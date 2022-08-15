2022 HBCU football: Schedule, scores, and updates

Last Updated 2:02 PM, August 15, 2022Stan Becton2022 HBCU football: Schedule, scores, and updatesShare Celebration Bowl MVP Shaq Davis discusses South Carolina State's victory over Jackson State 1:35 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest5:50 pm, August 15, 2022Here are the 2022 preseason HBCU Power rankings The 2022 preseason HBCU football power rankings are here. NCAA Digital's Stan Becton kicks off the season's first rankings, sorting each HBCU football team at the FCS level based on their performances. Nicknamed The Road to Atlanta, the weekly power rankings lead to the annual meeting of HBCU football's two best teams at this year's Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. 4:25 pm, August 15, 2022
The top players in HBCU Football, by position 
Before the season starts, here's a list of the top HBCU football players at the FCS level. 16 of the 21 FCS HBCU football programs are represented on this list that provides one player at every position, plus an honorable mention. Here are some of the players to make the cut: QB Shedeur Sanders | Jackson State OT Mark Evans II | Arkansas-Pine Bluff Edge Isaiah Land | Florida A&M (pictured) Safety Esaias Guthrie | Delaware State Click or tap here to see the complete list 
4:25 pm, August 9, 2022
Preseason conference predictions 
During the preseason media days, conference head coaches and sports information directors predicted the order of finish for their conference's respective teams. Below are the preseason predictions for HBCU teams. MEAC South Carolina State (8) | 124 points North Carolina Central (1) | 92 points Norfolk State | 80 points Delaware State (1) | 58 points Howard (1) | 52 points Morgan State (1) | 26 points More info here. SWAC Eastern Division Jackson State (12) | 116 points Florida A&M (7) | 108 points Alabama A&M (2) | 87 points Alabama State (1) | 60 points Bethune-Cookman | 56 points Mississippi Valley State | 35 points Western Division Southern (11) | 111 points Alcorn State (5) | 110 points Prairie View A&M (5) | 82 points Grambling State (1) | 77 points Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 42 points Texas Southern | 40 points More info here. First-place votes in parentheses Other North Carolina A&T is predicted to finish first in the Big South after receiving six first-place votes/ Hampton is predicted to finish last (13th) in the CAA in its inaugural season. Tennessee State is predicted to finish fourth in the OVC after receiving one first-place vote. 4:23 pm, August 9, 2022
HBCUs featured in FCS preseason polls 
No. 17 Jackson State leads all HBCUs in the FCS preseason polls after scoring 245 points in the Coaches' Poll and landing at No. 15 in the STATS Perform Top 25 rankings. The other HBCUs to receive votes in the preseason polls were Florida A&M (44 Coaches, 78 STATS), South Carolina State (38 Coaches, 13 STATS) and North Carolina A&T (6 Coaches, 4 STATS). NCAA.com's Stan Becton analyzes the initial rankings here. 
4:21 pm, August 9, 2022
HBCU football players on preseason national award watch lists 
The Walter Payton Award and the Buck Buchanan Award are given annually to the best offensive and defensive players, respectively, at the FCS level. The following HBCU players found their names on the preseason watch list for these awards. Walter Payton Award QB Shedeur Sanders | Jackson State (2021 Jerry Rice winner) WR Shaq Davis | South Carolina State WR Xavier Smith | Florida A&M TE Kemari Averett | Bethune-Cookman RELATED: A complete history of the Walter Payton Award Buck Buchanan Award DL Jeblonski Green | South Carolina State DL Jordan Lewis | Southern (2020-21 recipient) LB Isaiah Land | Florida A&M (2021 recipient) RELATED: A complete history of the Buck Buchanan Award An HBCU player has won the Buck Buchanan Award for the last two seasons. Florida A&M's Isaiah Land and Southern's Jordan Lewis each enter the 2022 season with a chance at becoming the second multiple-time winner of the Buck Buchanan Award. 4:10 pm, August 9, 2022
Here are the FCS HBCU football programs and conferences
There are 21 football programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) at the FCS level. FCS HBCU football programs primarily play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) or the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Below are all the HBCU football programs and the conference they will play in for the 2022 season. MEAC Delaware State Howard Morgan State Norfolk State North Carolina Central South Carolina State SWAC Alabama A&M Alabama State Alcorn State Arkansas-Pine Bluff Bethune-Cookman Florida A&M Grambling State Jackson State Mississippi Valley State Prairie View A&M Southern Texas Southern Big South* North Carolina A&T *The Big South is not an "HBCU conference." CAA* Hampton *The CAA is not an "HBCU conference." Ohio Valley* Tennessee State *The Ohio Valley is not an "HBCU conference."