Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central: Time, TV channel, preview for MEAC/SWAC Challenge Game

The 2021 college football season gets underway with Week 0 and a primetime HBCU battle when Alcorn State takes on North Carolina Central in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

The 2021 MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be played at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Alcorn State and North Carolina Central will also open the season for College GameDay as the game will air live on ESPN.

The primetime matchup will mark the first game action for both the Braves and Eagles since 2019. Both teams opted out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

Alcorn State’s last appearance was on a national stage in the 2019 Celebration Bowl after QB Felix Harper helped lead the Braves to back-to-back SWAC championships. The Walter Payton Award finalist Harper makes his return Saturday with all intentions of returning to Atlanta at the end of the season. Harper’s joined by top target WR LeCharles Pringle, who comes off a remarkable 14 touchdown season. With a few years of experience under their belt, the Braves offense will look to return to its explosive ways in 2021.

Alcorn State QB Felix Harper makes his return against North Carolina Central.

Defensively, Alcorn State hopes to making game-changing plays after leading the nation in turnovers gained in 2019 (36). Defensive backs Juwan Taylor and Keyron Kinsler Jr. patrol the secondary while LB Daimen Anderson mans the second level. Up front, DL Jacorian "Kobe" Wren sets the edge and hopes to build off a season where he accumulated 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and seven quarterback hurries.

Alcorn State’s defense faces a talented North Carolina Central offense highlighted by three-time All-MEAC RB Isaiah Totten. The redshirt senior running back gained over 2,000 yards in his career and will remain a consistent presence in the Eagle backfield. He’ll be joined in the backfield by QB Davius Richard. Richard hopes to take the next step after starting the final 10 games as a true freshman in 2019.

The young quarterback has the help of veterans on the defensive side of the ball. Redshirt junior DE Jessie Malit and junior DE Chuck Manning pose a threat to any opposing offense. Redshirt senior DB Stephen Stokes also returns to the North Carolina Central defense. Named preseason first-team All-MEAC, Stokes led the Eagles in total tackles while getting two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 2019.

North Carolina Central and Alcorn State’s returning talent have them poised for a competitive early season matchup. In a primetime contest for conference bragging rights, the games between the MEAC’s Eagles and SWAC’s Braves should not disappoint.