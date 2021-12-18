Last Updated 7:25 PM, December 18, 2021Stan BectonSouth Carolina State wins the 2021 Celebration Bowl, stunning Jackson StateShare Celebration Bowl MVP Shaq Davis discusses South Carolina State's victory over Jackson State 1:35 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:23 am, December 19, 2021Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP Shaquan Davis speaks after the winCelebration Bowl Offensive MVP Shaquan Davis caught up with NCAA Digital's Stan Becton to talk about winning the first Celebration Bowl in South Carolina State history. See the interview below. South Carolina State wins the 2021 Celebration Bowl, stunning Jackson State 
South Carolina State landed the upset of the HBCU football season, shocking Jackson State 31-10 to win the Celebration Bowl. While Jackson State jumped out an early 7-0 lead, South Carolina State responded by scoring 24 points during the second and third quarters. Bulldog quarterback Corey Fields bounced back from a rough start to throw three touchdowns during the run. Fields would find success again in the fourth quarter, connecting with wide receiver Shaquan Davis for the duo's third touchdown of the day. Davis set a Celebration Bowl record with three receiving touchdowns. On defense, the South Carolina State defense impressed all afternoon, forcing 2021 Jerry Rice Award winner Shedeur Sanders to commit three turnovers. 
Click or tap here for complete stats from the game. For more HBCU football coverage from the 2021 season, click or tap here. 💥New Celebration Bowl Record
South Carolina State wide receiver Shaquan Davis has set a new Celebration Bowl record with three receiving touchdowns. Today's attendance of 48,653 also set a new record.
Fields to Davis x3! South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10 | 4Q - 6:19 
South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields Jr. found wide receiver Shaquan Davis in the endzone for the third time today. The latest touchdown connection pushes the Bulldog lead to 21 points as time begins to run out for Jackson State 
The Fields/Davis connect is good now for 3 TDs #CelebrationBowl pic.twitter.com/aRMdK2CJAE — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 18, 2021
Watch: Decobie Durant gets sack on corner blitz
Earlier in the third quarter, MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Decobie Durant came of the edge on a corner blitz, sacking quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Watch the play below. 
Decobie Durant (@One4_era) shows why he is the @MEACSports Defensive Player of the Year and an NFL prospect #FearTheBite pic.twitter.com/O2ZQYAxxlq — Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 18, 2021 One quarter remains in the 2021 Celebration Bowl
South Carolina State leads Jackson State 24-10 entering the fourth quarter. 
South Carolina State caught fire offensively and defensively, scoring two touchdowns and forcing two turnovers. With 15 minutes to play, the Bulldogs will start with possession at its own 27-yard line. See the stats through three-quarters below
Tigers stop the bleeding! South Carolina State 24, Jackson State 10 | 3Q - 0:15
Jackson State ends a 24-point run by South Carolina State with a 36-yard field goal
Jackson State forces a fumble! South Carolina State 24, Jackson State 7 | 3Q - 3:17
Jackson State's defense forced a fumble to regain possession late in the third quarter. The Tigers will take over at their own 39-yard line.
South Carolina State extends the lead! South Carolina State 24, Jackson State 7 | 3Q - 8:43
South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields found wide receiver Richard Bailey on a corner route to the endzone for his third touchdown pass of the day. With the latest score, the Jackson State defense has allowed its most points of the season. South Carolina State leads 24-7. 
Another TD for South Carolina State! The Bulldogs aren't messing around 😤 pic.twitter.com/uEzZBU9Yp4 — ESPN (@espn) December 18, 2021 
The points followed a pivotal fourth-and-19 conversion. 
HBCU legend Buddy Pough ain't playing games - @SCState_Fb converts 4th AND 19! #AChampionWillRise pic.twitter.com/TK9zkXNbC3 — Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 18, 2021
Another Bulldog Interception! South Carolina State 17, Jackson State 7 | 3Q - 11:30
South Carolina State grabbed an interception on back-to-back possesions, with defensive back Aaron Smith getting the latest turnover. South Carolina State defensive lineman Jeblonski Green came around the edge to apply pressure on Shedeur Sanders on the play. The Bulldogs have another short field, starting at the Jackson State 19-yard line. 
The Bulldogs defense making Shedeur Sanders look like the freshman he is forcing another turnover. pic.twitter.com/Je2v4YtX0o — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 18, 2021
Fields to Davis x2! South Carolina State 17, Jackson State 7 | 2Q - 12:36
After a turnover gave South Carolina State's offense a short field, the Bulldog offense capitalized as quarterback Corey Fields found wide receiver Shaquan Davis for the duo's second touchdown of the day. Bulldogs extend the lead to double digits early in the 3rd quarter #FearTheBite #AChampionWillRise @MEACSports @SCState_Fb @TheUndefeated pic.twitter.com/nVXT71UaJF — Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 18, 2021
Interception South Carolina State! South Carolina State 10, Jackson State 7 | 3Q 13:30
On Jackson State's first second-half possession, South Carolina State forced a turnover. Defensive back Kendall Moultrie intercepted Shedeur Sanders in traffic across the middle. The Bulldogs take over at the Jackson State 16-yard line. 
DB Kendall Moultrie gets the tipped pass, the Bulldogs defense comes up big again! #CelebrationBowl pic.twitter.com/x3UWrcCSn4 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 18, 2021
The second half is underway
The second half of the 2021 Celebration Bowl has begun. South Carolina State will receive the ball first, up 10-7.
Watch the South Carolina State, Jackson State bands perform at halftime
Here's The Marching 101, South Carolina State's marching band, on the field at the half. 
The Marching 101 (South Carolina State band) is performing during the Celebration Bowl halftime pic.twitter.com/3NCuO4oI3E — Stan Becton (@stan_becton) December 18, 2021
Halftime: South Carolina State leads Jackson State 10-7
After two quarters of play and a late rally by South Carolina State, the Bulldogs lead 10-7.