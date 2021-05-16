Sam Houston wins 2020-21 FCS championship over South Dakota State

Sam Houston is FCS national champion for the first time.

SHSU defeated South Dakota State 23-21 on a game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left. South Dakota State ran two plays after a kickoff return and was stopped just past midfield on an attempt to keep the game alive through laterals.

See the final stats | Final bracket | Championship history

You can watch Sam Houston's full game-winning drive, ending with a touchdown pass from Eric Schmid to Ife Adeyi, below.

Schmid finished 20-of-37 with 209 yards and three passing touchdowns. His top target was Jequez Ezzard, who had 10 catches for 108 yards and two first half touchdowns. Ezzard also had a punt return touchdown brought back due to a penalty away from the play.

For South Dakota State, true freshman running back Isaiah Davis finished with a career high 178 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries. His 85-yard touchdown run with 5:41 left in the game gave SDSU its first lead since the first quarter.

But the Jackrabbits offense took a big hit to start the game, losing freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski to injury on the opening drive.

With the win, Sam Houston's K.C. Keeler became the first head coach to win an FCS title at multiple schools. He also led Delaware to the 2003 national championship.

🏆SHOP OFFICIAL SAM HOUSTON FCS CHAMPIONSHIP GEAR 🏆