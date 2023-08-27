Jackson State routs South Carolina State to win 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge
Jackson State routs South Carolina State, 37-7
Jackson State crushed South Carolina State 37-7 to win the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge, holding the Bulldogs scoreless until the final minute of the game.
The star of the game was quarterback Jason Brown, who was making his first start for the Tigers. He passed for 361 yards and three touchdowns in the romp. Jackson State also rushed for 138 yards, led by running back Irv Mulligan's 109 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Jackson State dominated until the final possession, when South Carolina State scored a touchdown with 22 seconds to play. The Tigers otherwise pitched a shutout, thanks to allowing just 63 passing yards. Jackson State forced South Carolina State to bench quarterback Corey Fields after his struggles.
The Jackson State win is T.C. Taylor's first as he opens his tenure with the Tigers, leading to "T.C." chants from the Jackson State faithful as time expired.
Third FG for Baeza! Tigers 37, Bulldogs 0 | 5:52 4Q
Fourth quarter — Jackson State 34, South Carolina State 0
Jackson State leads South Carolina State 34-0 entering the fourth quarter. The Tigers scored 17 points in the third quarter, continuing their dominance. After struggling through three quarters, South Carolina State has made a quarterback switch from Corey Fields to Andre Washington.
See stats through three quarters below.
Three more for JSU! Tigers 34, Bulldogs 0 | 7:12 3Q
Interception Tigers! 7:12 3Q
Brown throws another! Tigers 31, Bulldogs 0 | 7:18 3Q
Jacskon State extended its lead with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Jason Brown to Andre Hunt. Brown has now completed 20 straight passes, including all three of his touchdowns.
.@JasonBrown_QB to Andre Hunt for the TD! 🔥#FCS X 🎥 ABC / @gojsutigersfb pic.twitter.com/vHciqKHwM5— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) August 27, 2023
Jackson State picks up where it left off! Tigers 24, Bulldogs 0 | 12:13 3Q
It took less than three minutes for Jackson State to go 63 yards in six plays to add another touchdown to its lead. Quarterback Jason Brown found a tight end for a touchdown for the second time today, this time connecting with D.J. Stevens for 21 yards.
4th down, no problem for the transfer QB Jason Brown! He drops a dime to DJ Stevens, and @gojsutigersfb extends their lead #TheRivalryIsReal pic.twitter.com/p9lXeIJFyM— Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge (@MEAC_SWAC) August 27, 2023
Halftime: Jackson State 17, South Carolina State 0
Jackson State shut out South Carolina State 17-0 in the first half. The Tigers have had a balanced attack offensively and a strong defensive so far.
Quarterback Jason Brown has been efficient in his first game since transferring to Jackson State, completing 12 of 14 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown. Brown's also benefitted from a lightning-and-thunder backfield from J.D. Martin and Irv Mulligan, who have combined for 102 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Jackson State has made South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields look more like his 2022 self than how he looked in the 2021 Celebration Bowl against the Tigers. Field has completed less than half of his passes. The Tigers have made numerous plays in the Bulldog backfield.
Jackson State's defensive pressure today pic.twitter.com/jAaVfTx1c9— FOLLOW: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) August 27, 2023
Jackson State adds three to close half! Tigers 17, Bulldogs 0 | Halftime
Jackson State kicker Gerardo Baeza made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put the Tigers up 17.
The biggest play of the drive was a 47-yard pass from quarterback Jason Brown to wide receiver Rico Powers. The completion was the longest play of the game as Brown withstood pressure to deliver a beautiful downfield strike.
Riley rolls to the end zone! Tigers 14, Bulldogs 0 | 10:11 2Q
Tight end Jency Riley took an RPO dump off pass 35 yards to the endzone to give Jackson State its second score of the game. The Tigers' score closed a 92-yard drive.
JACKSON STATE! Jason Brown hits Jency Riley short and Riley takes it in for the 35 yard TD! pic.twitter.com/4BMDJ6cfsA— FOLLOW: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) August 27, 2023
Fumble leads to South Carolina State momentum entering 2Q
South Carolina will open the second in Jackson State territory after the Bulldog defense forced a fumble on Jackson State wide receiver Duke Miller. Linebacker Adonis Davis forced the fumble and cornerback Marquis Bradley recovered the ball at the Jackson State 43-yard line.
Adonis Davis forces the fumble for South Carolina State! pic.twitter.com/VwykxJiwTy— FOLLOW: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) August 27, 2023
The turnover puts the Bulldogs in Jackson State territory for the first time this game. South Carolina State has struggled to move the ball, rushing for 42 yards while passing for 0 yards. Meanwhile, Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan has rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
The two Wofford transfers CB Jaheem Hazel and RB Irv Mulligan have been playing great for Jackson State on these first three drives— Stan Becton (@stan_becton) August 26, 2023
South Carolina will open the second quarter facing third and three from the JSU 36-yard line.
Jackson State comes up empty | 5:27 1Q
Jackson State strikes first! Tigers 7, Bulldogs 0 | 12:31 1Q
Jackson State scored the first points of the 2023 HBCU Football season as running back Irv Mulligan showed off impressive vision to run in for a 46-yard touchdown. The score comes after the Tiger defense forced a 3-and-out on South Carolina State's opening possession.
.@34Mulligan with the touchdown run! 🙌#FCS X 🎥 ABC / @gojsutigersfb pic.twitter.com/k45gQ9HNBL— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) August 26, 2023