Florida A&M defeats Jackson State in the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic

Florida A&M defeated Jackson State 28-10 to win the Orange Blossom Classic. The Rattlers ended a four-game losing streak to the Tigers with the win, and won their first Orange Blossom Classic since its revival in 2021.

Florida A&M jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter which was enough to hold on for the rest of the game. Offensively, wide receiver Jah’Mare Sheread led the way with five receptions for 90 receiving yards and a touchdown, while adding 10 rushing yards and 95 punt return yards. Quarterback Jeremy Moussa completed just over 50 percent of his passes, but the rushing attack gained 211 yards.

The Rattler defense and special teams also stood out. The Dark Cloud Defense forced a quarterback switch and forced two fumbles. The special teams unit returned a kickoff for a touchdown, nearly broke multiple punts and forced a missed field goal.

With the win, Florida A&M moves to 1-0 on the season and in the SWAC, picking up a pivotal divisional win in the SWAC East. Jackson State falls to 1-1 and will need the Rattlers to lose at least one conference game to win the SWAC East division.

