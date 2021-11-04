North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State football: Preview, how to watch the 2021 Dakota Marker Game

When North Dakota State meets South Dakota State, it will mark the 112th all-time meeting in the rivalry known as the Dakota Marker. With both the Bison and Jackrabbits ranked for the 14th consecutive meeting, the latest edition of the Dakota Marker should add another exciting chapter to the rivalry.

North Dakota State is 8-0, sitting at first place in the MVFC. Transfer quarterback Quincy Patterson leads the Bison offense as a dual threat, leading the team in passing and rushing in his first season in Fargo. Joining Patterson in the backfield is running back Kobe Johnson; Johnson rushed for a career-high 155 yards last week in a 44-2 win.

While North Dakota State has been run-heavy this year, the Bison have a star wide receiver on the outside in senior Christian Watson. Watson has six receiving touchdowns this year and is just 155 yards shy of 2,000 career receiving yards. Watson adds a dynamic passing threat to the North Dakota State offense.

North Dakota State's defense has played at an elite level all season. The Bison lead the FCS in scoring defense allowing 8.1 points per game, allowing just seven touchdowns. Yet, the defense shines brightest in the red-zone, leading the FCS in that category too. Last week, safety Michael Tutsie and linebacker Jackson Hankey made key red-zone stops to keep Indiana State out of the endzone. In this week's rivalry matchup, look for the red-zone to play a key part in the game's outcome.

South Dakota State's offense will try and end a two-game home losing streak on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will likely turn to star running back Pierre Strong Jr. to carry the load against a tough North Dakota State defense. Strong is the third-leading rusher in the FCS, just 14 yards away from a third 1000 yard season. The Jackrabbit rushing attack may receive a boost this week as well; running back Isaiah Davis was spotted practicing on November 2 as he attempts to make his return from injury.

Elsewhere on the South Dakota State offense, graduate transfer quarterback Chris Oladokun has the Jackrabbits with the third-leading scoring offense in the FCS, averaging 42.4 points per game. This season, Oladokun's top targets have been the tight ends, with three different tight ends combining for half of the Jackrabbit receiving touchdowns. Watch out for tight end Tucker Kraft as he has proven to be a talent at the position.

On defense, South Dakota State will look to shut down North Dakota State for a second straight game. In the spring's matchup, the Jackrabbits held the Bison to 97 rushing yards, marking the first time since 2014 North Dakota State did not rush for the century mark. Led by linebacker Adam Bock, South Dakota State will try to continue its fall 2021 success where the Jackrabbits hold opposing offenses to just 2.6 rushing yards per attempt.

Expect an intense and emotional game when the Jackrabbits and Bison meet. While North Dakota State is 8-0 playing as dominant as ever entering the game, keep in mind that when the Bison were 8-0 in 2017, South Dakota State came away with a 33-21 home victory. The latest Dakota Marker game should be another great story in the historic rivalry.