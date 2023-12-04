Live updates for the 2023 Celebration Bowl: Florida A&M vs. Howard
How to watch the 2023 Celebration Bowl
Here's how to watch the 2023 Celebration Bowl:
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV/Streaming: ABC (streaming on WatchESPN)
- Location: Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
Storylines, players to watch in 2023 Celebration Bowl
Here are some of the top storylines and players to watch entering this year's Celebration Bowl.
Storylines
- First-time winner
- We'll have a first-time Celebration Bowl champion in 2023 as Florida A&M and Howard are both making their first appearance in the game.
- Old Rivals
- Former MEAC rivals Florida A&M and Howard are meeting for the first time since 2019 after the Rattlers left for the SWAC. Florida A&M leads the all-time series 29-11, dating back to 1993.
- Elite
- The 2023 Celebration Bowl features the top-two dual-gender HBCUs (per US News and World Reports) in Howard and Florida A&M, respectively. Both schools are top-five HBCUs by enrollment and have large, wide-spread alumni bases, making the schools two of the biggest brands in all of HBCU football.
- Coaching
- Florida A&M enters with the 2023 SWAC Coach of the Year Willie Simmons. Howard enters with head coach Larry Scott, winner of back-to-back MEAC titles with only three full seasons at the helm.
Players to Watch
Here are some players to watch from Florida A&M.
- SWAC Offensive Player of the Year: QB Jeremy Moussa | Florida A&M
- SWAC Defensive Player of the Year: LB Isaiah Major | Florida A&M
- 1st Team | QB Jeremy Moussa
- 1st Team | OL Cameron Covin
- 1st Team | DL Anthony Dunn Jr.
- 1st Team | LB Isaiah Major
- 1st Team | DB Kendall Bohler
- 1st Team | DB Eric Smith
- 1st Team | K Cameron Gillis
- 2nd Team | OL Ashton Grable
- 2nd Team | WR Jah'Marae Sheread
- 2nd Team | WR Marcus Riley
- 2nd Team | DL Gentle Hunt
- 2nd Team | LB Johnny Chaney Jr.
- 2nd Team | DB Lovie Jenkins
Here are some players to watch from Howard.
- 1st Team | WR Kasey Hawthrone
- 1st Team | OL Anim Dankwah
- 1st Team | OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon
- 1st Team | DL Darrian Brokenburr
- 1st Team | LB Terrance Hollon
- 1st Team | DB Kenny Gallop Jr.
- 1st Team | P Aaron Bickerton
- 2nd Team | QB Quinton Williams
- 2nd Team | RB Eden James
- 2nd Team | RB Jarett Hunter
- 2nd Team | OL Darius Fox
- 2nd Team | DL Jamel Stewart
- 2nd Team | DB Carson Hinton
- 2nd Team | K Aaron Bickerton
- 2nd Team | RS Ian Wheeler
Florida A&M vs. Howard: How they stack up
Florida A&M was ranked No. 5 and Howard was unranked in the FCS Coaches Poll to close the regular season. Here's how the programs stack up based on this season's results.
|Florida A&M
|2023 STATs
|Howard
|11-1 (8-0)
|Record (Conf)
|6-5 (4-1)
|No. 5
|FCS Coaches rank
|NR
|30.7
|Points per game
|23.4
|14.3
|Points allowed
|21.6
|376.1
|Yards per game
|383.7
|232.2
|Pass yards per game
|202.8
|143.9
|Rush yards per game
|180.9
|267.3
|Yards allowed per game
|316.2
|170.7
|Pass yards allowed per game
|129.5
|96.6
|Rush yards allowed per game
|186.6
|QB Jermey Moussa
2604 YDs, 19 TDs, 8 INT
|Passing leader
|Quinton Williams
2158 YDs, 16 TDs, X4X INTs
|RB Terrell Jennings
605 YDs, 9 TDs
|Rushing leader
|Jarett Hunter
602 YDs, 8 TDs
|WR Marcus Riley
570 YDs, 5 TDs
|Receiving leader
|Kasey Hawthorne
504 YDs, 3 tds
|LB Isaiah Major
100 TK, 11.5 TFL, 2 SK, 1 INT
|Defense
|LB Terrance Hollon
63 TK, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 SK, 1 FF
2023 Celebration Bowl teams: Florida A&M vs. Howard
What is the Celebration Bowl?
Since 2015, the MEAC and SWAC conference champions face off in a postseason football clash known as the Celebration Bowl. In the Celebration Bowl, two of the premier HBCU football programs in a particular year at the FCS level meet to determine who is the best. Traditionally, the game is in Atlanta, Georgia, a hub for HBCU culture. The Celebration Bowl celebrates great football and HBCU tradition on a national stage.
This year's Celebration Bowl will be at noon ET on Dec. 16, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Celebration Bowl history
Here's the list of all-time Celebration Bowl champions. The MEAC leads the SWAC in the all-time series 6-1. North Carolina A&T has the most Celebration Bowl victories with four.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|North Carolina Central (MEAC)
|41-34 (OT)
|Jackson State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2021
|South Carolina State (MEAC)
|31-10
|Jackson State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2019
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|64-44
|Alcorn State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2018
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|24-22
|Alcorn State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2017
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|21-14
|Grambling State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2016
|Grambling State (SWAC)
|10-9
|North Carolina Central (MEAC)
|Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA
|2015
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|41-34
|Alcorn State (SWAC)
|Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA