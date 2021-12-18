South Carolina State wins the 2021 Celebration Bowl, stunning Jackson State

South Carolina State landed the upset of the HBCU football season, shocking Jackson State 31-10 to win the Celebration Bowl.

While Jackson State jumped out an early 7-0 lead, South Carolina State responded by scoring 24 points during the second and third quarters. Bulldog quarterback Corey Fields bounced back from a rough start to throw three touchdowns during the run.

Fields would find success again in the fourth quarter, connecting with wide receiver Shaquan Davis for the duo’s third touchdown of the day. Davis set a Celebration Bowl record with three receiving touchdowns.

On defense, the South Carolina State defense impressed all afternoon, forcing 2021 Jerry Rice Award winner Shedeur Sanders to commit three turnovers.

