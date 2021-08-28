Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central: Time, TV channel, preview for MEAC/SWAC Challenge Game

Last Updated 12:50 PM, August 28, 2021Stan BectonAlcorn State vs. North Carolina Central: Time, TV channel, preview for MEAC/SWAC Challenge GameShare These are the biggest stadiums in college football 2:06 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 4:03 pm, August 24, 2021How to watch Alcorn State vs. North Carolina CentralThe opening weekend of the 2021 college football season kicks off with an HBCU clash. The MEAC/SWAC Challenge will feature Alcorn State and North Carolina in a neutral site game in Atlanta Georgia. College GameDay will be in attendance for the Week 0 event. Both the Braves and Eagles will look to shine on the national stage and start off their season on the right foot. Time: 7 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Aug. 28 TV channel: ESPN Streaming: ESPN.com Location: Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Stats: Follow live here Click or tap here for a complete list of Week 1 TV info. 4:10 pm, August 28, 2021The College GameDay picks are in!The 2021 MEAC/SWAC Challenge hosted the first College GameDay of the season, filling the morning with energy. The morning began with the bands from Alcorn State and North Carolina Central filling the air with music. The bands have arrived @CollegeGameDay 😎@Cricketnation @Alcorn_SOD @NCCUMSM @theswac @MEACSports pic.twitter.com/lmNDYhk2nI — Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge (@MEAC_SWAC) August 28, 2021 Later in the morning came student performances from the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities. Grammy-nominated music group Migos also performed on the College GameDay stage; after their performance, the trio would make their prediction for tonight's game. The energy is electric at GameDay ⚡ pic.twitter.com/bYPwYpsEdB — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021 Migos with the Alcorn State prediction 👀 pic.twitter.com/AAH4y9CZoF — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021 The predictions continued as College GameDay's hosts made their first picks of the season, joined by guest host Pro Football Hall of Famer and first-year Tennessee State head coach Eddie George. THE FIRST PICKS OF THE SEASON 🔥@DesmondHoward, @KirkHerbstreit and @EddieGeorge2727 are all going with @AlcornStateFB 🏈 pic.twitter.com/p7WbFJvw9I — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2021 The morning was capped off by the in-person return of Lee Corso. Find out his MEAC/SWAC Challenge pick here. 3:38 pm, August 27, 2021Friday Festivities: MEAC/SWAC Challenge brings national exposureAlcorn State and North Carolina Central have arrived in Atlanta, GA for tomorrow's MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Before game day, the Braves and Eagles received national exposure with appearances on Good Morning America and First Take. We're up and excited for Good Morning America! Be sure to catch Coach McNair and the crew on ABC this morning. pic.twitter.com/MPdkwV5UUL — Alcorn Sports (@BRAVESSPORTS) August 27, 2021 QB1 Felix Harper is making his ESPN First Take debut this morning. #FearTheBrave @FirstTake pic.twitter.com/qSgrSwhFyB — Alcorn Sports (@BRAVESSPORTS) August 27, 2021 The teams will each get one more practice in before game day tomorrow. The @NCCU_Football team has arrived at Center Parc Stadium for practice in preparation for the @MEAC_SWAC Challenge. #NCCU #EaglePride #EagleEra @MEACSports pic.twitter.com/E8BChtwAnL — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) August 27, 2021 4:04 pm, August 24, 2021Previewing Alcorn State vs. North Carolina CentralThe 2021 college football season gets underway with Week 0 and a primetime HBCU battle when Alcorn State takes on North Carolina Central in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The 2021 MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be played at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Alcorn State and North Carolina Central will also open the season for College GameDay as the game will air live on ESPN. The primetime matchup will mark the first game action for both the Braves and Eagles since 2019. Both teams opted out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. Alcorn State's last appearance was on a national stage in the 2019 Celebration Bowl after QB Felix Harper helped lead the Braves to back-to-back SWAC championships. The Walter Payton Award finalist Harper makes his return Saturday with all intentions of returning to Atlanta at the end of the season. Harper's joined by top target WR LeCharles Pringle, who comes off a remarkable 14 touchdown season. With a few years of experience under their belt, the Braves offense will look to return to its explosive ways in 2021. Alcorn State QB Felix Harper makes his return against North Carolina Central. Defensively, Alcorn State hopes to making game-changing plays after leading the nation in turnovers gained in 2019 (36). Defensive backs Juwan Taylor and Keyron Kinsler Jr. patrol the secondary while LB Daimen Anderson mans the second level. Up front, DL Jacorian "Kobe" Wren sets the edge and hopes to build off a season where he accumulated 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and seven quarterback hurries. Alcorn State's defense faces a talented North Carolina Central offense highlighted by three-time All-MEAC RB Isaiah Totten. The redshirt senior running back gained over 2,000 yards in his career and will remain a consistent presence in the Eagle backfield. He'll be joined in the backfield by QB Davius Richard. Richard hopes to take the next step after starting the final 10 games as a true freshman in 2019. The young quarterback has the help of veterans on the defensive side of the ball. Redshirt junior DE Jessie Malit and junior DE Chuck Manning pose a threat to any opposing offense. Redshirt senior DB Stephen Stokes also returns to the North Carolina Central defense. Named preseason first-team All-MEAC, Stokes led the Eagles in total tackles while getting two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 2019. North Carolina Central and Alcorn State's returning talent have them poised for a competitive early season matchup. In a primetime contest for conference bragging rights, the games between the MEAC's Eagles and SWAC's Braves should not disappoint. 4:02 pm, August 24, 2021Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central: Stats, how they stack upAlcorn State and North Carolina Central both enter the season unranked in the FCS preseason Stats Perform Poll. Alcorn did receive 35 votes. Here's how they stack up based off of 2019's results after each team opted out in 2020. Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central Alcorn State 2019 STATs North Carolina Central 9-4 Record 4-8 33.62 Points per game 17.50 23.08 Points allowed 27.33 407.2 Yards per game 308.8 251.92 Pass yards 185.17 155.3 Rush yards 123.7 354.3 Yards allowed 330.8 211.0 Pass yards allowed 169.33 143.3 Rush yards allowed 161.4 Felix Harper 2,954 yards (33 TDs, 9 INT) Returning passing leader Davius Richard 2,020 yards (12 TDs, 9 INT) Niko Duffey 838 yards (6 TDs) Returning rushing leader Isaiah Totten 636 yards (3 TDs) LeCharles Pringle 828 yards (14 TD) Returning receiving leader Ryan McDaniel 368 yards (3 TD) Juwan Taylor 89 total tackles (6.5 TFL) Returning defense Stephen Stokes 62 total tackles (7 TFL) 3:42 pm, August 24, 2021HBCU season previewHere are 6 storylines to watch for the 2021 season: 1. How does the MEAC respond after losing three of its premier teams? 2. How do the MEAC defectors fit into their new conferences? 3. Was Alabama A&M's SWAC championship a product of a shortened season? 4. How does a year off impact Alcorn State? 5. Can Southern's Jordan Lewis add his name to the history books? 6. How does Jackson State perform with a complete offseason and a new influx of talent? Click or tap here for a full breakdown. 4:01 pm, August 24, 2021Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central: Series historyThe Alcorn State Braves and North Carolina Central Eagles have played only once in the two schools' storied histories. In 1976, the Eagles took the 13-hour trek to Lorman for an HBCU battle. Alcorn State won the game to open the season on a three-game win streak. Date Location Winner Score Sept. 25, 1976 Lorman, MS Alcorn State 23-7