North Dakota State crushes Montana State 38-10 to win 9th FCS title

North Dakota State defeated Montana State 38-10 to win the FCS national championship. The victory gives the Bison their ninth title in 11 seasons.

North Dakota State dominated the game with its rushing attack, jumping out to a 28-0 first half lead. Fullback Hunter Luepke, the Most Outstanding Player, ran for three touchdowns in the first two quarters as the Bison gained 268 rushing yards. On the other side, Montana State lost its quarterback Tommy Mellott on the first drive. The Bobcat offense struggled without its freshman phenom, falling behind 35-0.

North Dakota State’s defense dominated Montana State for much of the game. The Bison defense forced a 33 percent third down conversion percentage and grabbed an interception. Montana State added scores late, with wide receiver Lance McCutcheon grabbing a 28-yard touchdown catch. However, the game was already out of reach.

For North Dakota State, the win ties its largest title game margin victory of 28 points (2013). North Dakota State moves to 9-0 in FCS championship games as the dynasty continues.

