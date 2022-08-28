Alabama State beats Howard in the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge

ATLANTA, GA — Alabama State defeats Howard 23-13 to win the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. wins his debut game as a head coach at any level.

With the win, Alabama State becomes the first SWAC program to win the MEAC/SWAC Challenge since Prairie View A&M in 2018. The MEAC still leads the all-time series 11-5. Alabama State leads Howard in the two schools’ all-time series 2-0, with the last Hornet win coming in 2004.

The game was called with 2:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, during the third weather delay of the game. In total, the game lasted four hours and 40 minutes, from an 8:39 p.m. ET opening kickoff to a 1:20 AM ET end time. Throw in the original 7 p.m. ET kickoff and you have six hours and 19 minutes.

Alabama State quarterback Dematrius Davis was named the Offensive MVP of the game after finishing 17-24 (71 percent) passing for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Davis added 37 yards on the ground.

Howard defensive lineman Jevin Jackson was named Defensive MVP of the game after finishing with six tackles (2 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. Click or tap here for complete stats from the game.

Below is an updated history of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Year Winner Opponent score site attendance 2005 South Carolina State (MEAC) Alabama State (SWAC) 27-14 Birmingham, AL

(Legion Field) 18,452 2006 Hampton (MEAC) Grambling State (SWAC) 27-26 (OT) Birmingham, AL

(Legion Field) 19,174 2007 Southern (SWAC) Florida A&M (MEAC) 33-27 Birmingham, AL

(Legion Field) 30,106 2008 Hampton (MEAC) Jackson State (SWAC) 17-13 Orlando, FL

(Citrus Bowl) 10,723 2009 South Carolina State (MEAC) Grambling State (SWAC) 34-31 Orlando, FL

(Citrus Bowl) 21,367 2010 Southern (SWAC) Delaware State (MEAC) 37-27 Orlando, FL

(Citrus Bowl) 16,327 2011 Bethune-Cookman (MEAC) Prairie View A&M (SWAC) 63-14 Orlando, FL

(Citrus Bowl) 17,337 2012 Bethune-Cookman (MEAC) Alabama State (SWAC) 38-28 Orlando, FL

(Citrus Bowl) 17,410 2013 Florida A&M (MEAC) Mississippi Valley State (SWAC) 27-10 Orlando, FL

(Citrus Bowl) 24,376 2014 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) Alabama A&M (SWAC) 47-13 Orlando, FL

(Bright House Networks Stadium) 8,210 2015 South Carolina State (MEAC) Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC) 35-7 Orlando, FL

(Citrus Bowl) 7,257 2017 Southern (SWAC) South Carolina State (MEAC) 14-8 Baton Rouge, LA

(Ace W. Mumford Stadium) 10,006 2018 Prairie View A&M (SWAC) North Carolina Central (MEAC) 40-24 Atlanta, GA

(Georgia State Stadium) 10,274 2019 Bethune-Cookman (MEAC) Jackson State (SWAC) 36-15 Atlanta, GA

(Georgia State Stadium) 23,333 2021 North Carolina Central (MEAC) Alcorn State (SWAC) 23-14 Atlanta, GA

(Center Parc Stadium) 15,215 2022 Alabama State (SWAC) Howard (MEAC) 23-13 Atlanta, GA

(Center Parc Stadium) 21,088