North Carolina Central beats Alcorn State to win MEAC/SWAC Challenge

North Carolina Central opened the HBCU football season with a 23-14 win over Alcorn State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

The teams played a tightly contested first half. Alcorn State WR Juan Anthony Jr. scored a touchdown on the opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. That would be all the scoring in the half for the Braves; their following three drives reached Eagle territory, but did not result in points.

North Carolina Central played a bend but don’t break style of defense in the first half as DB Manny Smith recovered a fumble to get a red zone stop. The offense finally got points on the board with 23 seconds to spare in the half as QB Davius Richard rushed six yards for the score.

After a thrilling battle of the bands, North Carolina Central opened the second half with a nine-play touchdown drive, capped off by Richard’s second rushing touchdown. The kicker missed the extra point.

Alcorn State answered with a touchdown of their own as QB Felix Harper found RB Niko Duffey in the flat to retake the lead 14-13 in the third quarter.

After the Eagles kicked a field to open the fourth quarter with a 16-14 lead, Alcorn State got the ball back with 13:30 remaining in the game. North Carolina Central would force a punt on the ensuing drive. Alcorn State’s punt traveled 43 yards in the air before Brandon Codrington returned the ball 77 yards to the end zone giving the Eagles a 23-14 lead.

That would be all she wrote for the Braves. North Carolina Central’s defense was able to hold Alcorn State’s offense in check for the final quarter and hold on to win the game 23-14.