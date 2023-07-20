2023 HBCU football: Schedule, scores, rankings and updates
Quick facts for the 2023 HBCU football season
Before the 2023 HBCU football season begins, here are some quick facts you should know.
Recent Champions
- The defending Celebration Bowl champion is North Carolina Central. The Eagles also won the MEAC.
- Howard was also a co-champion of the MEAC in 2022.
- The defending SWAC champion is Jackson State. The Tigers won the SWAC East division.
- The defending SWAC West division champion is Southern.
Click or tap here for a complete HBCU football championship history
Key dates
- MEAC football media day is Friday, July 21.
- SWAC football media day is Tuesday, July 25.
- Big South-OVC Football Association media day is Tuesday, July 25.
- CAA football media day is Tuesday, July 25.
- The 2023 HBCU football season begins with the MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Saturday, August 26.
- The 2023 HBCU football season concludes with the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 16.
Click or tap here for a history of some of HBCU football's top classics.
2023 Celebration Bowl info and past results
Since 2015, the MEAC and SWAC conference champions face off in a postseason football clash known as the Celebration Bowl.
Here's what you need to know for 2023's Celebration Bowl:
- Date: December 16, 2023
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel/Streaming: ABC/Watch ESPN
Past results
North Carolina Central's 2022 Celebration Bowl victory brought the MEAC's record against the SWAC to 6-1 in the all-time series. Previously, South Carolina State won the 2021 Celebration Bowl to add to the MEAC's win total.
Here's the list of Celebration Bowl champions.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|North Carolina Central (MEAC)
|41-34 (OT)
|Jackson State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2021
|South Carolina State (MEAC)
|31-10
|Jackson State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2020 — Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|64-44
|Alcorn State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2018
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|24-22
|Alcorn State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2017
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|21-14
|Grambling State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2016
|Grambling State (SWAC)
|10-9
|North Carolina Central (MEAC)
|Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA
|2015
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|41-34
|Alcorn State (SWAC)
|Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA
Here are the FCS HBCU football programs and conferences
There are 21 football programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) at the FCS level. FCS HBCU football programs primarily play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) or the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
Below are all the HBCU football programs and the conference they will play in for the 2023 season.
MEAC
- Delaware State
- Howard
- Morgan State
- Norfolk State
- North Carolina Central
- South Carolina State
SWAC
- East Division
- Alabama A&M
- Alabama State
- Bethune-Cookman
- Florida A&M
- Jackson State
- Mississippi Valley State
- West Division
- Alcorn State
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Grambling State
- Prairie View A&M
- Southern
- Texas Southern
CAA*
- Hampton
- North Carolina A&T
Big South-OVC Football Association*
- Tennessee State
*The CAA and Ohio Valley are not "HBCU conferences."