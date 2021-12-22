FCS national championship: Preview, how to watch North Dakota State-Montana State

Last Updated 5:33 PM, December 22, 2021FCS national championship: Preview, how to watch North Dakota State-Montana StateShare Montana State beats South Dakota State 31-17 in 2021 FCS semifinals 10:49 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 10:21 pm, December 22, 2021How to watch: 2021 FCS national championship - Montana State vs. North Dakota StateGet ready for the 2021 FCS national championship. It's No. 8 Montana State against No. 2 North Dakota State, with both the Bobcats and the Bison looking add another championship trophy. Time: 12 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Jan. 8 TV channel: ESPN2 Streaming: ESPN.com/watch Location: Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas Click or tap here for the 2021 FCS championship bracket. North Dakota State fans are sure to travel to Frisco for the championship game 10:15 pm, December 22, 20215 players to watch in the FCS national championship game Montana State and North Dakota State players get one last opportunity to put on a show in the FCS title game and NCAA.com reporter Stan Becton takes a look at five players to watch ahead of the action. Here are his five players to make the list: Tommy Mellott, Montana State Troy Andersen, Montana State Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State Christian Watson, North Dakota State Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State Click or tap here to read his full breakdown on each player. 9:46 pm, December 18, 2021Montana State defeats South Dakota State, will play for FCS title Montana State Athletics No. 8 Montana State's defense shut out South Dakota State's offense in the second half of Saturday's FCS semifinal as the Bobcats ran past the Jackrabbits 31-17 to advance to the 2021-22 FCS Playoffs national championship game, where Montana State will face No. 2 North Dakota State after the Bison defeated third-seeded James Madison 20-14 on Friday. North Dakota State and Montana State will play for the FCS championship on Jan. 8, 2022, at noon ET in Frisco, Tex. The game will air on ESPN2. The Bison will be gunning for their ninth national championship in 11 years and the Bobcats will be looking for their second ever. We're going to Frisco!!!#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/p022rRNGtj — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 18, 2021 With about three and half minutes left in Saturday's semifinal, South Dakota State faced 4th-and-Goal at Montana State's 26-yard line due to a pair of false start penalties and a strip sack on 3rd-and-13, and the Jackrabbits were unable to reach the end zone, which effectively ended their comeback bid. South Dakota State was 1-for-4 on fourth-down conversion attempts in the game. Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott was the headliner in the Bobcats' win as he was responsible for four total touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — while throwing for 229 yards and rushing for a team-high 155 yards on 34 attempts. Click or tap here to view the updated interactive FCS Playoffs bracket. 9:29 pm, December 18, 2021Touchdown | Montana State 31, South Dakota State 17No. 8 Montana State has taken a two-possession lead over South Dakota State in the fourth quarter of the second FCS semifinal as quarterback Tommy Mellott found Lance McCutcheon for a 17-yard touchdown to put the Bobcats ahead 31-17. He finally got there. It was just a matter of time. Bobcats take over! We lead 31-17, 6:21 to go. #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/dqIELUL1wl — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 18, 2021 9:09 pm, December 18, 2021Touchdown | Montana State 24, South Dakota State 17Montana State reclaimed the lead as it struck first in the second half with a 12-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard keeper from Tommy Mellott. Mellott rushed on the final six plays of the drive and he was finally able to punch it in the end zone on 1st-and-Goal from the 3-yard line. Mellott is now up to 148 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns today. Mellott follows his O-line into the end zone for the touchdown to cap a 12-play, 68-yard drive. Bobcats lead heading to the 4th quarter. #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/1VSxi6ayDr — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 18, 2021 8:53 pm, December 18, 2021South Dakota State, Montana State trade puntsAfter No. 8 Montana State and South Dakota State combined to score in their final six possessions of the first half, the two teams traded punts to start the second half. The game is still tied 17-17. 8:16 pm, December 18, 2021Halftime: No. 8 Montana State 17, South Dakota State 17Thanks to South Dakota State kicker Cole Frahm's 51-yard field goal at the end of the first half, the second FCS semifinal is tied at 17 at halftime. After the first two possessions of the game resulted in a punt and a turnover on downs, the teams combined to score on the next drives, with three lead changes. Both teams had similar offensive production in the first half with Montana State barely outgaining South Dakota State 262 yards of total offense to 256. Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott has completed 4-of-8 attempts for 149 yards and a touchdown, while South Dakota State's Chris Oladokun is 9-for-12 passing for 130 yards and a score. Mellott has also rushed for 100 yards and a score. 8:07 pm, December 18, 2021Touchdown | Montana State 17, South Dakota State 14No. 8 Montana State and South Dakota State have now traded scoring drives on the last five possessions of the game – the latest being a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive in which the Bobcats reclaimed the lead, 17-14, on quarterback Tommy Mellott's four-yard touchdown run. We can hear your cheers from here Butte, America. #GoCatsGo ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/ug6epFpefg — Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 18, 2021 7:59 pm, December 18, 2021Touchdown | South Dakota State 14, Montana State 10South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun found Jadon Janke for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 9:59 to play in the second semifinal of the FCS Playoffs as the Jackrabbits took their first lead of the game, 14-10, against the eighth-seeded Bobcats. It capped off a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Jacks lead! Jadon Janke scores from 13 yards out on a pass from Chris Oladokun Video: ESPN2 South Dakota State 14, Montana State 10 6:55 to play in 2Q#GoJacks pic.twitter.com/N87dwCmFgt — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) December 18, 2021 7:50 pm, December 18, 2021Field goal | Montana State takes 10-7 leadAn 11-play, 74-yard drive for Montana State ended with a 27-yard field goal off the foot of Blake Glessner as the Bobcats took a 10-7 lead over the Jackrabbits. The first play of the drive was a 40-yard completion from Tommy Mellott to Lance McCutcheon but a false start penalty pushed back the Bobcats once they got inside the red zone and they were ultimately unable to convert on 3rd-and-10. Isaiah Davis only got two yards on third down and South Dakota State elected to go for it on 4th-and-1 rather than settle for a chip-shot field goal, but Montana State's defense tackled Davis for a 2-yard loss, forcing a turnover on downs. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:13 pm, December 18, 2021South Dakota State forces a punt on Montana State's opening driveSouth Dakota State won the toss in the second semifinal of the 2021-22 FCS Playoffs and the Jackrabbits deferred to the second half. That decision appears to have paid off – at least initially. 7:23 pm, December 18, 2021Montana State's defense forces a turnover on downsAfter South Dakota State picked up four first downs on its first five offensive snaps, the defense for No. 8 Montana State locked down and forced the Jackrabbits into a turnover on downs at the Bobcats' 7-yard line. South Dakota State had 1st-and-10 at Montana State's 16-yard line after Pierre Strong rushed for a 13-yard gain, but the Jackrabbits ran for just one yard on first down and quarterback Chris Oladokun rushed for six on second down, setting up 3rd-and-3. Isaiah Davis only got two yards on third down and South Dakota State elected to go for it on 4th-and-1 rather than settle for a chip-shot field goal, but Montana State's defense tackled Davis for a 2-yard loss, forcing a turnover on downs. 7:13 pm, December 18, 2021South Dakota State forces a punt on Montana State's opening driveSouth Dakota State won the toss in the second semifinal of the 2021-22 FCS Playoffs and the Jackrabbits deferred to the second half. That decision appears to have paid off – at least initially. South Dakota State forced No. 8 Montana State to punt on its opening drive as the Bobcats picked up two first downs on the game's opening drive before they stalled out at South Dakota State's 44-yard line after quarterback Tommy Mellott only picked up eight yards on 3rd-and-13. Semifinal Round Saturday, Dec. 18 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN2 South Dakota State at No. 8 Montana State Click or tap here to view the updated bracket for the FCS Playoffs. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +