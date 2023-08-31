Jackson State vs. Florida A&M in the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic: Preview, how to watch

Jackson State enters the Orange Blossom Classic after an impressive win in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, while Florida A&M is playing its first game after opening the season ranked No. 25 in the FCS preseason Coaches' Poll. In the preseason HBCU power rankings, Florida A&M is ranked No. 2 and Jackson State is No. 5.

Storylines

Jackson State has defeated Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in each of the last two years. The game has been the difference in who has won the SWAC East division each year, giving this game high stakes.

Jackson State is looking to add another big win under new head coach, T.C. Taylor. Click or tap here for more on what Taylor brings to the table.

Expectations are as high as ever for Florida A&M, voted first in the SWAC East at SWAC Media Day. Click or tap here to find out if it's Celebration Bowl or bust for the Rattlers.

Players to watch

Here are some players to watch from both teams:

Jackson State QB Jason Brown RB Irv Mulligan RB J.D. Martin WR Rico Powers TE D.J. Stevens DT Devonta Davis CB Jaheem Hazel S Esaias Guthrie P Matt Noll

Florida A&M QB Jeremy Moussa WR Jah'Marae Sheread WR Marcus Riley TE Kamari Young OT Cameron Covin OT Jalen Goss DT Gentle Hunt LB Isaiah Major CB Kendall Bohler CB Javan Morgan



Before @FAMU_FB kicks off its season, hear from starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa as he talks his improvements and expectations for 2023 pic.twitter.com/0y3bqStWjc — Stan Becton (@stan_becton) August 28, 2023

Team Comparison

Here's how the teams stack up.