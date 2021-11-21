2021 NCAA FCS football championship: Bracket, schedule, teams

Watch the 2021 FCS football championship selection show

The bracket is set for the 2021 FCS football championship.

The 24-team field was revealed on today's selection show. The tournament will begin Saturday, Nov. 27 with the first round. It will run all the way to the championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 8.

Click or tap here to see the complete field for this year's tournament.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 FCS Football championships:

First round | Saturday Nov. 27

All times eastern. All games airing on ESPN+

Second round

Saturday, Dec. 4 | Multiple Sites

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 10 | Multiple Sites

Saturday, Dec. 11 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 17 | Semifinal I | Location TBD

Saturday, Dec. 18 | Semifinal II | Location TBD

National Championship

Saturday, Jan. 8 | National Championship: 12 p.m. ET | Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX | ESPN2

Click or tap here to see the complete bracket.