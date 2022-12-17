North Dakota State, South Dakota State advance to 2022 FCS championship game
FCS Championship Game set: No. 1 South Dakota State vs. No. 3 North Dakota State
The 2022 FCS Championship game is set as both No. 1 South Dakota State and No. 3 North Dakota State won their FCS semifinal games to advance to the title. The Jackrabbits defeated No. 4 Montana State 39-18 and the Bison defeated No. 7 UIW 35-32.
South Dakota State and North Dakota State will meet at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET for the FCS Championship game. The game will air on ABC.
South Dakota State defeats Montana State 39-18, advances to title game
South Dakota State defeated Montana State 39-18 to advance to the 2022 FCS Championship game. It's the second time in school history that the Jackrabbits have advanced to the FCS title game.
The first quarter was close with touchdowns on the game's first three possessions giving South Dakota State a 14-6 lead over Montana State to close the quarter. Then South Dakota State went on a 22-6 run over the next two quarters to pull away.
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott rushed into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown, but by then it was too little, too late. Mellott finished with 174 yards passing but only three net yards rushing.
Overall, South Dakota State limited one of the most dominant rushing offenses in the FCS to only 52 yards. Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits ran for 281 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by running back Isaiah Davis' 158 rushing yards.
With the Jackrabbit win, the Missouri Valley Football Conference will have two teams in the FCS title game for the second time ever. The last time it happened, the MVFC did it too. South Dakota State will play North Dakota State for the title, bringing one of the FCS's biggest rivalries to the biggest stage.
Jackrabbits add three! SDSU 39, MSU 12 | 4Q - 11:41
Fourth quarter: South Dakota State 36, Montana State 12
South Dakota State leads Montana State 36-12 entering the fourth quarter, a 24 point margin. When play resumes, the Bobcats will have the ball. Click or tap here for live stats.
Bobcats add three! SDSU 36, MSU 12 | 3Q - 5:29
Jackrabbits keep going! SDSU 36, MSU 9 | 3Q - 8:39
South Dakota State scored on its first possession of the second half as Amar Johnson caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Mark Gronowski. The score is Johnson and Gronowski's second of the day. Click or tap here for live stats.
Mark Gronowski ➡️ Amar Johnson
#FCSPlayoffs x @GoJacksFB
Halftime: South Dakota State 28, Montana State 9
Montana State added a 37-yard field goal as the first half expired to cut into South Dakota State's lead. However, the Jackrabbits still lead the Bobcats 28-9 entering halftime.
South Dakota State has limited the Montana State's dominant rushing attack to just 17 first half yards. Click or tap here for complete stats from the first half.
Jackrabbits build lead! SDSU 28, MSU 6 | 2Q - 1:03
South Dakota State running back Amar Johnson burst down the sideline for a 38-yard touchdown run. Johnson's touchdown is second touchdown run of over 38 yards in the game. The Jackrabbits now have 216 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns.
Amar Johnson is gone! 💨
#FCSPlayoffs x @GoJacksFB
Jackrabbits running away with it! SDSU 21, MSU 6 | 2Q - 8:47
Isaiah Davis broke free up the middle for a 41-yard dash, nearly untouched. That makes nine consecutive games with a touchdown for Davis. The South Dakota State running game has been let loose here with 150 yards on 15 attempts. Montana State needs a quick response to avoid this game getting out of hand for the Bobcats.
Isaiah Davis 41-yard house call!
#FCSPlayoffs x @GoJacksFB
SDSU's Granowski scores again! SDSU 14, MSU 6 | 1Q - 0:40
A 12-play Jackrabbit drive was capped off with quarterback Mark Gronowski sneaking it in from less than a yard out on 2nd and goal. South Dakota State leads 14-6 heading into the second quarter.
𝟏𝐐 ✔️
#GoJacks 🐰🏈
Bobcats pull within one! SDSU 7, MSU 6 | 1Q – 6:55
Montana State answered South Dakota State's game-opening touchdown, marching down the field before going for it on 4th & goal when quarterback Sean Chambers ran it in from the one-yard line.
A fumble on the hold for the PAT keeps the Bobcats from tying it up.
Sean Chambers punches it in on 4th & goal, but a fumbled hold on the extra point keeps it a one point game.
#FCSPlayoffs x @MSUBobcats_FB
Jackrabbits open the scoring! SDSU 7, MSU 0 | 1Q – 12:17
South Dakota State strikes first with a quick drive, capped off by Mark Gronowski finding Tucker Kraft for a 36-yard touchdown up the middle to take an early 7-0 lead.
Mark Gronowski finds Tucker Kraft for the 36-yard TD and @GoJacksFB strikes first!
#FCSPlayoffs
Montana State vs. South Dakota State is underway
The second of the FCS semifinal games have begun as No. 4 Montana State takes on No. 1 South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits received the opening kick. Keep track of the action with live stats here.
2022 FCS semifinals continue Saturday
The semifinal round of the 2022 FCS championship continues Saturday as No. 1 South Dakota State will battle No. 4 Montana State. The winner advances to the national championship to face No. 3 North Dakota State on Jan. 8.
Here is Saturday's schedule:
On Friday night No. 3 North Dakota State defeated No. 7 UIW in a 35-32 thriller to secure the first spot in the FCS championship game.
North Dakota State defeats UIW 35-32, returns to title game
North Dakota State defeated UIW 35-32 to advance to the 2022 FCS Championship game. The Bison pulled off their largest comeback since 2008, rallying from a 16-0 deficit.
The Bison are headed back to Frisco!
#FCSPlayoffs x @NDSUfootball
North Dakota State trailed 16-0 with less than 10 yards of total offense in the first quarter. However, the Bison went on 24-0 run through the beginning of the third quarter to take the lead. From there, the game was a back-and-forth affair, with North Dakota State scoring 11 fourth-quarter points to secure the win and a national championship game berth.
The Bison won the turnover battle 4-0, highlighted by safety Dawson Weber's game-sealing interception. Weber had two interceptions in the semifinals, both coming inside the UIW red zone.
With the win, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has had a team in the FCS Championship game for 12 straight years, an FCS record. The Bison are playing in a record 10th FCS title game. North Dakota State will play the winner of Saturday's South Dakota State-Montana State game. Click or tap here for live stats from the game.