Here's the quick guide to the first college football game of 2020

College football is back — and it's a primetime spotlight for an FCS showcase.

The 2020 season officially starts when Austin Peay plays Central Arkansas in the FCS Kickoff from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The FBS season starts next week on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Though there are no FCS Playoffs this fall, the NCAA is looking into holding DI fall championships in the spring. But Austin Peay and Central Arkansas are playing nonconference games this fall.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29

TV: ESPN

STREAM: ESPN+

Place: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama