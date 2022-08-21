2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Alabama State vs. Howard | Preview, how to watch, score, live updates

The 2022 college football season gets underway with Week 0 and a primetime HBCU battle when Alabama State takes on Howard in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

The 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be played at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. The game will air live on ESPN.

Alabama State enters the MEAC/SWAC Challenge with a new head coach in Eddie Robinson Jr. and a new signal-caller on offense after the departure of quarterback Ryan Nettles. Auburn transfer quarterback Dematrius Davis represented the Hornets at SWAC media day and should take over in 2022. The Hornets will also have to replace running back Ezra Gray in the backfield, but luckily running back Jacory Merritt returns after leading the team in rushing attempts in 2021. Merritt will get to run behind all-conference offensive lineman Robert Alston.

Alabama State's defense is led by safety Irshaad Davis. Davis was a second-team All-SWAC selection last year after leading the Hornets in tackles. Davis, along with cornerbacks Naytron Culpepper and Keenan Issac, make Alabama State's secondary a strength entering 2022.

Howard's offense is led by senior quarterback Quinton Williams. Williams is very experienced under center and is looking to make the next leap in his game after helping lead the Bison to the MEAC's second-leading passing offense last year. Williams' top target on the outside, wide receiver Antoine Murray, returns to bolster the passing attack. In the run game, offensive tackle Anim Dankwah and offensive guard Darius Fox lead the way for Howard's all-conference running back tandem of Ian Wheeler and Jaret Hunter.

On defense, Howard returns one of the MEAC's top pass-rushers in defensive lineman Darren Brokenburr. Brokenburr led the Bison in sacks last year. Defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr. patrols the Bison secondary; Gallop led all Howard defenders in tackles last year with 75 stops.

Howard and Alabama State’s returning talent have them poised for a competitive early season matchup. In a primetime contest for conference bragging rights, the games between the MEAC’s Bison and SWAC’s Hornets should not disappoint.