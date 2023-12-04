Live updates for the 2023 Celebration Bowl: Florida A&M vs. Howard

Here are some of the top storylines and players to watch entering this year's Celebration Bowl.

Storylines

First-time winner We'll have a first-time Celebration Bowl champion in 2023 as Florida A&M and Howard are both making their first appearance in the game.

Old Rivals Former MEAC rivals Florida A&M and Howard are meeting for the first time since 2019 after the Rattlers left for the SWAC. Florida A&M leads the all-time series 29-11, dating back to 1993.

Elite The 2023 Celebration Bowl features the top-two dual-gender HBCUs (per US News and World Reports) in Howard and Florida A&M, respectively. Both schools are top-five HBCUs by enrollment and have large, wide-spread alumni bases, making the schools two of the biggest brands in all of HBCU football.

Coaching Florida A&M enters with the 2023 SWAC Coach of the Year Willie Simmons. Howard enters with head coach Larry Scott, winner of back-to-back MEAC titles with only three full seasons at the helm.



2023 Games: 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge | Orange Blossom Classic | History of every HBCU classic

Players to Watch

Here are some players to watch from Florida A&M.

SWAC Offensive Player of the Year: QB Jeremy Moussa | Florida A&M

QB Jeremy Moussa | Florida A&M SWAC Defensive Player of the Year: LB Isaiah Major | Florida A&M

Florida A&M All-SWAC players

1st Team | QB Jeremy Moussa

QB Jeremy Moussa 1st Team | OL Cameron Covin

OL Cameron Covin 1st Team | DL Anthony Dunn Jr.

DL Anthony Dunn Jr. 1st Team | LB Isaiah Major

LB Isaiah Major 1st Team | DB Kendall Bohler

DB Kendall Bohler 1st Team | DB Eric Smith

DB Eric Smith 1st Team | K Cameron Gillis

K Cameron Gillis 2nd Team | OL Ashton Grable

OL Ashton Grable 2nd Team | WR Jah'Marae Sheread

WR Jah'Marae Sheread 2nd Team | WR Marcus Riley

WR Marcus Riley 2nd Team | D L Gentle Hunt

L Gentle Hunt 2nd Team | LB Johnny Chaney Jr.

LB Johnny Chaney Jr. 2nd Team | DB Lovie Jenkins

All-HBCU: The top HBCU football players, by position, from the 2023 season

Here are some players to watch from Howard.

Howard All-MEAC players