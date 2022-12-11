Live updates from the 2022 Celebration Bowl between Jackson State and North Carolina Central

Last Updated 5:22 PM, December 11, 2022Stan BectonLive updates from the 2022 Celebration Bowl between Jackson State and North Carolina CentralShare 2021 Celebration Bowl MVP Shaq Davis discusses S.C. State's win over Jackson State 1:35 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:42 pm, December 11, 2022How to watch the 2022 Celebration Bowl Here's how to watch the 2022 Celebration Bowl: Date: Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 Time: 12 p.m. ET TV/Streaming: ABC (streaming on WatchESPN) Location: Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA Click or tap here to follow live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:42 pm, December 11, 2022Celebration Bowl Media DayThursday, Dec. 9 was the media press conference for the 2022 Celebration Bowl. Jackson State assistant coach Gary Harrell and North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver spoke on behalf of their teams. Hear some of what they had to say below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA FCS Football (@ncaafcs)
7:42 pm, December 11, 2022
Previewing the 2022 Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central For the 2022 Celebration Bowl, head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where Jackson State will face North Carolina Central in a head-to-head battle between the SWAC and MEAC champions, respectively. The Celebration Bowl began in 2015 and the MEAC leads the all-time series 5-1. North Carolina Central will look to make it a five-game winning streak for the MEAC, while Jackson State will try to be the SWAC school that ends the drought. 2022 HBCU: Follow everything that happens in the 2022 HBCU football season The 2022 Celebration Bowl will have an added storyline this year, as it will be the last game NFL Hall of Famer and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders will coach at Jackson State. Coach Prime will try to finish his career 1-1 in the Celebration Bowl. MORE: Deion Sanders named head football coach at Colorado Coach Prime will turn to his son, star quarterback and Walter Payton Award finalist Shedeur Sanders, to lead the Jackson State offense to a win. Sanders has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the FCS this year, never locking in on one receiver as 21 different players have caught a pass this year. Joining Shedeur in the backfield is running back Sy'Veon Wilkerson, a 1,100-yard rusher that has given the Tigers a physical presence that was missing last year. On defense, linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. leads the way after another 100-plus tackle season. Miller commands the front seven, allowing a deep secondary featuring Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Shilo Sanders and Travis Hunter to lock down the opposition. Jackson State All-SWAC players 1st Team | QB Shedeur Sanders 1st Team | RB Sy'Veon Wilkerson 1st Team | OL Tyler Brown 1st Team | WR Dallas Daniels 1st Team | DL Nyles Gaddy 1st Team | LB Aubrey Miller Jr. 1st Team | DB Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig 2nd Team | WR Shane Hooks 2nd Team | TE D.J. Stevens 2nd Team | DL Justin Ragin 2nd Team | DB Isaiah Bolden 2nd Team | K Alejandro Mata ALL-HBCU: The top HBCU football players, by position, from the 2022 season Quarterback Davius Richard leads the way for North Carolina Central. The MEAC offensive player of the year leads the Eagles in passing and rushing, and is one of the best dual-threats in the country. Richard benefits from the best offensive line in HBCU football, highlighted by MEAC offensive lineman of the year Robert Mitchell. North Carolina Central has another player of the year on the defensive side of the ball after defensive back Khalil Baker took home DPOY honors. Baker is the most opportunistic player in the Eagle secondary, leading the team in interceptions. Overall, North Carolina Central enters the Celebration Bowl with the sixth-best pass defense among HBCUs. North Carolina Central All-MEAC players 1st Team | QB Davius Richard 1st Team | RB Latrell Collier 1st Team | C Torricelli Simpkins III 1st Team | OL Corey Bullock 1st Team | OL Robert Mitchell 1st Team | DB Khalil Baker 1st Team | K Adrian Olivo 2nd Team | WR E.J. Hicks 2nd Team | WR Devin Smith 2nd Team | TE Tyler Barnes 2nd Team | DL Jaden Taylor 2nd Team | DL Colby Taylor 2nd Team | LB Jaki Brevard 2nd Team | DB Manny Smith 3rd Team | RB J'Mari Taylor 3rd Team | DL Christian Smith 3rd Team | RS Brandon Codrington 2022 HBCU games: MEAC/SWAC Challenge | Orange Blossom Classic When North Carolina Central and Jackson State meet on the gridiron, there will be fanfare, excitement and more. Yet, for each team a Celebration Bowl victory will be more than just the first in program history, it will also mark a program's triumphant return to the top of the HBCU football landscape.
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central: How they stack up Jackson State was ranked No. 5 and North Carolina Central was ranked No. 21 in the FCS Coaches Poll to close the regular season. Here's how the programs stack up based on this season's results. Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central Jackson State 2022 STATs North Carolina Central 12-0 (8-0) Record (Conf) 9-2 (4-1) No. 5 FCS Coaches rank No. 21 38.0 Points per game 38.36 11.3 Points allowed 20.36 447.8 Yards per game 442.0 293.0 Pass yards per game 237.4 154.8 Rush yards per game 204.6 233.2 Yards allowed per game 326.1 129.42 Pass yards allowed per game 190.7 103.8 Rush yards allowed per game 135.4 Shedeur Sanders 3,403 YDs, 36 TDs, 6 INT Passing leader Davius Richard 2,486 YDs, 24 TDs, 10 INTs Sy'Veon Wilkerson 1100 YDs, 9 TDs Rushing leader Davius Richard 691 YDs, 13 TDs Shane Hooks 705 YDs, 10 TDs Receiving leader E.J. Hicks 529 YDs, 7 tds Aubrey Miller Jr. 106 TK, 11 TFL, 2 SK, 6 PBU, 4 FF Defense Manny Smith 55 TK, 4 TFL, 1 SK, 4 PBU, 2 FF
2022 Celebration Bowl teams: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central
In the 2022 Celebration Bowl, Jackson State will represent the SWAC and North Carolina Central will represent the MEAC. Both programs won their conference championships.
What is the Celebration Bowl?
Since 2015, the MEAC and SWAC conference champions face off in a postseason football clash known as the Celebration Bowl. In the Celebration Bowl, two of the premier HBCU football programs in a particular year at the FCS level meet to determine who is the best. Traditionally, the game is in Atlanta, Georgia, a hub for HBCU culture. The Celebration Bowl celebrates great football and HBCU tradition on a national stage. This year's Celebration Bowl will be at 12 noon ET on Dec. 17, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Celebration Bowl history
Here's the list of all-time Celebration Bowl champions. The MEAC leads the SWAC in the all-time series 5-1. North Carolina A&T has the most Celebration Bowl victories with four. YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 South Carolina State (MEAC) 31-10 Jackson State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA 2019 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 64-44 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA 2018 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 24-22 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA 2017 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 21-14 Grambling State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA 2016 Grambling State (SWAC) 10-9 North Carolina Central (MEAC) Georgia Dome, Atlanta GA 2015 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 41-34 Alcorn State (SWAC) Georgia Dome, Atlanta GA 🏆: HBCU football championship history