2022 FCS football championship: Playoff selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2022 FCS championship selection show will air on Sunday, November 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNU. The complete tournament field and official bracket will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.

24 teams will be selected for the championships. 11 will automatically qualify while the remaining 13 will be picked at large.

When: Sunday, November 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: ESPNU

The championship race will be at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, January 8. It will air on ABC at 2 p.m. ET.

Below is the schedule for the 2022 FCS Football championships:

First round

Saturday, Nov. 26 | Multiple Sites

Second round

Saturday, Dec. 3| Multiple Sites

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9 | Multiple Sites

Saturday, Dec. 10 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 16 | Semifinal I | Location TBD

Saturday, Dec. 17 | Semifinal II | Location TBD

National Championship