preseason watch list for these awards.

Walter Payton Award

  • QB Juwan Carter, Norfolk State
  • QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M (2020-21 finalist)
  • QB Felix Harper, Alcorn State (2019 finalist)
  • RB Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T (2019 finalist)

Buck Buchanan Award

  • DL Jordan Lewis, Southern (2020-21 recipient)
  • DB Markquese Bell, Florida A&M
  • DB Decobie Durant, South Carolina State

Southern's Jordan Lewis enters the 2021 season with a chance at becoming the second multiple-time winner of the Buck Buchanan Award.

7:00 pm, August 17, 2021

Preseason conference predictions

During the summer, conference head coaches and sports information directors predicted their order of finish for their respective teams. Below are the preseason predictions for HBCU teams.

MEAC

  1. South Carolina State (5 first-place votes)
  2. Norfolk State (2)
  3. North Carolina Central (2)
  4. Delaware State (1)
  5. Morgan State (1)
  6. Howard (1)

SWAC

Eastern Division

  1. Alabama A&M
  2. Florida A&M
  3. Jackson State
  4. Alabama State
  5. Bethune-Cookman
  6. Mississippi Valley State

Western Division

  1. Alcorn State
  2. Southern
  3. Grambling State
  4. Prairie View A&M
  5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  6. Texas Southern

Other

  • North Carolina A&T is predicted to finish third in the Big South during their inaugural season.
  • Hampton is predicted to finish seventh in the Big South.
  • Tennessee State is predicted to finish fifth in the Ohio Valley.
7:00 pm, August 17, 2021

Here are the FCS HBCU football programs and conferences

There are 21 football programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) at the FCS level. Primarily, FCS HBCU football programs play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) or the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Below are all the HBCU football programs and the conference they will play in for the 2021 season.

MEAC

  • Delaware State
  • Howard
  • Morgan State
  • Norfolk State
  • North Carolina Central
  • South Carolina State

SWAC

  • Alabama A&M
  • Alabama State
  • Alcorn State
  • Bethune-Cookman
  • Florida A&M
  • Grambling State
  • Jackson State
  • Mississippi Valley State
  • Prairie View A&M
  • Southern
  • Texas Southern
  • Arkansas Pine Bluff

Big South*

  • Hampton
  • North Carolina A&T

*The Big South is not an "HBCU conference".

Ohio Valley*

  • Tennessee State

*The Ohio Valley is not an "HBCU conference".

7:00 pm, August 17, 2021

What is the Celebration Bowl?

Since 2015, the MEAC and SWAC conference champions face off in a postseason football clash known as the Celebration Bowl. In the Celebration Bowl, two of the premier HBCU football programs in a particular year at the FCS level meet to determine who is the best. Traditionally, the game is in Atlanta, Georgia, a hub for HBCU culture. The Celebration Bowl celebrates great football and HBCU tradition on a national stage.

This year's Celebration Bowl will be at 12 noon December 18, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

7:00 pm, August 17, 2021

Celebration Bowl history

Here's the list of Celebration Bowl champions. The MEAC leads the SWAC in the all-time series 4-1.

Year Champion Score Runner-Up Site
2019 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 64-44 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2018 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 24-22 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2017 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 21-14 Grambling State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2016 Grambling State (SWAC) 10-9 North Carolina Central (MEAC) Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA
2015 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 41-34 Alcorn State (SWAC) Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA
7:00 pm, August 17, 2021

MEAC championship history

Here's the list of MEAC champions. South Carolina State has the most championships with 17.

Year Champion
2019 North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State
2018 North Carolina A&T
2017 North Carolina A&T
2016 North Carolina Central
2015 Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central
2014 Bethune-Cookman, Morgan State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, South Carolina State
2013 Bethune-Cookman, South Carolina State
2012 Bethune-Cookman
2011 Vacated
2010 Bethune-Cookman, South Carolina State, Florida A&M
2009 South Carolina State
2008 South Carolina State
2007 Delaware State
2006 Hampton
2005 Hampton
2004 Hampton, South Carolina State
2003 North Carolina A&T
2002 Bethune-Cookman
2001 Florida A&M
2000 Florida A&M
1999 North Carolina A&T
1998 Florida A&M, Hampton
1997 Hampton
1996 Florida A&M
1995 Florida A&M
1994 South Carolina State
1993 Howard
1992 North Carolina A&T
1991 North Carollina A&T
1990 Florida A&M
1989 Delaware State
1988 Bethune-Cookman, Delaware State, Florida A&M
1987 Howard
1986 North Carolina A&T
1985 Delaware State
1984 Bethune-Cookman
1983 South Carolina State
1982 South Carolina State
1981 South Carolina State
1980 South Carolina State
1979 Morgan State
1978 South Carolina State
1977 South Carolina State
1976 South Carolina State, Morgan State
1975 North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State
1974 South Carolina State
1973 North Carolina Central
1972 North Carolina Central
1971 Morgan State
7:00 pm, August 17, 2021

SWAC championship history

Here's the list of SWAC champions. Grambling State has the most championships with 25.

year champion
2020-21 Alabama A&M
2019 Alcorn State
2018 Alcorn State
2017 Grambling State
2016 Grambling State
2015 Alcorn State
2014 Alcorn State
2013 Southern
2012 Arkansas-Pine Bluff
2011 Grambling State
2010 Vacated
2009 Prairie View A&M
2008 Grambling State
2007 Jackson State
2006 Alabama A&M
2005 Grambling State
2004 Alabama State
2003 Southern
2002 Grambling State
2001 Grambling State
2000 Grambling State
1999 Southern
1998 Southern
1997 Southern
1996 Jackson State
1995 Jackson State
1994 Alcorn State, Grambling State
1993 Southern
1992 Alcorn State
1991 Alabama State
1990 Jackson State
1989 Jackson State
1988 Jackson State
1987 Jackson State
1986 Jackson State
1985 Jackson State, Grambling State
1984 Alcorn State
1983 Grambling State
1982 Jackson State
1981 Jackson State
1980 Grambling State, Jackson State
1979 Grambling State, Alcorn State
1978 Grambling State
1977 Grambling State
1976 Alcorn State
1975 Grambling State, Southern
1974 Grambling State, Alcorn State
1973 Grambling State, Jackson State
1972 Grambling State, Jackson State
1971 Grambling State, Jackson State
1970 Alcorn State
1969 Alcorn State
1968 Alcorn State, Grambling State, Texas Southern
1967 Grambling State
1966 Grambling State, Souther, Texas Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
1965 Grambling State
1964 Prairie View A&M
1963 Prairie View A&M
1962 Jackson State
1961 Jackson State
1960 Southern, Prairie View A&M, Grambling State
1959 Southern
1958 Prairie View A&M
1957 Wiley College
1956 Texas Southern, Langston College
1955 Southern
1954 Prairie View A&M
1953 Prairie View A&M
1952 Prairie View A&M
1951 Prairie View A&M
1950 Southern
1949 Southern, Langston College
1948 Southern
1947 Southern
1946 Southern
1945 Wiley College
1944 Wiley College, Texas College, Langston College
1943 N/A
1942 Southern, Langston College
1941 N/A
1940 Southern, Langston College
1939 Langston College
1938 Southern, Langston College
1937 Southern, Langston College
1936 Texas College, Langston College
1935 Texas College
1934 Texas College
1933 Langston College, Prairie View A&M
1932 Wiley College
1931 Prairie View A&M
1930 Wiley College
1929 Wiley College
1928 Wiley College
1927 Wiley College
1926 Sam Houston
1925 Bishop College
1924 Paul Quinn College
1923 Wiley College
1922 Paul Quinn College
1921 Wiley College

 