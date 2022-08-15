2022 HBCU football: Schedule, scores, and updates

Before the season starts, here's a list of the top HBCU football players at the FCS level. 16 of the 21 FCS HBCU football programs are represented on this list that provides one player at every position, plus an honorable mention.

Here are some of the players to make the cut:

QB Shedeur Sanders | Jackson State

OT Mark Evans II | Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Edge Isaiah Land | Florida A&M (pictured)

Safety Esaias Guthrie | Delaware State

Click or tap here to see the complete list