North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State football: Preview, how to watch the 2021 Dakota Marker Game

Last Updated 3:02 PM, November 04, 2021Stan BectonNorth Dakota State vs. South Dakota State football: Preview, how to watch the 2021 Dakota Marker Game 4:26 pm, November 4, 2021How to watch: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota StateGet ready for a MVFC battle in Week 10. It's No. 2 North Dakota State against No. 12 South Dakota State in the latest 112th edition of the Dakota Marker rivalry. Time: 3 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Nov. 6 TV channel: ABC ND | MIDCO SPORTS | ESPN+ Streaming: ESPN.com/watch Location: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota Click or tap here for a complete FCS scoreboard for Week 10. 6:44 pm, November 4, 2021Injury update: South Dakota StateSouth Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis was spotted practicing for the Jackrabbits ahead of the 2021 Dakota Marker. Davis earned Freshman All-America accolades last spring before suffering an upper body injury in Week 2. Isaiah Davis is dressed and practicing for SDSU this evening. — Matt Zimmer (@argusmattz) November 2, 2021 4:26 pm, November 4, 2021Previewing North Dakota State vs. South Dakota StateWhen North Dakota State meets South Dakota State, it will mark the 112th all-time meeting in the rivalry known as the Dakota Marker. With both the Bison and Jackrabbits ranked for the 14th consecutive meeting, the latest edition of the Dakota Marker should add another exciting chapter to the rivalry. North Dakota State is 8-0, sitting at first place in the MVFC. Transfer quarterback Quincy Patterson leads the Bison offense as a dual threat, leading the team in passing and rushing in his first season in Fargo. Joining Patterson in the backfield is running back Kobe Johnson; Johnson rushed for a career-high 155 yards last week in a 44-2 win. FCS RANKINGS: See the latest AFCA coaches poll While North Dakota State has been run-heavy this year, the Bison have a star wide receiver on the outside in senior Christian Watson. Watson has six receiving touchdowns this year and is just 155 yards shy of 2,000 career receiving yards. Watson adds a dynamic passing threat to the North Dakota State offense. North Dakota State's defense has played at an elite level all season. The Bison lead the FCS in scoring defense allowing 8.1 points per game, allowing just seven touchdowns. Yet, the defense shines brightest in the red-zone, leading the FCS in that category too. Last week, safety Michael Tutsie and linebacker Jackson Hankey made key red-zone stops to keep Indiana State out of the endzone. In this week's rivalry matchup, look for the red-zone to play a key part in the game's outcome. South Dakota State's offense will try and end a two-game home losing streak on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will likely turn to star running back Pierre Strong Jr. to carry the load against a tough North Dakota State defense. Strong is the third-leading rusher in the FCS, just 14 yards away from a third 1000 yard season. The Jackrabbit rushing attack may receive a boost this week as well; running back Isaiah Davis was spotted practicing on November 2 as he attempts to make his return from injury. Elsewhere on the South Dakota State offense, graduate transfer quarterback Chris Oladokun has the Jackrabbits with the third-leading scoring offense in the FCS, averaging 42.4 points per game. This season, Oladokun's top targets have been the tight ends, with three different tight ends combining for half of the Jackrabbit receiving touchdowns. Watch out for tight end Tucker Kraft as he has proven to be a talent at the position. On defense, South Dakota State will look to shut down North Dakota State for a second straight game. In the spring's matchup, the Jackrabbits held the Bison to 97 rushing yards, marking the first time since 2014 North Dakota State did not rush for the century mark. Led by linebacker Adam Bock, South Dakota State will try to continue its fall 2021 success where the Jackrabbits hold opposing offenses to just 2.6 rushing yards per attempt. Expect an intense and emotional game when the Jackrabbits and Bison meet. While North Dakota State is 8-0 playing as dominant as ever entering the game, keep in mind that when the Bison were 8-0 in 2017, South Dakota State came away with a 33-21 home victory. 4:25 pm, November 4, 2021FCS Coaches Poll updateNorth Dakota State ranks ahead of South Dakota State in the FCS Coaches Poll after Week 10. Here's what the rankings look like: RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (27) 7-0 675 1 2 North Dakota State 8-0 644 2 3 James Madison 7-1 621 5 4 Montana State 7-1 579 6 5 Eastern Washington 7-1 566 7 6 Southeastern Louisiana 7-1 537 8 7 UC Davis 7-1 479 9 8 Kennesaw State 7-1 464 10 9 Southern Illinois 6-2 420 3 10 Montana 6-2 413 11 11 UT Martin 7-1 384 12 12 South Dakota State 6-2 369 13 13 Villanova 6-2 352 4 14 East Tennessee State 7-1 325 14 15 Northern Iowa 5-3 303 17 16 Princeton 7-0 257 15 17 Jackson State 7-1 221 16 18 VMI 6-2 213 18 19 Eastern Kentucky 6-2 193 19 20 Missouri State 5-3 184 20 21 South Dakota 5-3 108 22 22 Sacramento State 6-2 89 T-23 23 William & Mary 6-2 83 NR 24 Weber State 4-4 80 T-23 25 Chattanooga 5-3 44 NR 4:24 pm, November 4, 2021North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State: Series historyLast spring, South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 27-17, ending a three-game Bison winning streak. The Jackrabbits now have a chance to start a winning streak of their own for the first time in 12 years. Luckily for South Dakota State, it gets to host a the rivalry game; the Jackrabbits are 25-26-1 at home in the series all-time. Yet, North Dakota State is 7-3 in the last 10 matchups with an average margin of victory of 17.14 points during that time. North Dakota State leads the series 63-43-5. Here are all the meeting results since 2015: Date Location Winner Score Apr. 17, 2021 Fargo, ND South Dakota State 27-17 Oct. 26, 2019 Brookings, SD North Dakota State 23-16 Dec. 14, 2018 Fargo, ND North Dakota State 44-21 Sept. 29, 2018 Fargo, ND North Dakota State 21-17 Nov. 4, 2017 Brookings, SD South Dakota State 33-21 Dec. 10, 2016 Fargo, ND North Dakota State 36-10 Oct. 15, 2016 Fargo, ND South Dakota State 19-17 Oct. 3, 2015 Brookings, SD North Dakota State 28-7 4:23 pm, November 4, 2021North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State: How they stack upNorth Dakota State and South Dakota State were ranked No. 2 and No. 12 in the latest FCS Coaches Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based on this season's results. North Dakota State 2021 STATs South Dakota State 8-0 (5-0) Record (Conf) 6-2 (3-2) No. 2 FCS Coaches rank No. 12 33.5 Points per game 42.4 8.1 Points allowed 17.2 405.1 Yards per game 473.4 244.4 Yards allowed per game 309.8 144.4 Pass yards per game 260.4 169.5 Pass yards allowed per game 224.2 260.8 Rush yards per game 213.0 74.9 Rush yards allowed per game 85.5 Quincy Patterson 813 yards (6 TD, 4 INT) Passing leader Chris Oladokun 1834 yards (16 TD, 3 INT) Quincy Patterson 422 yards (6 TD) Rushing leader Pierre Strong Jr. 986 yards (12 TD) Christian Watson 506 yards (6 TD) Receiving leader Tucker Kraft 501 yards (4 TD) Jackson Hankey 50 tackles (2.5 TFL, 1.0 SK, 2 FF) Defense Adam Bock 61 tackles (3.5 TFL, 0.5 SK, 1 INT, 1 FF)