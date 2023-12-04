Last Updated 9:14 PM, December 04, 2023
stan becton

Live updates for the 2023 Celebration Bowl: Florida A&M vs. Howard

NC Central's Davius Richard and Khalil Baker break down winning school's first Celebration Bowl
3:05
1:17 am, December 5, 2023

How to watch the 2023 Celebration Bowl

Celebration Bowl

Here's how to watch the 2023 Celebration Bowl:

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV/Streaming: ABC (streaming on WatchESPN)
  • Location: Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

1:04 am, December 5, 2023

Storylines, players to watch in 2023 Celebration Bowl

Howard football

Here are some of the top storylines and players to watch entering this year's Celebration Bowl.

Storylines

  • First-time winner
    • We'll have a first-time Celebration Bowl champion in 2023 as Florida A&M and Howard are both making their first appearance in the game.
  • Old Rivals
    • Former MEAC rivals Florida A&M and Howard are meeting for the first time since 2019 after the Rattlers left for the SWAC. Florida A&M leads the all-time series 29-11, dating back to 1993.
  • Elite
    • The 2023 Celebration Bowl features the top-two dual-gender HBCUs (per US News and World Reports) in Howard and Florida A&M, respectively. Both schools are top-five HBCUs by enrollment and have large, wide-spread alumni bases, making the schools two of the biggest brands in all of HBCU football.
  • Coaching
    • Florida A&M enters with the 2023 SWAC Coach of the Year Willie Simmons. Howard enters with head coach Larry Scott, winner of back-to-back MEAC titles with only three full seasons at the helm.

Players to Watch

Here are some players to watch from Florida A&M.

  • SWAC Offensive Player of the Year: QB Jeremy Moussa | Florida A&M
  • SWAC Defensive Player of the Year: LB Isaiah Major | Florida A&M

Florida A&M All-SWAC players

  • 1st Team | QB Jeremy Moussa
  • 1st Team | OL Cameron Covin
  • 1st Team | DL Anthony Dunn Jr.
  • 1st Team | LB Isaiah Major
  • 1st Team | DB Kendall Bohler
  • 1st Team | DB Eric Smith
  • 1st Team | K Cameron Gillis
  • 2nd Team | OL Ashton Grable
  • 2nd Team | WR Jah'Marae Sheread
  • 2nd Team | WR Marcus Riley
  • 2nd Team | DL Gentle Hunt
  • 2nd Team | LB Johnny Chaney Jr.
  • 2nd Team | DB  Lovie Jenkins

Here are some players to watch from Howard.

Howard All-MEAC players

  • 1st Team | WR Kasey Hawthrone
  • 1st Team | OL Anim Dankwah
  • 1st Team | OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon
  • 1st Team | DL Darrian Brokenburr
  • 1st Team | LB Terrance Hollon
  • 1st Team | DB Kenny Gallop Jr.
  • 1st Team | P Aaron Bickerton
  • 2nd Team | QB Quinton Williams
  • 2nd Team | RB Eden James
  • 2nd Team | RB Jarett Hunter
  • 2nd Team | OL Darius Fox
  • 2nd Team | DL Jamel Stewart
  • 2nd Team | DB Carson Hinton
  • 2nd Team | K Aaron Bickerton
  • 2nd Team | RS Ian Wheeler
1:04 am, December 5, 2023

Florida A&M vs. Howard: How they stack up

FAMU FB

Florida A&M was ranked No. 5 and Howard was unranked in the FCS Coaches Poll to close the regular season. Here's how the programs stack up based on this season's results.

Florida A&M vs. Howard
Florida A&M 2023 STATs Howard
11-1 (8-0) Record (Conf) 6-5 (4-1)
No. 5 FCS Coaches rank NR
30.7 Points per game 23.4
14.3 Points allowed 21.6
376.1 Yards per game 383.7
232.2 Pass yards per game 202.8
143.9 Rush yards per game 180.9
267.3 Yards allowed per game 316.2
170.7 Pass yards allowed per game 129.5
96.6 Rush yards allowed per game 186.6
QB Jermey Moussa
2604 YDs, 19 TDs, 8 INT		 Passing leader Quinton Williams
2158 YDs, 16 TDs, X4X INTs
RB Terrell Jennings
605 YDs, 9 TDs		 Rushing leader Jarett Hunter
602 YDs, 8 TDs
WR Marcus Riley
570 YDs, 5 TDs		 Receiving leader Kasey Hawthorne
504 YDs, 3 tds
LB Isaiah Major
100 TK, 11.5 TFL, 2 SK, 1 INT		 Defense LB Terrance Hollon
63 TK, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 SK, 1 FF
1:04 am, December 5, 2023

2023 Celebration Bowl teams: Florida A&M vs. Howard

In the 2023 Celebration Bowl, Florida A&M will represent the SWAC and Howard will represent the MEAC. Both programs won their conference championships and are appearing in the Celebration Bowl for the first time.
1:04 am, December 5, 2023

What is the Celebration Bowl?

Since 2015, the MEAC and SWAC conference champions face off in a postseason football clash known as the Celebration Bowl. In the Celebration Bowl, two of the premier HBCU football programs in a particular year at the FCS level meet to determine who is the best. Traditionally, the game is in Atlanta, Georgia, a hub for HBCU culture. The Celebration Bowl celebrates great football and HBCU tradition on a national stage.

This year's Celebration Bowl will be at noon ET on Dec. 16, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

1:03 am, December 5, 2023

Celebration Bowl history

Here's the list of all-time Celebration Bowl champions. The MEAC leads the SWAC in the all-time series 6-1. North Carolina A&T has the most Celebration Bowl victories with four.

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 North Carolina Central (MEAC) 41-34 (OT) Jackson State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2021 South Carolina State (MEAC) 31-10 Jackson State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2019 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 64-44 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2018 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 24-22 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2017 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 21-14 Grambling State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
2016 Grambling State (SWAC) 10-9 North Carolina Central (MEAC) Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA
2015 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 41-34 Alcorn State (SWAC) Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA

