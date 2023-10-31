Everything to know for North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State in the 2023 Dakota Marker
How to watch the 2023 Dakota Marker: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State
Two FCS powers, No. 1 South Dakota State and No. 10 North Dakota State, meet for the 115th time on Saturday. The two will play in the 20th edition of the Dakota Marker rivalry (dating back to 2004). South Dakota State owns the longest win streak in the FCS at 22 games (16 at home).
Here's how you can watch the exciting game:
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- TV channel: Midco Sports/ESPN+
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Location: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, SD.
- Live Stats: Follow live here
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State: How they stack up
South Dakota State and North Dakota State were ranked No. 1 and No. 10 in the latest FCS Coaches Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based on this season's results:
|North Dakota State
|2023 STATs
|South Dakota State
|6-2 (3-2)
|Record (Conf)
|8-0 (5-0)
|No. 10
|FCS Coaches rank
|No. 1
|37.4
|Points per game
|39.0
|18.0
|Points allowed
|11.4
|462.0
|Yards per game
|447.9
|286.1
|Yards allowed per game
|257.0
|208.1
|Pass yards per game
|204.5
|166.0
|Pass yards allowed per game
|166.6
|253.9
|Rush yards per game
|243.4
|120.1
|Rush yards allowed per game
|90.4
|Cam Miller
1,411 yards (10 TD, 2 INT)
|Passing leader
|Mark Gronowski
1,528 yards (16 TD, 3 INT)
|TaMerik Williams
387 yards (2 TD)
|Rushing leader
|Isaiah Davis
754 yards (8 TD)
|Zach Mathis
507 yards (3 TD)
|Receiving leader
|Jaxon Janke
458 yards (3 TD)
|Cole Wisniewski
33 tackles (1 FF, 4 INT)
|Defense
|Jason Freeman
48 tackles (2.5 TFL, 1 INT)
FCS Coaches Poll update
South Dakota State ranks ahead of North Dakota State in the FCS Coaches Poll entering Week 10. Here's what the rankings look like:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|PTS.
|PREV.
|1
|South Dakota Stata (25)
|8-0
|625
|1
|2
|Furman
|7-1
|577
|3
|3
|Montana
|7-1
|544
|5
|4
|UIW
|7-1
|533
|4
|5
|Idaho
|6-2
|515
|8
|6
|Delaware
|7-1
|507
|6
|7
|Sacramento State
|6-2
|471
|7
|8
|Montana State
|6-2
|458
|2
|9
|North Carolina Central
|7-1
|407
|10
|10
|North Dakota State
|6-2
|398
|11
|11
|Southern Illinois
|6-2
|380
|12
|12
|South Dakota
|6-2
|330
|9
|T-13
|Chattanooga
|7-2
|296
|15
|T-13
|Florida A&M
|7-1
|296
|14
|15
|North Dakota
|5-3
|260
|17
|16
|Lafayette
|7-1
|241
|19
|17
|Austin Peay
|6-2
|218
|20
|18
|UT Martin
|6-2
|179
|13
|19
|Harvard
|6-1
|137
|23
|20
|Western Carolina
|5-3
|124
|16
|21
|Holy Cross
|5-3
|120
|22
|22
|Villanova
|6-2
|107
|NR
|23
|Northern Iowa
|5-3
|105
|NR
|24
|William & Mary
|5-3
|83
|24
|25
|Central Arkansas
|5-3
|73
|18
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State: Series history
Last fall, South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 23-21 in the Dakota Marker, winning three straight games in the rivalry for the first time since 2007-2009. The two schools met again in the FCS Championship game where the Jackrabbits blasted the Bison 45-21 to win their first FCS title.
Here are some more memorable moments from the NDSU-SDSU rivalry
North Dakota State leads the series 63-46-5. Here are all the meeting results since 2015:
|Date
|Location
|Winner
|Score
|Jan. 8, 2023
|Frisco, TX
|South Dakota State
|45-21
|Oct. 15, 2022
|Fargo, ND
|South Dakota State
|23-21
|Nov. 6, 2021
|Brookings, SD
|South Dakota State
|27-19
|Apr. 17, 2021
|Fargo, ND
|South Dakota State
|27-17
|Oct. 26, 2019
|Brookings, SD
|North Dakota State
|23-16
|Dec. 14, 2018
|Fargo, ND
|North Dakota State
|44-21
|Sept. 29, 2018
|Fargo, ND
|North Dakota State
|21-17
|Nov. 4, 2017
|Brookings, SD
|South Dakota State
|33-21
|Dec. 10, 2016
|Fargo, ND
|North Dakota State
|36-10
|Oct. 15, 2016
|Fargo, ND
|South Dakota State
|19-17
|Oct. 3, 2015
|Brookings, SD
|North Dakota State
|28-7