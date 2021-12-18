Last Updated 7:25 PM, December 18, 2021
Stan Becton

South Carolina State wins the 2021 Celebration Bowl, stunning Jackson State

Celebration Bowl MVP Shaq Davis discusses South Carolina State's victory over Jackson State
1:35
12:23 am, December 19, 2021

Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP Shaquan Davis speaks after the win

Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP Shaquan Davis caught up with NCAA Digital's Stan Becton to talk about winning the first Celebration Bowl in South Carolina State history. See the interview below.

8:45 pm, December 18, 2021

South Carolina State upset Jackson State to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State landed the upset of the HBCU football season, shocking Jackson State 31-10 to win the Celebration Bowl.

While Jackson State jumped out an early 7-0 lead, South Carolina State responded by scoring 24 points during the second and third quarters. Bulldog quarterback Corey Fields bounced back from a rough start to throw three touchdowns during the run.

Fields would find success again in the fourth quarter, connecting with wide receiver Shaquan Davis for the duo’s third touchdown of the day. Davis set a Celebration Bowl record with three receiving touchdowns.

On defense, the South Carolina State defense impressed all afternoon, forcing 2021 Jerry Rice Award winner Shedeur Sanders to commit three turnovers.

8:34 pm, December 18, 2021

💥New Celebration Bowl Record

South Carolina State wide receiver Shaquan Davis has set a new Celebration Bowl record with three receiving touchdowns.

Today's attendance of 48,653 also set a new record.

8:24 pm, December 18, 2021

Fields to Davis x3! South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10 | 4Q - 6:19

SCSU Football

South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields Jr. found wide receiver Shaquan Davis in the endzone for the third time today. The latest touchdown connection pushes the Bulldog lead to 21 points as time begins to run out for Jackson State

8:12 pm, December 18, 2021

Watch: Decobie Durant gets sack on corner blitz

Earlier in the third quarter, MEAC Defensive Player of the Year Decobie Durant came of the edge on a corner blitz, sacking quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Watch the play below.

8:05 pm, December 18, 2021

One quarter remains in the 2021 Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State leads Jackson State 24-10 entering the fourth quarter. South Carolina State caught fire offensively and defensively, scoring two touchdowns and forcing two turnovers.

With 15 minutes to play, the Bulldogs will start with possession at its own 27-yard line.

See the stats through three-quarters below

third quarter stats
8:01 pm, December 18, 2021

Tigers stop the bleeding! South Carolina State 24, Jackson State 10 | 3Q - 0:15

Jackson State ends a 24-point run by South Carolina State with a 36-yard field goal
7:55 pm, December 18, 2021

Jackson State forces a fumble! South Carolina State 24, Jackson State 7 | 3Q - 3:17

Jackson State's defense forced a fumble to regain possession late in the third quarter. The Tigers will take over at their own 39-yard line.
7:44 pm, December 18, 2021

South Carolina State extends the lead! South Carolina State 24, Jackson State 7 | 3Q - 8:43

South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields found wide receiver Richard Bailey on a corner route to the endzone for his third touchdown pass of the day. 

With the latest score, the Jackson State defense has allowed its most points of the season. South Carolina State leads 24-7.

The points followed a pivotal fourth-and-19 conversion.

7:35 pm, December 18, 2021

Another Bulldog Interception! South Carolina State 17, Jackson State 7 | 3Q - 11:30

South Carolina State grabbed an interception on back-to-back possesions, with defensive back Aaron Smith getting the latest turnover.

South Carolina State defensive lineman Jeblonski Green came around the edge to apply pressure on Shedeur Sanders on the play. The Bulldogs have another short field, starting at the Jackson State 19-yard line.

7:30 pm, December 18, 2021

Fields to Davis x2! South Carolina State 17, Jackson State 7 | 2Q - 12:36

After a turnover gave South Carolina State's offense a short field, the Bulldog offense capitalized as quarterback Corey Fields found wide receiver Shaquan Davis for the duo's second touchdown of the day.

7:27 pm, December 18, 2021

Interception South Carolina State! South Carolina State 10, Jackson State 7 | 3Q 13:30

On Jackson State's first second-half possession, South Carolina State forced a turnover. Defensive back Kendall Moultrie intercepted Shedeur Sanders in traffic across the middle. The Bulldogs take over at the Jackson State 16-yard line.

7:24 pm, December 18, 2021

The second half is underway

The second half of the 2021 Celebration Bowl has begun. South Carolina State will receive the ball first, up 10-7.
7:08 pm, December 18, 2021

Watch the South Carolina State, Jackson State bands perform at halftime

Here's The Marching 101, South Carolina State's marching band, on the field at the half.

6:51 pm, December 18, 2021

Halftime: South Carolina State leads Jackson State 10-7

After two quarters of play and a late rally by South Carolina State, the Bulldogs lead 10-7.

Celebration Bowl halftime stats