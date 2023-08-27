Jackson State routs South Carolina State to win 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Jackson State crushed South Carolina State 37-7 to win the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge, holding the Bulldogs scoreless until the final minute of the game.

The star of the game was quarterback Jason Brown, who was making his first start for the Tigers. He passed for 361 yards and three touchdowns in the romp. Jackson State also rushed for 138 yards, led by running back Irv Mulligan's 109 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Jackson State dominated until the final possession, when South Carolina State scored a touchdown with 22 seconds to play. The Tigers otherwise pitched a shutout, thanks to allowing just 63 passing yards. Jackson State forced South Carolina State to bench quarterback Corey Fields after his struggles.

The Jackson State win is T.C. Taylor's first as he opens his tenure with the Tigers, leading to "T.C." chants from the Jackson State faithful as time expired.