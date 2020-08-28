Here's the quick guide to the first college football game of 2020
📺 How to watch Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas
College football is back — and it's a primetime spotlight for an FCS showcase.
The 2020 season officially starts when Austin Peay plays Central Arkansas in the FCS Kickoff from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The FBS season starts next week on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Though there are no FCS Playoffs this fall, the NCAA is looking into holding DI fall championships in the spring. But Austin Peay and Central Arkansas are playing nonconference games this fall.
Here's how to watch the game:
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Date: Saturday, Aug. 29
TV: ESPN
STREAM: ESPN+
Place: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
More than the eyes of Tennessee will be on the Governors when they take the prime-time stage Saturday night! 🎩🏈— Austin Peay Football (@GovsFB) August 26, 2020
Here's how Austin Peay and Central Arkansas are handling COVID-19
This is the first college football game to be played since the COVID-19 pandemic began. As you might expect, it's not going to be treated like any other game by colleges and student-athletes.
George Robinson of the Clarksville (Tennessee) Leaf-Chronicle, wrote this helpful explainer on the precautions Austin Peay (based in Clarksville) is taking ahead of the game, which will be played in Montgomery, Alabama. It's worth reading in full. Here are some key points from Robinson's piece:
- Montgomery's Cramton Bowl, which holds 25,000, will be capped at 25 percent capacity
- Austin Peay is taking four buses to road games this season instead of the usual three. Buses will be half full, with one person per row and masks worn at all times.
USA Today's Paul Myerberg fills in some more details here (also worth a read) including that Central Arkansas gave every student-athlete a test for the coronavirus when they returned to campus.
Here's a preview of Central Arkansas, No. 11 in STATS FCS Top 25
Central Arkansas (9-4 in 2019, FCS second round)
Coach: Nathan Brown (15-9, third season)
2020 fall schedule: Austin Peay in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29); at UAB (Sept. 3); at Arkansas State (Sept. 19); Missouri State (Sept. 26); at North Dakota State (Oct. 3); at Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 10); at Missouri State (Oct. 17); Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 31); at Louisiana (Nov. 21)
Get ready for passing yards.
QB Breylin Smith is back following a 2019 season where he had 3,704 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. The next step is to cut down on the interceptions — he threw 16 last season.
Smith's favorite targets are back: Tyler Hudson and Lujuan Winningham. Hudson posted 975 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged 17.7 yards per catch; Winningham had 814 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Defensively, the Bears lean on Robert Rochell in the secondary. A first team All-American selection, Rochell led the Bears with 5 interceptions and 13 passes broken up.
Here's a preview of Austin Peay, which is No. 13 in STATS FCS Top 25
Austin Peay (11-4 in 2019, FCS quarterfinals)
Coach: Marquase Lovings (first season)
2020 fall schedule: Central Arkansas in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29); at Pittsburgh (Sept. 12); at Cincinnati (Sept. 19)
The Governors' historic 2019 season came after the Preseason OVC Offensive Player of the Year missed most of the year. QB Jeremiah Oatsvall (2,148 total offensive yards in 2018) led Austin Peay to a 31-point win against North Carolina Central in the opener before getting injured in the second game (against Central Arkansas, oddly enough) to a season-ending injury. In stepped JaVaughn Craig, who passed for 3,208 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for 714 yards and nine scores. But Oatsvall is back and gets to throw to Deangelo Wilson, who led all FCS with 1,564 receiving yards a season ago.
A bunch of optimism centers on the offensive line, too — the Govs bring back four players who made at least nine starts last season. The unit also surrendered only 14 sacks despite playing in 15 games.
Defensively, focus on the line. Austin Peay allowed only 104.1 rushing yards per game on 3.1 per attempt while also totaling 31 sacks. The star is Josephus Smith and his 18.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season, but he doesn't do it alone. John Whiteside finished with 53 tackles and seven tackles for loss.
In the secondary, look to Kordell Jackson after his 2019 season of seven interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.
Austin Peay QB Jeremiah Oatsvall is back after missing nearly all of last season
Jeremiah Oatsvall was the 2017 OVC Freshman of the Year and the 2018 Preseason OVC Offensive Player of the Year.
He opened the 2019 season by going 24-for-39 for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a win against North Carolina Central. But he got injured on the Governors' ninth play from scrimmage against Central Arkansas in Week 2.
Now he's back — and he's up against Central Arkansas again. Here's a look at the Govs' QBs:
Headlined by @JO2K_4, the Governors have a wealth of talent under center. 🎩🏈— Austin Peay Football (@GovsFB) August 22, 2020
These are the top 25 teams in FCS football
Though there will be no FCS championship this fall, there is a preseason poll.
Defending champion North Dakota State is the clear No. 1, but both of Saturday's participants are ranked in the Top 15:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
2019 RECORD
|
POINTS
|1
|North Dakota State (147)
|16-0
|3,675
|2
|James Madison
|14-2
|3,411
|3
|Northern Iowa
|10-5
|3,269
|4
|Weber State
|11-4
|3,198
|5
|South Dakota State
|8-5
|2,911
|6
|Montana State
|11-4
|2,884
|7
|Montana
|10-4
|2,753
|8
|Villanova
|9-4
|2,499
|9
|Illinois State
|10-5
|2,471
|10
|Kennesaw State
|11-3
|2,178
|11
|Central Arkansas
|9-4
|2,093
|12
|Sacramento State
|9-4
|2,085
|13
|Austin Peay
|11-4
|2,030
|14
|Nicholls
|9-5
|1,392
|15
|Furman
|8-5
|1,239
|16
|Wofford
|8-4
|1,089
|17
|Albany
|9-5
|825
|18
|Eastern Washington
|7-5
|817
|19
|North Carolina A&T
|9-3
|809
|20
|New Hampshire
|6-5
|759
|21
|Southeastern Louisiana
|8-5
|652
|22
|Sam Houston State
|7-5
|597
|23
|Monmouth
|11-3
|577
|24
|Southern Illinois
|7-5
|568
|25
|Southeast Missouri
|9-4
|499
How this year's FCS season is different from every other season
This fall won't be typical.
There will be no FCS Playoffs this fall, though the NCAA is looking into holding one in the spring. Also, though there won't be any conference (or national championships) won this fall, some of the nation's top teams will be playing nonconference games.
- Any FCS list must include North Dakota State. The Bison have won an FCS-record 37 games in a row and have earned eight of the last nine FCS national titles. NDSU has one game scheduled for this fall: vs. Central Arkansas on Oct. 3.
- NDSU's eight titles lead all FCS programs. Georgia Southern, which is now in the FBS, is second with six. The last non-NDSU team to win? James Madison in 2016.
- The Walter Payton Award goes to the most outstanding offensive player in FCS. NDSU QB Trey Lance won it in 2019. Jeremiah Briscoe of Sam Houston State is the most recent player to win it twice (2016 and 2017).
Central Arkansas figures in some 2020 college football schedule oddities
COVID-19 has altered the NCAA fall sports calendar. This means there are some scheduling quirks.
A few involve Central Arkansas:
- First, Central Arkansas is playing in the first FCS/DI college football game of the season — against Austin Peay this Saturday, Aug. 29
- Second, Central Arkansas is playing in the first FBS day of the season (or the first game that involves an FBS team) — at UAB on Thursday, Sept. 3. Southern Miss plays South Alabama that same night in the first FBS vs. FBS game.
- North Dakota State, winners of eight of the last nine FCS titles, is playing only one game this fall. You can probably guess the opponent: Central Arkansas. That's scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
- Central Arkansas won't be a stranger to FBS teams. The Bears are scheduled to face three this season: at UAB (Sept. 3); at Arkansas State (Sept. 19); at Louisiana (Nov. 21).
What the 2020 FCS fall season will look like
There won't be FCS playoffs this fall, or conference championships. But there will be games.
Though all 13 conferences postponed league games due to COVID-19 concerns and a majority of teams hope to play their schedule in the spring, more than a dozen teams will play fall games.
For live stats throughout the season, click or tap here.
For a complete list of the FCS fall nonconference schedule, click or tap here.