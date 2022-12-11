Live updates from the 2022 Celebration Bowl between Jackson State and North Carolina Central

For the 2022 Celebration Bowl, head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where Jackson State will face North Carolina Central in a head-to-head battle between the SWAC and MEAC champions, respectively.

The Celebration Bowl began in 2015 and the MEAC leads the all-time series 5-1. North Carolina Central will look to make it a five-game winning streak for the MEAC, while Jackson State will try to be the SWAC school that ends the drought.

The 2022 Celebration Bowl will have an added storyline this year, as it will be the last game NFL Hall of Famer and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders will coach at Jackson State. Coach Prime will try to finish his career 1-1 in the Celebration Bowl.

Coach Prime will turn to his son, star quarterback and Walter Payton Award finalist Shedeur Sanders, to lead the Jackson State offense to a win. Sanders has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the FCS this year, never locking in on one receiver as 21 different players have caught a pass this year. Joining Shedeur in the backfield is running back Sy'Veon Wilkerson, a 1,100-yard rusher that has given the Tigers a physical presence that was missing last year.

On defense, linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. leads the way after another 100-plus tackle season. Miller commands the front seven, allowing a deep secondary featuring Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter to lock down the opposition.

Jackson State All-SWAC players

1st Team | QB Shedeur Sanders

1st Team | RB Sy'Veon Wilkerson

1st Team | OL Tyler Brown

1st Team | WR Dallas Daniels

1st Team | DL Nyles Gaddy

1st Team | LB Aubrey Miller Jr.

1st Team | DB Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig

2nd Team | WR Shane Hooks

2nd Team | TE D.J. Stevens

2nd Team | DL Justin Ragin

2nd Team | DB Isaiah Bolden

2nd Team | K Alejandro Mata

Quarterback Davius Richard leads the way for North Carolina Central. The MEAC offensive player of the year leads the Eagles in passing and rushing, and is one of the best dual-threats in the country. Richard benefits from the best offensive line in HBCU football, highlighted by MEAC offensive lineman of the year Robert Mitchell.

North Carolina Central has another player of the year on the defensive side of the ball after defensive back Khalil Baker took home DPOY honors. Baker is the most opportunistic player in the Eagle secondary, leading the team in interceptions. Overall, North Carolina Central enters the Celebration Bowl with the sixth-best pass defense among HBCUs.

North Carolina Central All-MEAC players

1st Team | QB Davius Richard

1st Team | RB Latrell Collier

1st Team | C Torricelli Simpkins III

1st Team | OL Corey Bullock

1st Team | OL Robert Mitchell

1st Team | DB Khalil Baker

1st Team | K Adrian Olivo

2nd Team | WR E.J. Hicks

2nd Team | WR Devin Smith

2nd Team | TE Tyler Barnes

2nd Team | DL Jaden Taylor

2nd Team | DL Colby Taylor

2nd Team | LB Jaki Brevard

2nd Team | DB Manny Smith

3rd Team | RB J'Mari Taylor

3rd Team | DL Christian Smith

3rd Team | RS Brandon Codrington

When North Carolina Central and Jackson State meet on the gridiron, there will be fanfare, excitement and more. Yet, for each team a Celebration Bowl victory will be more than just the first in program history, it will also mark a program's triumphant return to the top of the HBCU football landscape.