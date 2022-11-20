Last Updated 7:00 PM, November 20, 2022

Live updates for the 2022 FCS football championship

2022 FCS bracket predictions: Every playoff game picked, through the national championship
PathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 5:42 pm, November 20, 2022

2022 FCS playoff selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS —The field of 24 teams competing for the 2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee. 

South Dakota State (10-1), winners of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, earned the top seed in their 11th consecutive appearance in the championship. The Jackrabbits went undefeated against FCS competition defeating all 10 opponents on their schedule.

MORE: Click or tap here for the full 2022 FCS playoff selections release

Sacramento State (11-0) is the number two seed earning the automatic qualifying berth from the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets are making their third overall appearance after going undefeated in their conference for the second year in a row. 

2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship Automatic Qualifiers
CONFERENCE TEAM
ASUN/WAC Eastern Ky.
Big Sky Sacramento St.
Big South Gardner-Webb
Colonial William & Mary
Missouri Valley South Dakota St.
Northeast Saint Francis (PA)
Ohio Valley Southeast Mo. St.
Patriot Holy Cross
Pioneer Davidson
Southern Samford
Southland Southeastern La.

2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship At-Large Selections
TEAM CONFERENCE 2022 RECORD
Delaware Colonial 7-4
Elon Colonial 8-3
Fordham Patriot 9-2
Furman Southern 9-2
Idaho Big Sky 7-4
Montana Big Sky 7-4
Montana St. Big Sky 10-1
New Hampshire Colonial 8-3
North Dakota MVFC 7-4
North Dakota St. MVFC 9-2
Richmond Colonial 8-3
UIW Southland 10-1
Weber St. Big Sky 9-2

Television schedules and game times for all rounds of the 2022 championship will be updated at www.NCAA.com/fcs. All rounds of the FCS playoffs can be seen on ESPN’s family of networks with first-round games taking place Saturday, November 26 and concluding with the national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, January 8 at 2 p.m. (ET) on ABC. 

BRACKET: Click or tap here to see the full 2022 FCS playoff bracket

FCS bracket
8:34 pm, November 20, 2022

1:07 am, November 18, 2022

📺 How to watch the 2022 FCS selection show

FCS

The 2022 FCS championship selection show will air on Sunday, November 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNU. The complete tournament field and official bracket will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.

24 teams will be selected for the championships. 11 will automatically qualify while the remaining 13 will be picked at large.

When: Sunday, November 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: ESPNU

The championship race will be at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, January 8. It will air on ABC at 2 p.m. ET.

Below is the schedule for the 2022 FCS Football championships:

First round

  • Saturday, Nov. 26 | Multiple Sites

Second round

  • Saturday, Dec. 3| Multiple Sites

Quarterfinals

  • Friday, Dec. 9 | Multiple Sites
  • Saturday, Dec. 10 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

  • Friday, Dec. 16 | Semifinal I | Location TBD
  • Saturday, Dec. 17 | Semifinal II | Location TBD

National Championship

  • Sunday, Jan. 8 | National Championship: 2 p.m. ET | Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX | ABC
1:07 am, November 18, 2022

🎟 Tracking all 11 automatic bids

Eleven teams will receive automatic qualifying bids to the FCS playoffs. We tracked every automatic bid as teams punched their tickets.

Updated through Sat. Nov. 19, 2022.

CONFERENCE TEAM
ASUN-WAC Eastern Kentucky
Big Sky Sacramento State
Big South Gardner-Webb
CAA William & Mary
MVFC South Dakota State
NEC Saint Francis (PA)
OVC SEMO
Patriot Holy Cross
Pioneer* Davidson
SoCon Samford
Southland Southeastern Louisiana

*St. Thomas won the Pioneer Football League title but is ineligible for the postseason.

1:07 am, November 18, 2022

Championship history

Here's the FCS national championship history.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 North Dakota State Matt Entz 38-10 Montana State Frisco, Texas
2020 Sam Houston K.C. Keeler 23-21 South Dakota State Frisco, Texas
2019 North Dakota State Matt Entz 28-20 James Madison Frisco, Texas
2018 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 38-24 Eastern Washington Frisco, Texas
2017 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas
2016 James Madison Mike Houston 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas
2015 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas
2014 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas
2013 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas
2012 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas
2011 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas
2010 Eastern Washington Beau Baldwin 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas
2009 Villanova Andy Talley 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2008 Richmond Mike London 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2007 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn.
2006 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn.
2005 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn.
2004 James Madison Mickey Matthews 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2003 Delaware K.C. Keeler 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn.
2002 Western Kentucky Jack Harbaugh 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn.
2001 Montana Joe Glenn 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn.
2000 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
1999 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn.
1998 Massachusetts Mark Whipple 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn.
1997 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn.
1996 Marshall Bob Pruett 49-29 Montana Huntington, W.Va.
1995 Montana Don Read 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W.Va.
1994 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W.Va.
1993 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W.Va.
1992 Marshall Jim Donnan 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W.Va.
1991 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga.
1990 Georgia Southern Tim Stowers 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga.
1989 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 37-34 Stephen F. Austin * Statesboro, Ga.
1988 Furman Jimmy Satterfield 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho
1987 Louisiana-Monroe Pat Collins 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho
1986 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wash.
1985 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wash.
1984 Montana State Dave Arnold 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C.
1983 Southern Illinois Rey Dempsey 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C.
1982 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas
1981 Idaho State Dave Kragthorpe 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas
1980 Boise State Jim Criner 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif.
1979 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla.
1978 Florida A&M Rudy Hubbard 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.