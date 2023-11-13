How to watch the 2023 FCS championship selection show
The 2023 FCS championship selection show will air on Sunday, November 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNU. The complete tournament field and official bracket will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.
24 teams will be selected for the championships. 10 will automatically qualify while the remaining 14 will be picked at large.
When: Sunday, November 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET
Where: ESPNU
The championship game will be at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, January 7. It will air on ABC at 2 p.m. ET.
Below is the schedule for the 2023 FCS Football championships:
First round
- Saturday, Nov. 25 | Multiple Sites
Second round
- Saturday, Dec. 2| Multiple Sites
Quarterfinals
- Friday, Dec. 8 | Multiple Sites
- Saturday, Dec. 9 | Multiple Sites
Semifinals
- Friday, Dec. 15 | Semifinal I | Location TBD
- Saturday, Dec. 16 | Semifinal II | Location TBD
National Championship
- Sunday, Jan. 7 | National Championship: 2 p.m. ET | Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX | ABC
🎟 Tracking all 10 automatic bids
Ten teams will receive automatic qualifying bids to the FCS playoffs. We tracked every automatic bid as teams punched their tickets.
Updated through Sat. Nov. 12, 2023.
|CONFERENCE
|AUTO-BID TEAM
|ASUN-WAC (UAC)
|Big Sky
|Big South-OVC
|CAA
|MVFC
|South Dakota State
|NEC
|Patriot
|Pioneer
|SoCon
|Furman
|Southland
|Nicholls
Click or tap here for scenarios entering the final week of action.
Championship history
Here's the FCS national championship history.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|South Dakota State
|John Stiegelmeier
|45-21
|North Dakota State
|Frisco, Texas
|2021
|North Dakota State
|Matt Entz
|38-10
|Montana State
|Frisco, Texas
|2020
|Sam Houston
|K.C. Keeler
|23-21
|South Dakota State
|Frisco, Texas
|2019
|North Dakota State
|Matt Entz
|28-20
|James Madison
|Frisco, Texas
|2018
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|38-24
|Eastern Washington
|Frisco, Texas
|2017
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|17-13
|James Madison
|Frisco, Texas
|2016
|James Madison
|Mike Houston
|28-14
|Youngstown State
|Frisco, Texas
|2015
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|37-10
|Jacksonville State
|Frisco, Texas
|2014
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|29-27
|Illinois State
|Frisco, Texas
|2013
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|35-7
|Towson
|Frisco, Texas
|2012
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|39-13
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2011
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|17-6
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2010
|Eastern Washington
|Beau Baldwin
|20-19
|Delaware
|Frisco, Texas
|2009
|Villanova
|Andy Talley
|23-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2008
|Richmond
|Mike London
|24-7
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2007
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|49-21
|Delaware
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2006
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|28-17
|Massachusetts
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2005
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|21-16
|UNI
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2004
|James Madison
|Mickey Matthews
|31-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2003
|Delaware
|K.C. Keeler
|40-0
|Colgate
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2002
|Western Kentucky
|Jack Harbaugh
|34-14
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2001
|Montana
|Joe Glenn
|13-6
|Furman
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2000
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|27-25
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1999
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|59-24
|Youngstown State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1998
|Massachusetts
|Mark Whipple
|55-43
|Georgia Southern
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1997
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|10-9
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1996
|Marshall
|Bob Pruett
|49-29
|Montana
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1995
|Montana
|Don Read
|22-20
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1994
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|28-14
|Boise State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1993
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|17-5
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1992
|Marshall
|Jim Donnan
|31-28
|Youngstown State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1991
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|25-17
|Marshall
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1990
|Georgia Southern
|Tim Stowers
|36-13
|Nevada
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1989
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|37-34
|Stephen F. Austin *
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1988
|Furman
|Jimmy Satterfield
|17-12
|Georgia Southern
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1987
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Pat Collins
|43-42
|Marshall
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1986
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|48-21
|Arkansas State
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1985
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|44-42
|Furman
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1984
|Montana State
|Dave Arnold
|19-6
|Louisiana Tech
|Charleston, S.C.
|1983
|Southern Illinois
|Rey Dempsey
|43-7
|Western Carolina
|Charleston, S.C.
|1982
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|17-14
|Delaware
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1981
|Idaho State
|Dave Kragthorpe
|34-23
|Eastern Kentucky
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1980
|Boise State
|Jim Criner
|31-29
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1979
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|30-7
|Lehigh
|Orlando, Fla.
|1978
|Florida A&M
|Rudy Hubbard
|35-28
|Massachusetts
|Wichita Falls, Texas
* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.