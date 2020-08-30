Central Arkansas edges Austin Peay in first game of college football season

Austin Peay (11-4 in 2019, FCS quarterfinals)

Coach: Marquase Lovings (first season)

2020 fall schedule: Central Arkansas in Montgomery, Alabama (Aug. 29); at Pittsburgh (Sept. 12); at Cincinnati (Sept. 19)

The Governors' historic 2019 season came after the Preseason OVC Offensive Player of the Year missed most of the year. QB Jeremiah Oatsvall (2,148 total offensive yards in 2018) led Austin Peay to a 31-point win against North Carolina Central in the opener before getting injured in the second game (against Central Arkansas, oddly enough) to a season-ending injury. In stepped JaVaughn Craig, who passed for 3,208 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for 714 yards and nine scores. But Oatsvall is back and gets to throw to Deangelo Wilson, who led all FCS with 1,564 receiving yards a season ago.

A bunch of optimism centers on the offensive line, too — the Govs bring back four players who made at least nine starts last season. The unit also surrendered only 14 sacks despite playing in 15 games.

Defensively, focus on the line. Austin Peay allowed only 104.1 rushing yards per game on 3.1 per attempt while also totaling 31 sacks. The star is Josephus Smith and his 18.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season, but he doesn't do it alone. John Whiteside finished with 53 tackles and seven tackles for loss.

In the secondary, look to Kordell Jackson after his 2019 season of seven interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.