Live updates for the 2022 FCS football championship

Last Updated 7:00 PM, November 20, 2022Live updates for the 2022 FCS football championshipShare 2022 FCS bracket predictions: Every playoff game picked, through the national championship 5:11 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 5:42 pm, November 20, 20222022 FCS playoff selections announced INDIANAPOLIS —The field of 24 teams competing for the 2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee. South Dakota State (10-1), winners of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, earned the top seed in their 11th consecutive appearance in the championship. The Jackrabbits went undefeated against FCS competition defeating all 10 opponents on their schedule. MORE: Click or tap here for the full 2022 FCS playoff selections release Sacramento State (11-0) is the number two seed earning the automatic qualifying berth from the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets are making their third overall appearance after going undefeated in their conference for the second year in a row. 2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship Automatic Qualifiers CONFERENCE TEAM ASUN/WAC Eastern Ky. Big Sky Sacramento St. Big South Gardner-Webb Colonial William & Mary Missouri Valley South Dakota St. Northeast Saint Francis (PA) Ohio Valley Southeast Mo. St. Patriot Holy Cross Pioneer Davidson Southern Samford Southland Southeastern La. 2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship At-Large Selections TEAM CONFERENCE 2022 RECORD Delaware Colonial 7-4 Elon Colonial 8-3 Fordham Patriot 9-2 Furman Southern 9-2 Idaho Big Sky 7-4 Montana Big Sky 7-4 Montana St. Big Sky 10-1 New Hampshire Colonial 8-3 North Dakota MVFC 7-4 North Dakota St. MVFC 9-2 Richmond Colonial 8-3 UIW Southland 10-1 Weber St. Big Sky 9-2 Television schedules and game times for all rounds of the 2022 championship will be updated at www.NCAA.com/fcs. All rounds of the FCS playoffs can be seen on ESPN’s family of networks with first-round games taking place Saturday, November 26 and concluding with the national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, January 8 at 2 p.m. (ET) on ABC. BRACKET: Click or tap here to see the full 2022 FCS playoff bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:34 pm, November 20, 2022Predicting the 2022 FCS championship bracket 2022 FCS bracket predictions: Every playoff game picked, through the national championship The 2022 FCS playoffs are here! The full 24-team field was revealed on Sunday, Nov. 20. South Dakota State took the top seed, followed by Sacramento State and North Dakota State, respectively, at two and three. With the complete field released and the first round starting on Saturday, Nov. 26, there's no better time to predict every round and game for the 2022 tournament. Click or tap here for more on every playoff bracket prediction. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:07 am, November 18, 2022📺 How to watch the 2022 FCS selection show The 2022 FCS championship selection show will air on Sunday, November 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNU. The complete tournament field and official bracket will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled. 24 teams will be selected for the championships. 11 will automatically qualify while the remaining 13 will be picked at large. When: Sunday, November 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: ESPNU The championship race will be at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, January 8. It will air on ABC at 2 p.m. ET. Below is the schedule for the 2022 FCS Football championships: First round Saturday, Nov. 26 | Multiple Sites Second round Saturday, Dec. 3| Multiple Sites Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 9 | Multiple Sites Saturday, Dec. 10 | Multiple Sites Semifinals Friday, Dec. 16 | Semifinal I | Location TBD Saturday, Dec. 17 | Semifinal II | Location TBD National Championship Sunday, Jan. 8 | National Championship: 2 p.m. ET | Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX | ABC share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:07 am, November 18, 2022🎟 Tracking all 11 automatic bidsEleven teams will receive automatic qualifying bids to the FCS playoffs. We tracked every automatic bid as teams punched their tickets. Updated through Sat. Nov. 19, 2022. CONFERENCE TEAM ASUN-WAC Eastern Kentucky Big Sky Sacramento State Big South Gardner-Webb CAA William & Mary MVFC South Dakota State NEC Saint Francis (PA) OVC SEMO Patriot Holy Cross Pioneer* Davidson SoCon Samford Southland Southeastern Louisiana *St. Thomas won the Pioneer Football League title but is ineligible for the postseason. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:07 am, November 18, 2022Championship historyHere's the FCS national championship history. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 North Dakota State Matt Entz 38-10 Montana State Frisco, Texas 2020 Sam Houston K.C. Keeler 23-21 South Dakota State Frisco, Texas 2019 North Dakota State Matt Entz 28-20 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2018 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 38-24 Eastern Washington Frisco, Texas 2017 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2016 James Madison Mike Houston 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas 2015 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas 2014 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas 2013 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas 2012 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2011 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2010 Eastern Washington Beau Baldwin 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas 2009 Villanova Andy Talley 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2008 Richmond Mike London 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2007 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn. 2006 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn. 2005 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn. 2004 James Madison Mickey Matthews 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2003 Delaware K.C. Keeler 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn. 2002 Western Kentucky Jack Harbaugh 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 2001 Montana Joe Glenn 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn. 2000 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 1999 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1998 Massachusetts Mark Whipple 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn. 1997 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1996 Marshall Bob Pruett 49-29 Montana Huntington, W.Va. 1995 Montana Don Read 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1994 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W.Va. 1993 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1992 Marshall Jim Donnan 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W.Va. 1991 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga. 1990 Georgia Southern Tim Stowers 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga. 1989 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 37-34 Stephen F. Austin * Statesboro, Ga. 1988 Furman Jimmy Satterfield 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho 1987 Louisiana-Monroe Pat Collins 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho 1986 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wash. 1985 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wash. 1984 Montana State Dave Arnold 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C. 1983 Southern Illinois Rey Dempsey 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C. 1982 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas 1981 Idaho State Dave Kragthorpe 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas 1980 Boise State Jim Criner 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1979 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla. 1978 Florida A&M Rudy Hubbard 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas * -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link