Florida A&M defeats Jackson State in the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic
Florida A&M defeated Jackson State 28-10 to win the Orange Blossom Classic. The Rattlers ended a four-game losing streak to the Tigers with the win, and won their first Orange Blossom Classic since its revival in 2021.
Florida A&M jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter which was enough to hold on for the rest of the game. Offensively, wide receiver Jah’Mare Sheread led the way with five receptions for 90 receiving yards and a touchdown, while adding 10 rushing yards and 95 punt return yards. Quarterback Jeremy Moussa completed just over 50 percent of his passes, but the rushing attack gained 211 yards.
Yant’s TD was a thing of beauty #FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/ewuSkuJQ0m— Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) September 3, 2023
The Rattler defense and special teams also stood out. The Dark Cloud Defense forced a quarterback switch and forced two fumbles. The special teams unit returned a kickoff for a touchdown, nearly broke multiple punts and forced a missed field goal.
ALLEN SMITH JR. WREAKING HAVOC OFF THE END!!— Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) September 3, 2023
With the win, Florida A&M moves to 1-0 on the season and in the SWAC, picking up a pivotal divisional win in the SWAC East. Jackson State falls to 1-1 and will need the Rattlers to lose at least one conference game to win the SWAC East division.
Fumble! 4Q - 7:52
After Jackson State blocked another Florida A&M field goal, the Tigers drove the ball 58 yards to the Rattler 15-yard line. However, Jackson State couldn't capitalize on the redzone opportunity as running back Irv Mulligan fumbled on the ensuing play, giving the ball back to Florida A&M.
7:52 remains in the fourth quarter after the wild two possesions.
Tigers find the endzone! FAMU 28, JSU 10 — 3Q: 13:51
It waited until four plays into the fourth quarter, but Jackson State has found the endzone for the first time of the game after quarterback Zy McDonald hit wide receiver Rico Powers for 66-yard touchdown.
The Tigers now trail by three possessions with most of the fourth quarter remaining.
Jackson State QB Zy McDonald Finds Rico Powers For A Touchdown 🐅— LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) September 3, 2023
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/pXmsSd4Me6
Third quarter: Florida A&M 28, Jackson State 3
Florida A&M remains firmly in control as the Orange Blossom Classic enters the fourth quarter. While Jackson State scored its first points of the game late in the third frame, the margin may be too much for the Tigers to over come.
See stats through three quarters below.
The Tigers are on the board! FAMU 28, JSU 3 — 3Q: 1:10
Jackson State has its first points of the Orange Blossom Classic after Gerardo Baeza made a 24-yard field goal. The points close a 17-play, 71-yard drive that took 8:07 off the clock.
During the drive, both Jason Brown and Zy McDonald played at quarterback, with McDonald taking most of the snaps.
QB Change
Halftime: Florida A&M 28, Jackson State 0
Florida A&M leads Jackson State 28-0 at halftime. The Rattlers have led from the opening play of the game, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
The opening kickoff was the start of a largely successful half on special teams for Florida A&M, which forced a missed field goal and had punt returns from Jah'Marae Sheread of 45 and 50 yards. The only special teams miscue came when Jackson State blocked a Florida A&M field goal in the second quarter.
Offensively, both quarterbacks have struggled in the first half. Florida A&M's Jeremy Moussa has only completed 50 percent of his passes for 70 yards, despite throwing two touchdowns, overthrowing receivers on multiple occasions. Jackson State's Jason Brown has completed 52 percent of his passes but has fumbled the ball and has been sacked twice.
See stats from the first half below.
Rattlers build lead! FAMU 28, JSU 0 — 2Q: 5:55
Florida A&M running back Jaquez Yant scored his first touchdown for the Rattlers since transferring from Nebraska, diving into the endzone on a three-yard score. Yant's touchdown caps off a four-play, 38-yard drive that was sent up by a 45-yard punt return by Jah'Marae Sheread.
Another TD for a Tallahassee Rattler as Jaquez Yant leaps for SIX!— Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) September 3, 2023
FAMU !!!!!!! STRIKES AGAIN !!!!! 🐍🐍🍊🍊🍊 @FAMU_FB pic.twitter.com/ptX5ReMq98— orangeblossomfc (@orangeblossomfc) September 3, 2023
Blocked kick! 2Q - 9:30
First quarter: Florida A&M 21, Jackson State 0
Florida A&M leads Jackson State 21-0 after the first quarter. The Rattlers have dominated on special teams, returning a kickoff for a touchdown and forcing a failed field goal attempt. Defensively, Florida A&M has allowed -23 rushing yards and forced and recovered a fumble.See the complete first quarter stats below.
When play resumes, Jackson State will open the second quarter facing third-and-three from the Jackson State 42-yard line.
Rattlers strike again! FAMU 21, JSU 0 — 1Q: 5:34
After a turnover, Florida A&M quickly added to it's lead as quarterback Jeremy Moussa hit wide receiver Jah'Marae Sheread on a tunnel screen that he took in five yards for a score.
Making it look easy 😮💨#FCS x 🎥 ESPN / @FAMU_FB pic.twitter.com/ufDwragSDt— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) September 3, 2023
Fumble! — 1Q: 6:48
Florida A&M linebacker Allen Smith Jr. came off the edge to apply pressure to Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown, who dropped the football for the Orange Blossom Classic's first turnover. Smith recovered the football to give the Rattlers possession, up 14 points, at the Jackson State 15 yard line.
ALLEN SMITH JR. WREAKING HAVOC OFF THE END!!— Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) September 3, 2023
Rattlers offense clicking! FAMU 14, JSU 0 — 1Q: 8:55
Jermey Moussa has the Florida A&M offense rolling on its first drive, throwing the first offensive touchdown 18 yards to Trevonte Davis. Moussa went 3-4 passing for 35 yards on the opening drive that went 57 yards in eight plays and took 3:15 off the clock.
The Rattlers found the endzone after their defense stopped Jackson State in the red zone. The Tigers had trouble with the snap on the field goal leading to the scoreless drive.
SPECIAL TEAMS HAS BEEN IN THE RATTLERS FAVOR!— Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) September 3, 2023
Rattlers starts with a bang! FAMU 7, JSU 0 — 1Q: 14:49
Florida A&M started its 2023 season with a bang as wide receiver Marcus Riley returned the opening kickoff of the Orange Blossom Classic 96 yards for a touchdown. Riley, a transfer from Bethune-Cookman (Florida A&M's in-state rival), scored the first touchdown by Florida A&M on Jackson State since 2018.
CRIB!!!!— Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) September 3, 2023
Opening kickoff is to the house for Marcus Riley!
Gameday is here
We're hours away from kickoff at the Orange Blossom Classic between Jackson State and Florida A&M. Both teams are in Miami and ready to go for kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.
TLH 🛫 FLL#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/vEIRuvLwEp— Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) August 31, 2023
JXN ✈️ MIA#GuardTheeYard #TheeIlLove pic.twitter.com/0iAM7g8nkR— Jackson State Football (@gojsutigersfb) September 1, 2023