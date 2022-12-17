North Carolina Central wins 2022 Celebration Bowl, knocks off Jackson State in overtime

North Carolina Central defeated previously undefeated Jackson State 41-34 in overtime to win the 2022 Celebration Bowl. The win is North Carolina Central's first Celebration Bowl title.

STATS: Click or tap here for complete stats from the 2022 Celebration Bowl

It took the first overtime in Celebration Bowl history to decide the 2022 winner. North Carolina Central got the ball first and quarterback Davius Richard scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Then, the Eagle defense stepped up and finished the job. After a third-down drop from Jackson State, the Eagles applied pressure to Shedeur Sanders to force an incomplete pass to win the game.

North Carolina Central stops Jackson State on the 1 yard line and wins 41-34 in Overtime! The Eagles are your 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl champions! @NCCU_Football @NCCUAthletics @MEACSports pic.twitter.com/PMS0Zwn7ID — Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 17, 2022

North Carolina Central's win is the MEAC's fifth straight win in the Celebration Bowl; the conference is now 6-1 in the bowl game.

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2022 North Carolina Central (MEAC) 41-34 (OT) Jackson State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

Atlanta GA 2021 South Carolina State (MEAC) 31-10 Jackson State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

Atlanta GA 2020 — Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 64-44 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

Atlanta GA 2018 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 24-22 Alcorn State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

Atlanta GA 2017 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 21-14 Grambling State (SWAC) Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

Atlanta GA 2016 Grambling State (SWAC) 10-9 North Carolina Central (MEAC) Georgia Dome,

Atlanta GA 2015 North Carolina A&T (MEAC) 41-34 Alcorn State (SWAC) Georgia Dome,

Atlanta GA

North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard took home offensive MVP honors after completing 15-20 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns and catching two passes for 33 yards and a two-point conversion. Eagle defensive back Khalil Baker won defensive MVP after leading the team with 10 tackles.