Last Updated 6:08 PM, August 18, 2023
Stan Becton

Everything to know for Jackson State vs. South Carolina State in the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Share
Grambling State football's Sundiata Anderson on upcoming season, NFL Draft aspirations
3:28
11:47 pm, August 17, 2023

How to watch the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

MEAC/SWAC

The opening weekend of the 2023 college football season kicks off with an HBCU clash. The MEAC/SWAC Challenge will feature Jackson State and South Carolina State in a neutral site game in Atlanta. Both the Tigers and Bulldogs will look to shine on the national stage and start off their season on the right foot.

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Streaming: Watch ESPN
  • Location: Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
  • StatsFollow live here

MORE 2023 HBCU FOOTBALL: Schedule, scores, rankings and updates

11:20 pm, August 17, 2023

The top storylines for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Jackson State and South Carolina State both enter the season unranked in the FCS preseason Coaches' Poll, with the Tigers receiving 37 votes. In the preseason HBCU power rankings, Jackson State is No. 5 and South Carolina State is No. 12.

Storylines

  • Jackson State enters the MEAC/SWAC Challenge with a new head coach, T.C. Taylor. While the Tigers are the defending SWAC champions, Coach Taylor has almost an entirely new staff and roster. Click or tap here for more on Taylor's transition.
  • South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough enters 2023 with new coordinators on his staff after a 3-8 season. "It's been a long time since we've won a football game," said Pough at a MEAC/SWAC Challenge pregame press conference. "Anytime you have a year that you’ve had last year, it’s not Jackson State, it’s anybody. We want to put our best foot forward"
  • The 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge is a rematch (of sorts) of the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Both teams want to send a statement in the second meeting ever between the schools.

Players to watch

Here are some players to watch from both teams:

  • Jackson State
    • RB J.D. Martin
    • TE D.J. Stevens
    • DT Devonta Davis
    • S Esaias Guthrie
    • P Matt Noll
  • South Carolina State
    • QB Corey Fields
    • G Nick Taiste
    • DE Patrick Godbolt
    • DL Octavion Minter

MORE: Ranking the top 3 HBCU football players at every position entering 2023

Team Comparison

Here's how the teams stack up based off of 2022's results.

Jackson STATE 2022 STATS South Carolina State
12-1 (9-0) Record (Conf.) 3-8 (1-4)
37.7 Points per game 22.4
13.5 Points allowed 30.7
445.9 Yards per game 300.1
252.4 Yards allowed 354.4
297.7 Pass yards per game 193.9
135.4 Pass yards allowed 175.1
148.2 Rush yards per game 106.2
117.0 Rush yards allowed 179.3
N/A Returning passing leader QB Corey Fields
1,409 yards (14 TD, 10 INT)
RB J.D. Martin
173 yards (1 TD, 36 ATT)		 Returning rushing leader QB Prometheus Franklin II
62 yards (0 TD, 16 ATT)
TE D.J. Stevens
376 yards (4 TD, 37 REC)		 Returning receiving leader WR Jordan Smith
278 yards (3 TD, 18 REC)
DL Jeremiah Williams
32 tackles (3 tfl, 3 sk)		 Returning defense LB Aaron Smith
63 tackles (46 solo, 5 sk)

 

11:10 pm, August 17, 2023

Series history for Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

Jackson State and South Carolina State have met once in the two program's histories, playing in the 2021 Celebration Bowl. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 31-10.

MEAC/SWAC history

South Carolina State is 3-1 in MEAC/SWAC Challenge games, winning the inaugural contest in 2005. Jackson State is 0-2 in MEAC/SWAC Challenge games, most recently losing in 2019.

10:55 pm, August 17, 2023

MEAC/SWAC Challenge history

There have been 16 completed MEAC/SWAC Challenge games dating back to 2005. Here's a complete history of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge game.

Click or tap here to see some of the all-time best MEAC/SWAC Challenge moments

Year Winner Opponent score site attendance
2005 South Carolina State (MEAC) Alabama State (SWAC) 27-14 Birmingham, AL
(Legion Field)		 18,452
2006 Hampton (MEAC) Grambling State (SWAC) 27-26 (OT) Birmingham, AL
(Legion Field)		 19,174
2007 Southern (SWAC) Florida A&M (MEAC) 33-27 Birmingham, AL
(Legion Field)		 30,106
2008 Hampton (MEAC) Jackson State (SWAC) 17-13 Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)		 10,723
2009 South Carolina State (MEAC) Grambling State (SWAC) 34-31 Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)		 21,367
2010 Southern (SWAC) Delaware State (MEAC) 37-27 Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)		 16,327
2011 Bethune-Cookman (MEAC) Prairie View A&M (SWAC) 63-14 Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)		 17,337
2012 Bethune-Cookman (MEAC) Alabama State (SWAC) 38-28 Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)		 17,410
2013 Florida A&M (MEAC) Mississippi Valley State (SWAC) 27-10 Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)		 24,376
2014 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) Alabama A&M (SWAC) 47-13 Orlando, FL
(Bright House Networks Stadium)		 8,210
2015 South Carolina State (MEAC) Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC) 35-7 Orlando, FL
(Citrus Bowl)		 7,257
2017 Southern (SWAC) South Carolina State (MEAC) 14-8 Baton Rouge, LA
(Ace W. Mumford Stadium)		 10,006
2018 Prairie View A&M (SWAC) North Carolina Central (MEAC) 40-24 Atlanta, GA
(Georgia State Stadium)		 10,274
2019 Bethune-Cookman (MEAC) Jackson State (SWAC) 36-15 Atlanta, GA
(Georgia State Stadium)		 23,333
2021 North Carolina Central (MEAC) Alcorn State (SWAC) 23-14 Atlanta, GA
(Center Parc Stadium)		 15,215
2022 Alabama State (SWAC) Howard (MEAC) 23-12 Atlanta, GA
(Center Parc Stadium)		 21,088
  • 2016's game between South Carolina State and Southern, scheduled for Daytona Beach, FL., was ruled a no contest due to inclement weather.
  • 2020's game between Grambling State and South Carolina State, scheduled for Atlanta, GA., was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • 2022's game was called in the fourth quarter after weather delays.