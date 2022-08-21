2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Alabama State vs. Howard | Preview, how to watch, score, live updates

Last Updated 4:45 PM, August 21, 2022Stan Becton2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Alabama State vs. Howard | Preview, how to watch, score, live updatesShare Celebration Bowl MVP Shaq Davis discusses South Carolina State's victory over Jackson State 1:35 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest5:49 pm, August 21, 2022How to watch the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Alabama State vs. Howard The opening weekend of the 2022 college football season kicks off with an HBCU clash. The MEAC/SWAC Challenge will feature Alabama State and Howard in a neutral site game in Atlanta, Georgia. Both the Hornets and Bison will look to shine on the national stage and start off their season on the right foot. Time: 7 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Aug. 27 TV channel: ESPN Streaming: ESPN.com Location: Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Stats: Follow live here Click or tap here for a complete list of college football TV info.
5:31 pm, August 21, 2022
Previewing Alabama State vs. Howard
The 2022 college football season gets underway with Week 0 and a primetime HBCU battle when Alabama State takes on Howard in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be played at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. The game will air live on ESPN. Alabama State enters the MEAC/SWAC Challenge with a new head coach in Eddie Robinson Jr. and a new signal-caller on offense after the departure of quarterback Ryan Nettles. Auburn transfer quarterback Dematrius Davis represented the Hornets at SWAC media day and should take over in 2022. The Hornets will also have to replace running back Ezra Gray in the backfield, but luckily running back Jacory Merritt returns after leading the team in rushing attempts in 2021. Merritt will get to run behind all-conference offensive lineman Robert Alston. Alabama State's defense is led by safety Irshaad Davis. Davis was a second-team All-SWAC selection last year after leading the Hornets in tackles. Davis, along with cornerbacks Naytron Culpepper and Keenan Issac, make Alabama State's secondary a strength entering 2022. 2022 HBCU: Follow everything that happens in the 2022 HBCU football season Howard's offense is led by senior quarterback Quinton Williams. Williams is very experienced under center and is looking to make the next leap in his game after helping lead the Bison to the MEAC's second-leading passing offense last year. Williams' top target on the outside, wide receiver Antoine Murray, returns to bolster the passing attack. In the run game, offensive tackle Anim Dankwah and offensive guard Darius Fox lead the way for Howard's all-conference running back tandem of Ian Wheeler and Jaret Hunter. On defense, Howard returns one of the MEAC's top pass-rushers in defensive lineman Darren Brokenburr. Brokenburr led the Bison in sacks last year. Defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr. patrols the Bison secondary; Gallop led all Howard defenders in tackles last year with 75 stops. Howard and Alabama State's returning talent have them poised for a competitive early season matchup. In a primetime contest for conference bragging rights, the games between the MEAC's Bison and SWAC's Hornets should not disappoint. 
5:30 pm, August 21, 2022
Alabama State vs. Howard: Stats, how they stack up
Alabama State and Howard both enter the season unranked in the FCS preseason Coaches' Poll. In the preseason HBCU power rankings, the Hornets sit at No. 15 while the Bison are No. 16 Here's how the teams stack up based off of 2021's results. Alabama STATE 2021 STATS Howard 5-6 (3-5) Record (Conf.) 3-8 (1-4) 21.8 Points per game 23.64 28.2 Points allowed 29.82 303.1 Yards per game 353.6 351.8 Yards allowed 392.7 190.4 Pass yards per game 227.0 197.0 Pass yards allowed 214.3 112.7 Rush yards per game 126.6 154.8 Rush yards allowed 178.5 Myles Crawley 459 yards (5 TD, 1 INT) Returning passing leader Quinton Williams 2,353 yards (16 TD, 7 INT) Jacory Merritt 422 yards (5 TD, 120 ATT) Returning rushing leader Jarett Hunter 625 yards (3 TD, 137 ATT) Jeremiah Hixon 563 yards (4 TD, 44 REC) Returning receiving leader Antoine Murray 629 yards (7 TD, 33 REC) Irshaad Davis 65 Tackles (40 solo, 3 INT) Returning defense Kenny Gallop Jr. 75 tackles (45 solo, 2 TFL) MORE: Top HBCU football players at every position entering 2022
5:26 pm, August 21, 2022
HBCU season preview
Here are 7 storylines to watch for the 2022 HBCU football season: 1. How good will Jackson State freshman Travis Hunter be? 2. How will uncertainty at the quarterback position impact the season? 3. Will Southern live up to the hype? 4. Will North Carolina A&T bounce back? 5. How big is the Carolina-sized gap in the MEAC? 6. Will new coaches turn things around at their programs? 7. How will newcomers influence wins? Click or tap here for a complete breakdown
5:26 pm, August 21, 2022
Alabama State vs. Howard: Series history
Alabama State and Howard have played once in the two school's histories. In In 2004, the Hornets and Bison battled on the gridiron in the Detroit Classic at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Alabama State defeated Howard 27-12. MEAC/SWAC history Howard is making its first appearance in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Alabama State is making its third appearance in the game, still in search of its first win.
5:26 pm, August 21, 2022
MEAC/SWAC Challenge history
There have been 15 completed MEAC/SWAC Challenge games, dating back to 2005. Here's a complete history of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge game. Year Winner Opponent score site attendance 2005 South Carolina State (MEAC) Alabama State (SWAC) 27-14 Birmingham, AL (Legion Field) 18,452 2006 Hampton (MEAC) Grambling State (SWAC) 27-26 (OT) Birmingham, AL (Legion Field) 19,174 2007 Southern (SWAC) Florida A&M (MEAC) 33-27 Birmingham, AL (Legion Field) 30,106 2008 Hampton (MEAC) Jackson State (SWAC) 17-13 Orlando, FL (Citrus Bowl) 10,723 2009 South Carolina State (MEAC) Grambling State (SWAC) 34-31 Orlando, FL (Citrus Bowl) 21,367 2010 Southern (SWAC) Delaware State (MEAC) 37-27 Orlando, FL (Citrus Bowl) 16,327 2011 Bethune-Cookman (MEAC) Prairie View A&M (SWAC) 63-14 Orlando, FL (Citrus Bowl) 17,337 2012 Bethune-Cookman (MEAC) Alabama State (SWAC) 38-28 Orlando, FL (Citrus Bowl) 17,410 2013 Florida A&M (MEAC) Mississippi Valley State (SWAC) 27-10 Orlando, FL (Citrus Bowl) 24,376 2014 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) Alabama A&M (SWAC) 47-13 Orlando, FL (Bright House Networks Stadium) 8,210 2015 South Carolina State (MEAC) Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC) 35-7 Orlando, FL (Citrus Bowl) 7,257 2017 Southern (SWAC) South Carolina State (MEAC) 14-8 Baton Rouge, LA (Ace W. Mumford Stadium) 10,006 2018 Prairie View A&M (SWAC) North Carolina Central (MEAC) 40-24 Atlanta, GA (Georgia State Stadium) 10,274 2019 Bethune-Cookman (MEAC) Jackson State (SWAC) 36-15 Atlanta, GA (Georgia State Stadium) 23,333 2021 North Carolina Central (MEAC) Alcorn State (SWAC) 23-14 Atlanta, GA (Center Parc Stadium) 15,215 2016's game between South Carolina State and Southern, scheduled for Daytona Beach, FL., was ruled a no contest due to inclement weather. 2020's game between Grambling State and South Carolina State, scheduled for Atlanta, GA., was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.