Everything to know for Jackson State vs. South Carolina State in the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Jackson State and South Carolina State both enter the season unranked in the FCS preseason Coaches' Poll, with the Tigers receiving 37 votes. In the preseason HBCU power rankings, Jackson State is No. 5 and South Carolina State is No. 12.

Storylines

Jackson State enters the MEAC/SWAC Challenge with a new head coach, T.C. Taylor. While the Tigers are the defending SWAC champions, Coach Taylor has almost an entirely new staff and roster. Click or tap here for more on Taylor's transition.

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough enters 2023 with new coordinators on his staff after a 3-8 season. "It's been a long time since we've won a football game," said Pough at a MEAC/SWAC Challenge pregame press conference. "Anytime you have a year that you’ve had last year, it’s not Jackson State, it’s anybody. We want to put our best foot forward"

The 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge is a rematch (of sorts) of the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Both teams want to send a statement in the second meeting ever between the schools.

Players to watch

Here are some players to watch from both teams:

Jackson State RB J.D. Martin TE D.J. Stevens DT Devonta Davis S Esaias Guthrie P Matt Noll

South Carolina State QB Corey Fields G Nick Taiste DE Patrick Godbolt DL Octavion Minter



Team Comparison

Here's how the teams stack up based off of 2022's results.