Last Updated 11:44 AM, August 31, 2023
Stan Becton

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M in the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic: Preview, how to watch

QB Jason Brown wins MEAC/SWAC Challenge MVP in his Jackson State debut
3:01 pm, August 31, 2023

How to watch the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic: Jackson State vs. Florida A&M

Orange Blossom Classic

Week 1 of the 2023 college football season features a premiere HBCU football battle between Jackson State and Florida A&M. The SWAC East foes will play in a neutral site game in Miami Gardens, Florida. Both the Tigers and Rattlers will look to shine on the national stage and pick up a pivotal conference win.

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 3
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
  • StatsFollow live here

The top storylines for the Orange Blossom Classic

Jackson State enters the Orange Blossom Classic after an impressive win in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, while Florida A&M is playing its first game after opening the season ranked No. 25 in the FCS preseason Coaches' Poll. In the preseason HBCU power rankings, Florida A&M is ranked No. 2 and Jackson State is No. 5.

Storylines

Players to watch

Here are some players to watch from both teams:

  • Jackson State
    • QB Jason Brown
    • RB Irv Mulligan
    • RB J.D. Martin
    • WR Rico Powers
    • TE D.J. Stevens
    • DT Devonta Davis
    • CB Jaheem Hazel
    • S Esaias Guthrie
    • P Matt Noll
  • Florida A&M
    • QB Jeremy Moussa
    • WR Jah'Marae Sheread
    • WR Marcus Riley
    • TE Kamari Young
    • OT Cameron Covin
    • OT Jalen Goss
    • DT Gentle Hunt
    • LB Isaiah Major
    • CB Kendall Bohler
    • CB Javan Morgan

Team Comparison

Here's how the teams stack up.

Jackson STATE (2023 stats) STATS Florida A&M (2022 Stats)
1-0 (0-0) Record (Conf.) 9-2 (7-1)
37.0 Points per game 25.6
7.0 Points allowed 22.4
494.0 Yards per game 353.1
201.0 Yards allowed 318.1
356.0 Pass yards per game 258.4
64.0 Pass yards allowed 190.4
138.0 Rush yards per game 94.7
137.0 Rush yards allowed 127.7
QB Jason Brown
356 yards (3 TDs, 0 INT)		 Returning passing leader QB Jeremy Moussa
2,732 yards (21 TD, 10 INT)
RB Irv Mulligan
110 yards (1 TD, 13 ATT)		 Returning rushing leader RB Terrell Jennings
308 yards (3 TD, 73 ATT)
WR Rico Powers
95 yards (4 REC)		 Returning receiving leader WR Jah'Marae Sheread
585 yards (3 TD, 45 REC)
LB Issac Peppers
6 tackles (2 tfl, 1 sk)		 Returning defense LB Isaiah Major
83 tackles (50 solo, 13.5 tfl)
Series history for Jackson State vs. Florida A&M

Jackson State and Florida A&M first met on the gridiron back in 1961, a game the Rattlers won 14-9. The schools have met 20 times since then, with Jackson State leading the all-time series 12-7-2. The Tigers have won the last four games in the series, including a 2022 blowout 59-3 win in the Orange Blossom Classic.

See an all-time series history below:

DATE WINNER LOSER SCORE LOCATION
2022 Jackson State Florida A&M 59-3 Miami Gardens, FL
2021 Jackson State Florida A&M 7-6 Miami Gardens, FL
2018 Jackson State Florida A&M 18-16 Tallahassee, FL
2014 Jackson State Florida A&M 22-17 Jackson, MS
2003+ Florida A&M Jackson State 28-14 Indianapolis, IN
1998 Florida A&M Jackson State 45-7 Jackson, MS
1997 Florida A&M Jackson State 30-14 Tallahassee, FL
1996 Jackson State Florida A&M 16-9 Jackson, MS
1995 Florida A&M Jackson State 15-112 Tallahassee, FL
1994 Jackson State Florida A&M 35-34 Jackson, MS
1993 Florida A&M Jackson State 41-17 Tallahassee, FL
1988+ Jackson State
Florida A&M (tie)		 N/A 10-10 Indianapolis, IN
1985 Jackson State Florida A&M 28-23 Tallahassee, FL
1984 Jackson State
Florida A&M (tie)		 N/A 10-10 Jackson, MS
1983 Jackson State Florida A&M 28-22 Tallahassee, FL
1982 Jackson State Florida A&M 15-14 Jackson, MS
1981 Jackson State Florida A&M 14-6 Tallahassee, FL
1980 Jackson State Florida A&M 10-0 Jackson, MS
1978* Florida A&M Jackson State 15-10 Jackson, MS
1962^ Jackson State Florida A&M 22-6 Miami, FL
1961^ Florida A&M Jackson State 14-6 Miami, FL

*1978 game was in the FCS (then I-AA) playoffs
+1988 & 2003 games were the Circle City Classic
^1961 & 1962 games were the Orange Blossom Classic

Orange Blossom Classic history

Florida A&M has played in the most Orange Blossom Classic games, with the game primarily played in Miami, Fla., since its inception in 1933. Here's a look at the all-time win-loss record by team.

All-time win-loss record by team
TEAM RECORD WIN PCT
Florida A&M 26-22-1 .548
Prairie View A&M 4-1 .800
Jackson State 3-1 .750
Morgan State 2-0 1.00
Grambling State 2-3 .400
Alcorn State, Jacksonville State, Lincoln (PA)
North Carolina A&T, Virginia Union		 1-0 1.00
Wiley 1-1 .500
Central State (OH) 1-1-1 .500
Hampton, Kentucky State, Virginia State 1-2 .333
Alabama A&M, Delaware State, Langston,
North Carolina Central, South Carolina State,
Tennessee State, Texas College, Tuskegee		 0-1 0.00
Howard, Maryland-Eastern Shore 0-2 0.00