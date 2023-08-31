Jackson State vs. Florida A&M in the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic: Preview, how to watch
How to watch the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic: Jackson State vs. Florida A&M
Week 1 of the 2023 college football season features a premiere HBCU football battle between Jackson State and Florida A&M. The SWAC East foes will play in a neutral site game in Miami Gardens, Florida. Both the Tigers and Rattlers will look to shine on the national stage and pick up a pivotal conference win.
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 3
- TV channel: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
- Stats: Follow live here
The top storylines for the Orange Blossom Classic
Jackson State enters the Orange Blossom Classic after an impressive win in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, while Florida A&M is playing its first game after opening the season ranked No. 25 in the FCS preseason Coaches' Poll. In the preseason HBCU power rankings, Florida A&M is ranked No. 2 and Jackson State is No. 5.
Storylines
- Jackson State has defeated Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in each of the last two years. The game has been the difference in who has won the SWAC East division each year, giving this game high stakes.
- Jackson State is looking to add another big win under new head coach, T.C. Taylor. Click or tap here for more on what Taylor brings to the table.
- Expectations are as high as ever for Florida A&M, voted first in the SWAC East at SWAC Media Day. Click or tap here to find out if it's Celebration Bowl or bust for the Rattlers.
Players to watch
Here are some players to watch from both teams:
- Jackson State
- QB Jason Brown
- RB Irv Mulligan
- RB J.D. Martin
- WR Rico Powers
- TE D.J. Stevens
- DT Devonta Davis
- CB Jaheem Hazel
- S Esaias Guthrie
- P Matt Noll
- Florida A&M
- QB Jeremy Moussa
- WR Jah'Marae Sheread
- WR Marcus Riley
- TE Kamari Young
- OT Cameron Covin
- OT Jalen Goss
- DT Gentle Hunt
- LB Isaiah Major
- CB Kendall Bohler
- CB Javan Morgan
Before @FAMU_FB kicks off its season, hear from starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa as he talks his improvements and expectations for 2023 pic.twitter.com/0y3bqStWjc— Stan Becton (@stan_becton) August 28, 2023
Team Comparison
Here's how the teams stack up.
|Jackson STATE (2023 stats)
|STATS
|Florida A&M (2022 Stats)
|1-0 (0-0)
|Record (Conf.)
|9-2 (7-1)
|37.0
|Points per game
|25.6
|7.0
|Points allowed
|22.4
|494.0
|Yards per game
|353.1
|201.0
|Yards allowed
|318.1
|356.0
|Pass yards per game
|258.4
|64.0
|Pass yards allowed
|190.4
|138.0
|Rush yards per game
|94.7
|137.0
|Rush yards allowed
|127.7
|QB Jason Brown
356 yards (3 TDs, 0 INT)
|Returning passing leader
|QB Jeremy Moussa
2,732 yards (21 TD, 10 INT)
|RB Irv Mulligan
110 yards (1 TD, 13 ATT)
|Returning rushing leader
|RB Terrell Jennings
308 yards (3 TD, 73 ATT)
|WR Rico Powers
95 yards (4 REC)
|Returning receiving leader
|WR Jah'Marae Sheread
585 yards (3 TD, 45 REC)
|LB Issac Peppers
6 tackles (2 tfl, 1 sk)
|Returning defense
|LB Isaiah Major
83 tackles (50 solo, 13.5 tfl)
Series history for Jackson State vs. Florida A&M
Jackson State and Florida A&M first met on the gridiron back in 1961, a game the Rattlers won 14-9. The schools have met 20 times since then, with Jackson State leading the all-time series 12-7-2. The Tigers have won the last four games in the series, including a 2022 blowout 59-3 win in the Orange Blossom Classic.
See an all-time series history below:
|DATE
|WINNER
|LOSER
|SCORE
|LOCATION
|2022
|Jackson State
|Florida A&M
|59-3
|Miami Gardens, FL
|2021
|Jackson State
|Florida A&M
|7-6
|Miami Gardens, FL
|2018
|Jackson State
|Florida A&M
|18-16
|Tallahassee, FL
|2014
|Jackson State
|Florida A&M
|22-17
|Jackson, MS
|2003+
|Florida A&M
|Jackson State
|28-14
|Indianapolis, IN
|1998
|Florida A&M
|Jackson State
|45-7
|Jackson, MS
|1997
|Florida A&M
|Jackson State
|30-14
|Tallahassee, FL
|1996
|Jackson State
|Florida A&M
|16-9
|Jackson, MS
|1995
|Florida A&M
|Jackson State
|15-112
|Tallahassee, FL
|1994
|Jackson State
|Florida A&M
|35-34
|Jackson, MS
|1993
|Florida A&M
|Jackson State
|41-17
|Tallahassee, FL
|1988+
|Jackson State
Florida A&M (tie)
|N/A
|10-10
|Indianapolis, IN
|1985
|Jackson State
|Florida A&M
|28-23
|Tallahassee, FL
|1984
|Jackson State
Florida A&M (tie)
|N/A
|10-10
|Jackson, MS
|1983
|Jackson State
|Florida A&M
|28-22
|Tallahassee, FL
|1982
|Jackson State
|Florida A&M
|15-14
|Jackson, MS
|1981
|Jackson State
|Florida A&M
|14-6
|Tallahassee, FL
|1980
|Jackson State
|Florida A&M
|10-0
|Jackson, MS
|1978*
|Florida A&M
|Jackson State
|15-10
|Jackson, MS
|1962^
|Jackson State
|Florida A&M
|22-6
|Miami, FL
|1961^
|Florida A&M
|Jackson State
|14-6
|Miami, FL
*1978 game was in the FCS (then I-AA) playoffs
+1988 & 2003 games were the Circle City Classic
^1961 & 1962 games were the Orange Blossom Classic
Orange Blossom Classic history
Florida A&M has played in the most Orange Blossom Classic games, with the game primarily played in Miami, Fla., since its inception in 1933. Here's a look at the all-time win-loss record by team.
|TEAM
|RECORD
|WIN PCT
|Florida A&M
|26-22-1
|.548
|Prairie View A&M
|4-1
|.800
|Jackson State
|3-1
|.750
|Morgan State
|2-0
|1.00
|Grambling State
|2-3
|.400
|Alcorn State, Jacksonville State, Lincoln (PA)
North Carolina A&T, Virginia Union
|1-0
|1.00
|Wiley
|1-1
|.500
|Central State (OH)
|1-1-1
|.500
|Hampton, Kentucky State, Virginia State
|1-2
|.333
|Alabama A&M, Delaware State, Langston,
North Carolina Central, South Carolina State,
Tennessee State, Texas College, Tuskegee
|0-1
|0.00
|Howard, Maryland-Eastern Shore
|0-2
|0.00