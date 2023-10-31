Last Updated 4:41 PM, October 31, 2023
Stan Becton

Everything to know for North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State in the 2023 Dakota Marker

South Dakota State's Mark Gronowski breaks down thrilling win over Montana State
1:25
How to watch the 2023 Dakota Marker: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State

Dakota Marker

Two FCS powers, No. 1 South Dakota State and No. 10 North Dakota State, meet for the 115th time on Saturday. The two will play in the 20th edition of the Dakota Marker rivalry (dating back to 2004). South Dakota State owns the longest win streak in the FCS at 22 games (16 at home). 

Here's how you can watch the exciting game:

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
  • TV channel: Midco Sports/ESPN+
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
  • Location: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, SD.
  • Live StatsFollow live here
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State: How they stack up

South Dakota State and North Dakota State were ranked No. 1 and No. 10 in the latest FCS Coaches Poll, respectively. Here's how they stack up based on this season's results:

North Dakota State 2023 STATs South Dakota State
6-2 (3-2) Record (Conf) 8-0 (5-0)
No. 10 FCS Coaches rank No. 1
37.4 Points per game 39.0
18.0 Points allowed 11.4
462.0 Yards per game 447.9
286.1 Yards allowed per game 257.0
208.1 Pass yards per game 204.5
166.0 Pass yards allowed per game 166.6
253.9 Rush yards per game 243.4
120.1 Rush yards allowed per game 90.4
Cam Miller
1,411 yards (10 TD, 2 INT)		 Passing leader Mark Gronowski
1,528 yards (16 TD, 3 INT)
TaMerik Williams
387 yards (2 TD)		 Rushing leader Isaiah Davis
754 yards (8 TD)
Zach Mathis
507 yards (3 TD)		 Receiving leader Jaxon Janke
458 yards (3 TD)
Cole Wisniewski
33 tackles (1 FF, 4 INT)		 Defense Jason Freeman
48 tackles (2.5 TFL, 1 INT)
FCS Coaches Poll update

South Dakota State ranks ahead of North Dakota State in the FCS Coaches Poll entering Week 10. Here's what the rankings look like:

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PTS. PREV.
1 South Dakota Stata (25) 8-0 625 1
2 Furman 7-1 577 3
3 Montana 7-1 544 5
4 UIW 7-1 533 4
5 Idaho 6-2 515 8
6 Delaware 7-1 507 6
7 Sacramento State 6-2 471 7
8 Montana State 6-2 458 2
9 North Carolina Central 7-1 407 10
10 North Dakota State 6-2 398 11
11 Southern Illinois 6-2 380 12
12 South Dakota 6-2 330 9
T-13 Chattanooga 7-2 296 15
T-13 Florida A&M 7-1 296 14
15 North Dakota 5-3 260 17
16 Lafayette 7-1 241 19
17 Austin Peay 6-2 218 20
18 UT Martin 6-2 179 13
19 Harvard 6-1 137 23
20 Western Carolina 5-3 124 16
21 Holy Cross 5-3 120 22
22 Villanova 6-2 107 NR
23 Northern Iowa 5-3 105 NR
24 William & Mary 5-3 83 24
25 Central Arkansas 5-3 73 18
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State: Series history

Last fall, South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 23-21 in the Dakota Marker, winning three straight games in the rivalry for the first time since 2007-2009. The two schools met again in the FCS Championship game where the Jackrabbits blasted the Bison 45-21 to win their first FCS title.

Here are some more memorable moments from the NDSU-SDSU rivalry

North Dakota State leads the series 63-46-5. Here are all the meeting results since 2015:

Date Location Winner Score
Jan. 8, 2023 Frisco, TX South Dakota State 45-21
Oct. 15, 2022 Fargo, ND South Dakota State 23-21
Nov. 6, 2021 Brookings, SD South Dakota State 27-19
Apr. 17, 2021 Fargo, ND South Dakota State 27-17
Oct. 26, 2019 Brookings, SD North Dakota State 23-16
Dec. 14, 2018 Fargo, ND North Dakota State 44-21
Sept. 29, 2018 Fargo, ND North Dakota State 21-17
Nov. 4, 2017 Brookings, SD South Dakota State 33-21
Dec. 10, 2016 Fargo, ND North Dakota State 36-10
Oct. 15, 2016 Fargo, ND South Dakota State 19-17
Oct. 3, 2015 Brookings, SD North Dakota State 28-7