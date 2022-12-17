North Carolina Central wins 2022 Celebration Bowl, knocks off Jackson State in overtime
How North Carolina Central knocked off Jackson State to win the 2022 Celebration Bowl
North Carolina Central defeated previously undefeated Jackson State 41-34 in overtime to win the 2022 Celebration Bowl. The win is North Carolina Central's first Celebration Bowl title.
It took the first overtime in Celebration Bowl history to decide the 2022 winner. North Carolina Central got the ball first and quarterback Davius Richard scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Then, the Eagle defense stepped up and finished the job. After a third-down drop from Jackson State, the Eagles applied pressure to Shedeur Sanders to force an incomplete pass to win the game.
“The Drop Heard Around The World” #CelebrationBowl pic.twitter.com/J63ndRPIGp— The Bluebloods (@The__Bluebloods) December 17, 2022
North Carolina Central stops Jackson State on the 1 yard line and wins 41-34 in Overtime! The Eagles are your 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl champions! @NCCU_Football @NCCUAthletics @MEACSports pic.twitter.com/PMS0Zwn7ID— Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 17, 2022
North Carolina Central's win is the MEAC's fifth straight win in the Celebration Bowl; the conference is now 6-1 in the bowl game.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2022
|North Carolina Central (MEAC)
|41-34 (OT)
|Jackson State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2021
|South Carolina State (MEAC)
|31-10
|Jackson State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2020 — Canceled due to COVID-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|64-44
|Alcorn State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2018
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|24-22
|Alcorn State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2017
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|21-14
|Grambling State (SWAC)
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium,
Atlanta GA
|2016
|Grambling State (SWAC)
|10-9
|North Carolina Central (MEAC)
|Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA
|2015
|North Carolina A&T (MEAC)
|41-34
|Alcorn State (SWAC)
|Georgia Dome,
Atlanta GA
North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard took home offensive MVP honors after completing 15-20 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns and catching two passes for 33 yards and a two-point conversion. Eagle defensive back Khalil Baker won defensive MVP after leading the team with 10 tackles.
North Carolina Central wins in overtime
North Carolina Central go a fourth-down stop in overtime as Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders' pass fell incomplete. The Eagles won 41-31 in overtime.
Field view of Jackson State's Final Two Plays in OT through the lens of @mrchriscole | @CelebrationBowl @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/1YHk3V3obg— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) December 17, 2022
TD North Carolina Central! NCCU 41, JSU 34 | OT
Davius Richard fell into the end zone on a quarterback sneak as North Carolina Central scored on its first overtime drive. Jackson State will get the chance to match the score.
Davius Richard sneaks it in for North Carolina Central as the Eagles take a 41-34 lead over Jackson State in the first overtime period #CelebrationBowl pic.twitter.com/DFjXsJj2BZ— The Bluebloods (@The__Bluebloods) December 17, 2022
Travis Hunter TD! JSU 34, NCCU 34
Shedeur Sanders found Travis Hunter for a fade as time expired to tie the game at 34. The 2022 Celebration Bowl is in overtime. This is the first Celebration Bowl to ever go into overtime.
As called on @robjaykappa on Jackson State radio: pic.twitter.com/1WwYe2XaoA— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 17, 2022
TRAVIS HUNTER pic.twitter.com/WIQkyXJ8WO— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 17, 2022
Two minutes to play
Eagles back in front! NCCU 34, JSU 27 | 4Q -4:31
North Carolina Central running back Latrell Collier ran in for a seven-yard touchdown to put the Eagles back in front. The scoring drive took almost seven minutes off the clock.
NC CENTRAL RETAKES THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/TPv7ruMWat— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 17, 2022
On the two point conversion, the Eagles ran the "Philly Special" and Davius Richard caught the pass for to extend the lead to seven points.
PHILLY SPECIAL FROM THE EAGLES!@NCCUAthletics WR E.J. Hicks (@E_hicks6) finds QB @DaviusRichard for the 2nd time today @NCCUAthletics leads by 7 with less than 5 minutes to go #AChampionWillRise pic.twitter.com/bFUAVXiP3I— Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 17, 2022
Sanders to Hunter for six! JSU 27, NCCU 26 | 4Q - 11:25
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders found Travis Hunter on a post route in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown is Sanders fourth of the game and third through the air.
JSU! Shedeur Sanders ➡️ Travis Hunter for the 18 yard TD! #CelebrationBowl pic.twitter.com/whTZh2agnv— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 17, 2022
Jackson State attempted a two-point conversion, but failed as Sanders was sacked.
Third quarter: North Carolina Central 26, Jackson State 21
North Carolina Central leads Jackson State 26-21 entering the fourth quarter. When play resumes Jackson State will have the ball at the Eagle 48-yard line facing third-and-seven.
North Carolina Central scores to close the third! NCCU 26, JSU 21 | 3Q - 0:23
Touchdown Eagles! NCCU 23, JSU 21 | 3Q -5:45
North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard found wide receiver Quentin McCall for a 12-yard touchdown pass. The play caps off a 12 play drive that took 7:21 off the clock. Kicker Adrian Olivo missed the extra point.
Beautiful pass by Davius Richard to give NCCU the lead over Jackson State 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ODMI73EY4m— The Bluebloods (@The__Bluebloods) December 17, 2022
Earlier in the drive, North Carolina Central converted a fake punt to gain 43 yards.
GOT ‘EM WITH THE FAKE PUNT!— Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 17, 2022
Kyle Morgan shows off the speed, jukes a man, and runs over another on his way to a 43 yard run@NCCUAthletics @NCCU_Football @MEACSports pic.twitter.com/Mj8jzCMeXf
Halftime: Jackson State 21, North Carolina Central 17
Jackson State leads North Carolina Central 21-17 at halftime. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders is 13-14 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, adding 34 yards and a rushing touchdown. North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard is 7-11 passing for 81 yards, adding in 69 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown and 31 receiving yards.
Jackson State will receive the ball after halftime.
Tigers score before half! JSU 21, NCCU 17 | 2Q - 0:30
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders evaded pressure and scrambled out to his left for a seven-yard touchdown run. Sanders has now accounted for three touchdowns — two passing, one rushing — and 212 total yards. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.
Shedeur Sanders spins away from pressure and gets in for the 7 yard TD to give #JSU the lead! #CelebrationBowl pic.twitter.com/WA2pnBUBYt— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 17, 2022
North Carolina Central responds! NCCU 17, JSU 14 | 2Q - 3:51
Running back J'Mari Taylor made three defenders miss en route to a 10-yard touchdown run, giving North Carolina Central a 17-14 lead. The touchdown caps off an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:50 off the clock. The Eagles now have over 100 yards rushing in the first half.
TOUCHDOWN! J’Mari Taylor bulls his way into the end zone for a 17-14 lead in the @CelebrationBowl. @MEACSports @NCCU_Football pic.twitter.com/k4C2MrD7R3— NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) December 17, 2022
85-yard Tiger touchdown! JSU 14, NCCU 10 | 2Q - 10:41
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders found wider receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. for an 85-yard touchdown. The pass is the longest play of the day from either team.
.@ShedeurSanders up top to @theswac Newcomer of the Year Kevin Coleman Jr!@GoJSUTigers take their first lead of the game #THEEiLove pic.twitter.com/58bJ38VZFL— Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 17, 2022
First quarter: North Carolina Central 10, Jackson State 7
North Carolina Central leads Jackson State 10-7 after the first quarter. North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard has accounted for 122 total yards so far. When play resumes, Jackson State will have the ball facing third down at their own 38-yard line.