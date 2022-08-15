Last Updated 2:02 PM, August 15, 2022
Stan Becton

2022 HBCU football: Schedule, scores, and updates

Celebration Bowl MVP Shaq Davis discusses South Carolina State's victory over Jackson State
1:35
5:50 pm, August 15, 2022

Here are the 2022 preseason HBCU Power rankings

hbcu

The 2022 preseason HBCU football power rankings are here. NCAA Digital's Stan Becton kicks off the season's first rankings, sorting each HBCU football team at the FCS level based on their performances. Nicknamed The Road to Atlanta, the weekly power rankings lead to the annual meeting of HBCU football's two best teams at this year's Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Click or tap here to check out who grabbed the top spot to start the season.

4:25 pm, August 15, 2022

The top players in HBCU Football, by position

land famu

Before the season starts, here's a list of the top HBCU football players at the FCS level. 16 of the 21 FCS HBCU football programs are represented on this list that provides one player at every position, plus an honorable mention.

Here are some of the players to make the cut:

  • QB Shedeur Sanders | Jackson State
  • OT Mark Evans II | Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Edge Isaiah Land | Florida A&M (pictured)
  • Safety Esaias Guthrie | Delaware State

Click or tap here to see the complete list

4:25 pm, August 9, 2022

Preseason conference predictions

sc st

During the preseason media days, conference head coaches and sports information directors predicted the order of finish for their conference's respective teams. Below are the preseason predictions for HBCU teams.

MEAC

  1. South Carolina State (8) | 124 points
  2. North Carolina Central (1) | 92 points
  3. Norfolk State | 80 points
  4. Delaware State (1) | 58 points
  5. Howard (1) | 52 points
  6. Morgan State (1) | 26 points

More info here.

SWAC

Eastern Division

  1. Jackson State (12) | 116 points 
  2. Florida A&M (7) | 108 points
  3. Alabama A&M (2) | 87 points
  4. Alabama State (1) | 60 points
  5. Bethune-Cookman | 56 points
  6. Mississippi Valley State | 35 points

Western Division

  1. Southern (11) | 111 points
  2. Alcorn State (5) | 110 points
  3. Prairie View A&M (5) | 82 points
  4. Grambling State (1) | 77 points
  5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 42 points
  6. Texas Southern | 40 points 

More info here.

First-place votes in parentheses

Other

4:23 pm, August 9, 2022

HBCUs featured in FCS preseason polls

jsu

No. 17 Jackson State leads all HBCUs in the FCS preseason polls after scoring 245 points in the Coaches' Poll and landing at No. 15 in the STATS Perform Top 25 rankings.

The other HBCUs to receive votes in the preseason polls were Florida A&M (44 Coaches, 78 STATS), South Carolina State (38 Coaches, 13 STATS) and North Carolina A&T (6 Coaches, 4 STATS).

NCAA.com's Stan Becton analyzes the initial rankings here.

4:21 pm, August 9, 2022

HBCU football players on preseason national award watch lists

land

The Walter Payton Award and the Buck Buchanan Award are given annually to the best offensive and defensive players, respectively, at the FCS level.

The following HBCU players found their names on the preseason watch list for these awards.

Walter Payton Award

  • QB Shedeur Sanders | Jackson State (2021 Jerry Rice winner)
  • WR Shaq Davis | South Carolina State
  • WR Xavier Smith | Florida A&M
  • TE Kemari Averett | Bethune-Cookman

RELATED: A complete history of the Walter Payton Award

Buck Buchanan Award

  • DL Jeblonski Green | South Carolina State
  • DL Jordan Lewis | Southern (2020-21 recipient)
  • LB Isaiah Land | Florida A&M (2021 recipient)

RELATED: A complete history of the Buck Buchanan Award

An HBCU player has won the Buck Buchanan Award for the last two seasons. Florida A&M's Isaiah Land and Southern's Jordan Lewis each enter the 2022 season with a chance at becoming the second multiple-time winner of the Buck Buchanan Award.

4:10 pm, August 9, 2022

Here are the FCS HBCU football programs and conferences

There are 21 football programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) at the FCS level. FCS HBCU football programs primarily play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) or the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Below are all the HBCU football programs and the conference they will play in for the 2022 season.

MEAC

  • Delaware State
  • Howard
  • Morgan State
  • Norfolk State
  • North Carolina Central
  • South Carolina State

SWAC

  • Alabama A&M
  • Alabama State
  • Alcorn State
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Bethune-Cookman
  • Florida A&M
  • Grambling State
  • Jackson State
  • Mississippi Valley State
  • Prairie View A&M
  • Southern
  • Texas Southern

Big South*

  • North Carolina A&T

*The Big South is not an "HBCU conference."

CAA*

  • Hampton

*The CAA is not an "HBCU conference."

Ohio Valley*

  • Tennessee State

*The Ohio Valley is not an "HBCU conference."