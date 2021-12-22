FCS national championship: Preview, how to watch North Dakota State-Montana State

Montana State Athletics

No. 8 Montana State's defense shut out South Dakota State's offense in the second half of Saturday's FCS semifinal as the Bobcats ran past the Jackrabbits 31-17 to advance to the 2021-22 FCS Playoffs national championship game, where Montana State will face No. 2 North Dakota State after the Bison defeated third-seeded James Madison 20-14 on Friday.

North Dakota State and Montana State will play for the FCS championship on Jan. 8, 2022, at noon ET in Frisco, Tex. The game will air on ESPN2. The Bison will be gunning for their ninth national championship in 11 years and the Bobcats will be looking for their second ever.

With about three and half minutes left in Saturday's semifinal, South Dakota State faced 4th-and-Goal at Montana State's 26-yard line due to a pair of false start penalties and a strip sack on 3rd-and-13, and the Jackrabbits were unable to reach the end zone, which effectively ended their comeback bid. South Dakota State was 1-for-4 on fourth-down conversion attempts in the game.

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott was the headliner in the Bobcats' win as he was responsible for four total touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — while throwing for 229 yards and rushing for a team-high 155 yards on 34 attempts.

Click or tap here to view the updated interactive FCS Playoffs bracket.