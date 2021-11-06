No. 12 South Dakota State hands No. 2 North Dakota State first loss to win the 2021 Dakota Marker

Last Updated 7:36 PM, November 06, 2021Stan BectonNo. 12 South Dakota State hands No. 2 North Dakota State first loss to win the 2021 Dakota MarkerShare Celebrating North Dakota State's football dynasty 3:34 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:32 pm, November 6, 2021How No. 12 South Dakota State upset No. 2 North Dakota State No. 12 South Dakota State handed No. 2 North Dakota State its first loss, winning 27-19 to take home the 2021 Dakota Marker. The top-15 Missouri Valley matchup started with a bang as All-American running back Pierre Strong Jr. burst up the right sideline for a 75-yard score just two plays into the game. North Dakota State would answer with a score of its own to tie the game 7-7, but the Jackrabbits responded by scoring 20 unanswered points. The 20 point lead would be all South Dakota State needed as the Jackrabbits held off a late Bison rally. Strong showed why he is one of the best running backs in the FCS, rushing for 156 yards on 23 carries for two touchdowns. Strong also passed for a touchdown on a special trick play in the second quarter, giving Strong a role in every Jackrabbit score on the day. Defensively, South Dakota State forced two turnovers from North Dakota State QB Cam Miller, grabbing an interception and forcing a fumble. South Dakota State moves to 7-2 (4-2), picking up its first home conference win to snap a two-game slide, boosting SDSU's FCS Playoff chances. North Dakota State falls to 8-1 (5-1), losing its first game.

10:11 pm, November 6, 2021

Final- South Dakota State 27, North Dakota State 19 No. 12 South Dakota State has defeated No. 2 North Dakota State 27-19 to win the 2021 Dakota Marker. See final stats below. 10:09 pm, November 6, 2021

Jackrabbits recover! 

Jackrabbits 27, Bison 19 | 1:08 4Q

South Dakota State recovers the North Dakota State onside kick. The Jackrabbits lead by eight points and the Bison have zero timeouts. South Dakota State will take a few knees and run out the clock.

10:04 pm, November 6, 2021

One score game! Jackrabbits 27, North Dakota State 19 | 1:09 4Q

North Dakota State kicked a field goal to end a drive that took three minutes and three seconds off the clock. The kick cuts the Jackrabbit lead to eight. The Bison have zero timeouts left and will kick an onside kick to try and get the ball back.

9:54 pm, November 6, 2021

Safety! Jackrabbits 27, Bison 16 | 4:21 4Q

South Dakota State's offense was unable to move the ball out from its own endzone after forcing a turnover on downs its last defensive possession. Rather than punt the ball, the Jackrabbits took a safety in order to get better field position for its defense. North Dakota State now trails by 11 points. A touchdown with a two point conversion and a field goal can tie the game.

9:44 pm, November 6, 2021

Red-zone stop! Jackrabbits 27, Bison 14 | 5:40 4Q

South Dakota State's defense forced a turnover on downs from North Dakota State at the Jackrabbit three-yard line. Bison QB Cam Miller fumbled on first-and-goal before getting stopped short on second and third down runs. Miller's fourth down pass fell incomplete. South Dakota State will try and take some time off the clock, up two scores. 

SDSU defense comes up with a ʜᴜɢᴇ ꜱᴛᴏᴘ & the Jacks take over on downs❗️ 4Q 5:40 | SDSU 27, NDSU 14 | #GoJacks 🐰 pic.twitter.com/JToXo8b1kh — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 6, 2021

9:26 pm, November 6, 2021

The 4th quarter is here

South Dakota State leads North Dakota State 27-14 entering the fourth quarter. See the stats through three quarters below.

9:18 pm, November 6, 2021

Touchdown North Dakota State! Jackrabbits 27, Bison 14 | 0:42 3Q

North Dakota State QB Cam Miller faked a quarterback draw, then found WR Raja Nelson for a touchdown. The Bison score stopped a 20-point run from South Dakota State. North Dakota State has now put the game in reach with the fourth quarter approaching. 

TOUCHDOWN, BISON! RaJa Nelson's first career touchdown comes on a 14-yard pass from Cam Miller. pic.twitter.com/5j5j5QbG5D — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) November 6, 2021

9:06 pm, November 6, 2021

South Dakota State field goal! Jackrabbit 27, Bison 7 | 7:35 3Q

South Dakota State kicked a 45-yard field goal to cap off a eight-play, 45-yard drive. The Jackrabbits now lead by three touchdowns.

8:52 pm, November 6, 2021

South Dakota State forces another turnover

South Dakota State LB Adam Bock tackled his former high school teammate, North Dakota State QB Cam Miller, forcing a fumble on the opening Bison drive of the second half. The Jackrabbits take over at the Bison 37-yard line. 

How about this start to the second half?! Malik Lofton recovers a Bison fumble and we're goin' the other way 😎 3Q 14:16 | SDSU 24, NDSU 7 pic.twitter.com/ulSt5mqT3V — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 6, 2021

8:32 pm, November 6, 2021

Halftime update

No. 12 South Dakota State has dominated No. 2 North Dakota State in the first half of the 2021 Dakota Marker, leading 24-7. RB Pierre Strong Jr. has led the Jackrabbit offense. Strong has 137 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown on the day while averaging 9.13 yards per rush. QB Chris Oladokun has been efficient passing the ball too, completing 67 percent of his passes in the first half. The South Dakota State offensive performance has come against a North Dakota State defense that led the FCS in points allowed at 8.12 points per game. That number has almost tripled in the first half. South Dakota State's defense has limited North Dakota State to just 54 rushing yards. This season, the Bison average 260 rushing yards per game but are currently on pace for less than half that total. A Jackrabbit interception early in the second quarter prevented a second Bison scoring opportunity. Down big entering the second half, look for North Dakota State to target top wide receiver Christian Watson; he has zero catches so far. The Bison will receive the second-half kickoff.

8:23 pm, November 6, 2021

Halftime- South Dakota State 24, North Dakota State 7

South Dakota State leads North Dakota State 24-7, kicking a field goal as the first half clock expired. See the first half stats below.

8:08 pm, November 6, 2021

Trick-play TD! Jackrabbits 21, Bison 7 | 02:17 2Q

A second direct-snap to RB Pierre Strong Jr. went through the quarterback's legs. Strong danced in the backfield before throwing a jump-pass to TE Tucker Kraft in crazy fashion. The score is Kraft's fifth of the season. Strong remains perfect in his career as a passer, now 8-for-8 for 198 yards and five touchdowns. Just like we drew it up 😏 Pierre Strong, Jr. finds Tucker Kraft, TOUCHDOWN JACKS! 2Q 2:17 | SDSU 21, NDSU 7 | #GoJacks 🐰🏈 pic.twitter.com/hd7sQqsZ3a — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 6, 2021 

No. 9 SDSU extends its lead to 21-7 vs. No. 2 NDSU in the 2nd qtr with this play pic.twitter.com/yWkQCV67eW — Sam Herder (@SamHerderFCS) November 6, 2021

7:52 pm, November 6, 2021

Interception South Dakota State

South Dakota State S Chase Norblade grabbed the first turnover of the day, intercepting North Dakota State QB Cam Miller. 

𝗣𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗗 𝗢𝗙𝗙! Chase Norblade interception, Jackrabbit football! 2Q 11:41 | SDSU 14, NDSU 7 pic.twitter.com/pT2MKVtbvT — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 6, 2021

7:38 pm, November 6, 2021

Too Strong, Two touchdowns! Jackrabbits 14, Bison 7 | 0:18 1Q

South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong Jr. took a direct-snap into the endzone for his second touchdown of the game. Strong has now rushed for over 1000 yards for the third time of his career. 

TOUCHDOWN JACKRABBITS 🐰 For the second time today, Pierre Strong, Jr. is in the end zone for SDSU 🔥 1Q :18 | SDSU 14, NDSU 7 pic.twitter.com/TBNj94kMZ1 — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 6, 2021 

The play capped off a 12 play, 75-yard drive. Earlier in the drive Jackrabbit QB Chris Oladokun found WR Jaxon Janke on a 38-yard pass, getting near the Bison redzone. 

Chris Oladokun 👉 Jaxon Janke, 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 𝘿𝙊𝙒𝙉 𝙅𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙎 1Q 3:24 | SDSU 7, NDSU 7 pic.twitter.com/1aNOAS2OcF — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 6, 2021

7:27 pm, November 6, 2021

North Dakota State ties it up! Bison 7, Jackrabbits 7 | 6:20 1Q

North Dakota State QB Cam Miller found TE Josh Babicz on a 22-yard wheel route for a touchdown. Babicz slipped through the defense as the Jackrabbit secondary ran with post routes across the middle, leaving Babicz open by the endzone. The touchdown toss followed a 13-yard scramble from Miller. Overall, the scoring drive was five plays for 54 yards and took 2 minutes and 23 seconds. 

TOUCHDOWN, BISON! Josh Babicz catches a 22-yard pass from Cam Miller, and Jake Reinholz adds the PAT. With 6:20 left in the first quarter, NDSU and SDSU are tied 7-7. pic.twitter.com/inqIBZc85E — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) November 6, 2021

7:09 pm, November 6, 2021

Two plays and a touchdown! Jackrabbits 7, Bison 0 | 14:44 1Q

It took two plays for South Dakota State to score on the nation's top scoring defense as All-American RB Pierre Strong burst up the right side for a 75-yard for a touchdown. 

Pierre Strong, Jr. 𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗦𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗟 on the second play of the game! 1Q 14:44 | SDSU 7, NDSU 0 pic.twitter.com/5Qu1vpptWE — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 6, 2021

7:07 pm, November 6, 2021

We're underway

The 2021 Dakota marker has kicked off. South Dakota State received the opening kick.

7:05 pm, November 6, 2021

New quarterback for North Dakota State

North Dakota State will start Cam Miller at quarterback today. Normal starter, Quincy Patterson, will start the game on the bench. 

#NDSU will start Cam Miller at quarterback today. — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) November 6, 2021

7:04 pm, November 6, 2021

Injury update: Isaiah Davis will NOT play

South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis has changed out of his uniform and will not play. 

After going through warmups, Isaiah Davis has chanced out of his uniform and into street clothes. Will not play. — Matt Zimmer (@argusmattz) November 6, 2021

6:52 pm, November 6, 2021

Injury update: RB Isaiah Davis is dressed

It is now reported that South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis is dressed for today's Dakota Marker. No word on if he'll play. Isaiah Davis and Don Gardner are both dressed for SDSU. Stig told the Fargo pregame show Davis won't play today. We'll see how the game goes. Gardner has a cast on his left arm. If he plays he'd be doing so with one arm, basically. — Matt Zimmer (@argusmattz) November 6, 2021

6:12 pm, November 6, 2021

Pregame: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State 

The 2021 Dakota Marker is almost here. No. 2 North Dakota State will visit No. 12 South Dakota State in the 112th all-time meeting. The Bison and the Jackrabbits entered the season with championship aspirations and in a rivalry matchup, each teams will be put to the test. North Dakota State enters at 8-0 with the top scoring defense in the FCS. South Dakota State has the third-leading scoring offense in the FCS, averaging 42.4 points per game. Expecting another exciting contest in the storied rivalry. 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗜𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗔𝗞𝗢𝗧𝗔 𝗠 A moose was running loose on the South Dakota State football field 😂 (via @DHeintzMN) pic.twitter.com/X8Ljapfx13 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 5, 2021 A moose has been spotted at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings Friday afternoon. We have more photos and videos here ➡️ https://t.co/Alh9fD69BY pic.twitter.com/8LpdYE2iBU — KELOLAND News (@keloland) November 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:26 pm, November 4, 2021How to watch: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota StateGet ready for a MVFC battle in Week 10. It's No. 2 North Dakota State against No. 12 South Dakota State in the latest 112th edition of the Dakota Marker rivalry. Time: 3 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Nov. 6 TV channel: ABC ND | MIDCO SPORTS | ESPN+ Streaming: ESPN.com/watch Location: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota Click or tap here for a complete FCS scoreboard for Week 10. South Dakota State Athletics South Dakota State fans will be in full force for the latest Dakota Marker share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:44 pm, November 4, 2021Injury update: South Dakota StateSouth Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis was spotted practicing for the Jackrabbits ahead of the 2021 Dakota Marker. Davis earned Freshman All-America accolades last spring before suffering an upper body injury in Week 2. Isaiah Davis is dressed and practicing for SDSU this evening. — Matt Zimmer (@argusmattz) November 2, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:26 pm, November 4, 2021Previewing North Dakota State vs. South Dakota StateWhen North Dakota State meets South Dakota State, it will mark the 112th all-time meeting in the rivalry known as the Dakota Marker. With both the Bison and Jackrabbits ranked for the 14th consecutive meeting, the latest edition of the Dakota Marker should add another exciting chapter to the rivalry. North Dakota State is 8-0, sitting at first place in the MVFC. Transfer quarterback Quincy Patterson leads the Bison offense as a dual threat, leading the team in passing and rushing in his first season in Fargo. Joining Patterson in the backfield is running back Kobe Johnson; Johnson rushed for a career-high 155 yards last week in a 44-2 win. FCS RANKINGS: See the latest AFCA coaches poll While North Dakota State has been run-heavy this year, the Bison have a star wide receiver on the outside in senior Christian Watson. Watson has six receiving touchdowns this year and is just 155 yards shy of 2,000 career receiving yards. Watson adds a dynamic passing threat to the North Dakota State offense. North Dakota State's defense has played at an elite level all season. The Bison lead the FCS in scoring defense allowing 8.1 points per game, allowing just seven touchdowns. Yet, the defense shines brightest in the red-zone, leading the FCS in that category too. Last week, safety Michael Tutsie and linebacker Jackson Hankey made key red-zone stops to keep Indiana State out of the endzone. In this week's rivalry matchup, look for the red-zone to play a key part in the game's outcome. South Dakota State's offense will try and end a two-game home losing streak on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will likely turn to star running back Pierre Strong Jr. to carry the load against a tough North Dakota State defense. Strong is the third-leading rusher in the FCS, just 14 yards away from a third 1000 yard season. The Jackrabbit rushing attack may receive a boost this week as well; running back Isaiah Davis was spotted practicing on November 2 as he attempts to make his return from injury. Elsewhere on the South Dakota State offense, graduate transfer quarterback Chris Oladokun has the Jackrabbits with the third-leading scoring offense in the FCS, averaging 42.4 points per game. This season, Oladokun's top targets have been the tight ends, with three different tight ends combining for half of the Jackrabbit receiving touchdowns. Watch out for tight end Tucker Kraft as he has proven to be a talent at the position. On defense, South Dakota State will look to shut down North Dakota State for a second straight game. In the spring's matchup, the Jackrabbits held the Bison to 97 rushing yards, marking the first time since 2014 North Dakota State did not rush for the century mark. Led by linebacker Adam Bock, South Dakota State will try to continue its fall 2021 success where the Jackrabbits hold opposing offenses to just 2.6 rushing yards per attempt. Expect an intense and emotional game when the Jackrabbits and Bison meet. While North Dakota State is 8-0 playing as dominant as ever entering the game, keep in mind that when the Bison were 8-0 in 2017, South Dakota State came away with a 33-21 home victory. The latest Dakota Marker game should be another great story in the historic rivalry. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:25 pm, November 4, 2021FCS Coaches Poll updateNorth Dakota State ranks ahead of South Dakota State in the FCS Coaches Poll after Week 10. Here's what the rankings look like: RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (27) 7-0 675 1 2 North Dakota State 8-0 644 2 3 James Madison 7-1 621 5 4 Montana State 7-1 579 6 5 Eastern Washington 7-1 566 7 6 Southeastern Louisiana 7-1 537 8 7 UC Davis 7-1 479 9 8 Kennesaw State 7-1 464 10 9 Southern Illinois 6-2 420 3 10 Montana 6-2 413 11 11 UT Martin 7-1 384 12 12 South Dakota State 6-2 369 13 13 Villanova 6-2 352 4 14 East Tennessee State 7-1 325 14 15 Northern Iowa 5-3 303 17 16 Princeton 7-0 257 15 17 Jackson State 7-1 221 16 18 VMI 6-2 213 18 19 Eastern Kentucky 6-2 193 19 20 Missouri State 5-3 184 20 21 South Dakota 5-3 108 22 22 Sacramento State 6-2 89 T-23 23 William & Mary 6-2 83 NR 24 Weber State 4-4 80 T-23 25 Chattanooga 5-3 44 NR share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:24 pm, November 4, 2021North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State: Series historyLast spring, South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 27-17, ending a three-game Bison winning streak. The Jackrabbits now have a chance to start a winning streak of their own for the first time in 12 years. Luckily for South Dakota State, it gets to host a the rivalry game; the Jackrabbits are 25-26-1 at home in the series all-time. Yet, North Dakota State is 7-3 in the last 10 matchups with an average margin of victory of 17.14 points during that time. North Dakota State leads the series 63-43-5. Here are all the meeting results since 2015: Date Location Winner Score Apr. 17, 2021 Fargo, ND South Dakota State 27-17 Oct. 26, 2019 Brookings, SD North Dakota State 23-16 Dec. 14, 2018 Fargo, ND North Dakota State 44-21 Sept. 29, 2018 Fargo, ND North Dakota State 21-17 Nov. 4, 2017 Brookings, SD South Dakota State 33-21 Dec. 10, 2016 Fargo, ND North Dakota State 36-10 Oct. 15, 2016 Fargo, ND South Dakota State 19-17 Oct. 3, 2015 Brookings, SD North Dakota State 28-7 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:23 pm, November 4, 2021North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State: How they stack upNorth Dakota State and South Dakota State were ranked No. 2 and No. 12 in the latest FCS Coaches Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based on this season's results. North Dakota State 2021 STATs South Dakota State 8-0 (5-0) Record (Conf) 6-2 (3-2) No. 2 FCS Coaches rank No. 12 33.5 Points per game 42.4 8.1 Points allowed 17.2 405.1 Yards per game 473.4 244.4 Yards allowed per game 309.8 144.4 Pass yards per game 260.4 169.5 Pass yards allowed per game 224.2 260.8 Rush yards per game 213.0 74.9 Rush yards allowed per game 85.5 Quincy Patterson 813 yards (6 TD, 4 INT) Passing leader Chris Oladokun 1834 yards (16 TD, 3 INT) Quincy Patterson 422 yards (6 TD) Rushing leader Pierre Strong Jr. 986 yards (12 TD) Christian Watson 506 yards (6 TD) Receiving leader Tucker Kraft 501 yards (4 TD) Jackson Hankey 50 tackles (2.5 TFL, 1.0 SK, 2 FF) Defense Adam Bock 61 tackles (3.5 TFL, 0.5 SK, 1 INT, 1 FF) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link