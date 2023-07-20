2023 HBCU football: Schedule, scores, rankings and updates

There are 21 football programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) at the FCS level. FCS HBCU football programs primarily play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) or the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Below are all the HBCU football programs and the conference they will play in for the 2023 season.

MEAC

Delaware State

Howard

Morgan State

Norfolk State

North Carolina Central

South Carolina State

SWAC

East Division Alabama A&M Alabama State Bethune-Cookman Florida A&M Jackson State Mississippi Valley State

West Division Alcorn State Arkansas-Pine Bluff Grambling State Prairie View A&M Southern Texas Southern



CAA*

Hampton

North Carolina A&T

Big South-OVC Football Association*

Tennessee State

*The CAA and Ohio Valley are not "HBCU conferences."