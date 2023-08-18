Everything to know for Jackson State vs. South Carolina State in the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge
How to watch the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
The opening weekend of the 2023 college football season kicks off with an HBCU clash. The MEAC/SWAC Challenge will feature Jackson State and South Carolina State in a neutral site game in Atlanta. Both the Tigers and Bulldogs will look to shine on the national stage and start off their season on the right foot.
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
- TV channel: ABC
- Streaming: Watch ESPN
- Location: Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- Stats: Follow live here
The top storylines for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge
Jackson State and South Carolina State both enter the season unranked in the FCS preseason Coaches' Poll, with the Tigers receiving 37 votes. In the preseason HBCU power rankings, Jackson State is No. 5 and South Carolina State is No. 12.
Storylines
- Jackson State enters the MEAC/SWAC Challenge with a new head coach, T.C. Taylor. While the Tigers are the defending SWAC champions, Coach Taylor has almost an entirely new staff and roster. Click or tap here for more on Taylor's transition.
- South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough enters 2023 with new coordinators on his staff after a 3-8 season. "It's been a long time since we've won a football game," said Pough at a MEAC/SWAC Challenge pregame press conference. "Anytime you have a year that you’ve had last year, it’s not Jackson State, it’s anybody. We want to put our best foot forward"
- The 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge is a rematch (of sorts) of the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Both teams want to send a statement in the second meeting ever between the schools.
Players to watch
Here are some players to watch from both teams:
- Jackson State
- RB J.D. Martin
- TE D.J. Stevens
- DT Devonta Davis
- S Esaias Guthrie
- P Matt Noll
- South Carolina State
- QB Corey Fields
- G Nick Taiste
- DE Patrick Godbolt
- DL Octavion Minter
Team Comparison
Here's how the teams stack up based off of 2022's results.
|Jackson STATE
|2022 STATS
|South Carolina State
|12-1 (9-0)
|Record (Conf.)
|3-8 (1-4)
|37.7
|Points per game
|22.4
|13.5
|Points allowed
|30.7
|445.9
|Yards per game
|300.1
|252.4
|Yards allowed
|354.4
|297.7
|Pass yards per game
|193.9
|135.4
|Pass yards allowed
|175.1
|148.2
|Rush yards per game
|106.2
|117.0
|Rush yards allowed
|179.3
|N/A
|Returning passing leader
|QB Corey Fields
1,409 yards (14 TD, 10 INT)
|RB J.D. Martin
173 yards (1 TD, 36 ATT)
|Returning rushing leader
|QB Prometheus Franklin II
62 yards (0 TD, 16 ATT)
|TE D.J. Stevens
376 yards (4 TD, 37 REC)
|Returning receiving leader
|WR Jordan Smith
278 yards (3 TD, 18 REC)
|DL Jeremiah Williams
32 tackles (3 tfl, 3 sk)
|Returning defense
|LB Aaron Smith
63 tackles (46 solo, 5 sk)
Series history for Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
Jackson State and South Carolina State have met once in the two program's histories, playing in the 2021 Celebration Bowl. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 31-10.
MEAC/SWAC history
South Carolina State is 3-1 in MEAC/SWAC Challenge games, winning the inaugural contest in 2005. Jackson State is 0-2 in MEAC/SWAC Challenge games, most recently losing in 2019.
MEAC/SWAC Challenge history
There have been 16 completed MEAC/SWAC Challenge games dating back to 2005. Here's a complete history of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge game.
|Year
|Winner
|Opponent
|score
|site
|attendance
|2005
|South Carolina State (MEAC)
|Alabama State (SWAC)
|27-14
|Birmingham, AL
(Legion Field)
|18,452
|2006
|Hampton (MEAC)
|Grambling State (SWAC)
|27-26 (OT)
|Birmingham, AL
(Legion Field)
|19,174
|2007
|Southern (SWAC)
|Florida A&M (MEAC)
|33-27
|Birmingham, AL
(Legion Field)
|30,106
|2008
|Hampton (MEAC)
|Jackson State (SWAC)
|17-13
|Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)
|10,723
|2009
|South Carolina State (MEAC)
|Grambling State (SWAC)
|34-31
|Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)
|21,367
|2010
|Southern (SWAC)
|Delaware State (MEAC)
|37-27
|Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)
|16,327
|2011
|Bethune-Cookman (MEAC)
|Prairie View A&M (SWAC)
|63-14
|Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)
|17,337
|2012
|Bethune-Cookman (MEAC)
|Alabama State (SWAC)
|38-28
|Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)
|17,410
|2013
|Florida A&M (MEAC)
|Mississippi Valley State (SWAC)
|27-10
|Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)
|24,376
|2014
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|Alabama A&M (SWAC)
|47-13
|Orlando, FL
(Bright House Networks Stadium)
|8,210
|2015
|South Carolina State (MEAC)
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)
|35-7
|Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)
|7,257
|2017
|Southern (SWAC)
|South Carolina State (MEAC)
|14-8
|Baton Rouge, LA
(Ace W. Mumford Stadium)
|10,006
|2018
|Prairie View A&M (SWAC)
|North Carolina Central (MEAC)
|40-24
|Atlanta, GA
(Georgia State Stadium)
|10,274
|2019
|Bethune-Cookman (MEAC)
|Jackson State (SWAC)
|36-15
|Atlanta, GA
(Georgia State Stadium)
|23,333
|2021
|North Carolina Central (MEAC)
|Alcorn State (SWAC)
|23-14
|Atlanta, GA
(Center Parc Stadium)
|15,215
|2022
|Alabama State (SWAC)
|Howard (MEAC)
|23-12
|Atlanta, GA
(Center Parc Stadium)
|21,088
- 2016's game between South Carolina State and Southern, scheduled for Daytona Beach, FL., was ruled a no contest due to inclement weather.
- 2020's game between Grambling State and South Carolina State, scheduled for Atlanta, GA., was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 2022's game was called in the fourth quarter after weather delays.