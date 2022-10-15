Last Updated 6:52 PM, October 15, 2022
Stan Becton

South Dakota State comes back to beat North Dakota State 23-21 for three straight Dakota Marker wins

Share
Celebrating North Dakota State's football dynasty
3:34
10:23 pm, October 15, 2022

South Dakota State wins, beats North Dakota State 23-21

SDSU wins

No. 3 South Dakota State defeated No. 1 North Dakota State 23-21 to take home its third straight Dakota Marker trophy. South Dakota State came back from a 21-7 halftime deficit to secure the win.

In the second half, kicker Hunter Dustman made three field goals, including the last two scores of the game. The Jackrabbits dominated the second half time of possession thanks to big days from running backs Isaiah Davis and Amar Johnson while the defense forced punts on the first three second-half Bison drives.

The last time South Dakota State won three straight Dakota Marker trophies was in 2009. With the win, the Jackrabbits have won consecutive games in Fargo for the first time since 1948 and 1950.  South Dakota State can look forward to a likely unanimous No. 1 ranking in the FCS polls after defeating the top-ranked team and No. 2 Montana losing during Week 7.

Click or tap here to see complete stats from the game.

final stats
10:16 pm, October 15, 2022

Fourth down stop! | 4Q - 1:07

South Dakota State's defense stopped North Dakota State on 4th-and-10 at the Jackrabbit 49-yard line. Dalys Beanum broke up Bison quarterback Cam Miller's passes intended for DJ Hart.

The Jackrabbits lead 23-21 after coming back from a 21-7 halftime deficit. North Dakota State has two timeouts left. A South Dakota State first down can secure the victory.

10:06 pm, October 15, 2022

South Dakota State takes the lead! South Dakota State 23, North Dakota State 21 | 4Q - 3:45

South Dakota State has its first lead of the game after Hunter Dustman made his third-straight field goal to make the score 23-21 Jackrabbits.

South Dakota State was stopped one yard short of the end zone after running back Amar Johnson led the team to the one-yard line. Running back Isaiah Davis was stopped short on a direct snap on third-and-goal. 

9:56 pm, October 15, 2022

A one-point game! North Dakota State 21, South Dakota State 20 | 4Q - 10:25

South Dakota State kicker Hunter Dustman made a 38-yard field goal as the Jackrabbits have made it a one-point game in the fourth quarter. South Dakota State has scored 13 straight points in the second half, but have seen its last two drives stall in the red zone.

9:43 pm, October 15, 2022

Fourth quarter update: North Dakota State 21, South Dakota State 17

sdsu-ndsu

North Dakota State leads South Dakota State 21-17 after three quarters of play. However, South Dakota State has scored 10 unanswered points in the second half, holding momentum entering the final frame. The Jackrabbits are set to receive a punt when play resumes.

third quarter stats
9:35 pm, October 15, 2022

Touchdown Jackrabbits! North Dakota State 21, South Dakota State 17 | 3Q - 3:03

South Dakota State running back Amar Johnson scored on a 16-yard run make the Dakota Marker a one-possession game.

Johnson's score comes after the Jackrabbits escaped a near turnover when quarterback Mark Gronowski was sacked and fumbled. Luckily for South Dakota State, Mason McCormick recovered the fumble and kept the drive alive.

9:18 pm, October 15, 2022

Jackrabbits for three! North Dakota State 21, South Dakota State 10

South Dakota State scored the first points of the second half as kicker Hunter Dustman made a 31-yard field goal. The points cap off a 10-play drive that got into the redzone. 

 

8:49 pm, October 15, 2022

Halftime update: North Dakota State 21, South Dakota State 7

sdsu-ndsu

North Dakota State leads South Dakota State 21-7 after the first half.

The Bison have been led by quarterback Cam Miller's perfect passing day; he's 12-12 for 181 yards and two touchdowns, adding a rushing touchdown too. North Dakota State has used a balanced attack to drive the ball, rushing the ball 17 times to 13 pass attempts. The Bison defense has played well for much of the first half, holding South Dakota State to 126 total yards of offense. While Jackrabbit running back Isaiah Davis got off to a fast start, he's been held in check to just 17 yards since the opening drive. North Dakota State has also made two timely sacks to stall Jackrabbit momentum on separate drives.

One thing to watch in the second half is for the health of star North Dakota State offensive tackle Cody Mauch. He limped off the field late in the second quarter.

Check out the full halftime stats below.

halftime stats
8:38 pm, October 15, 2022

Interception Jackrabbits! | 2Q - 3:22

South Dakota State safety Colby Huerter intercepted a pass from North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton to stop a Bison drive in Jackrabbit territory. South Dakota State will have the ball it its own 18-yard line

was in for Cam Miller, who earlier in the drive received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after celebrating a 41-yard pass.

8:19 pm, October 15, 2022

The Bison add to their lead! North Dakota State 21, South Dakota State 7 | 2Q: 11:08

North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller found fullback Hunter Luepke on a 30-yard touchdown pass to put the Bison in front 21-7. It was a beautiful play design as after a few pre-snap shifts, Miller faked a quarterback draw and dropped back to find Luepke wide open down the seam. With the touchdown, Miller continues his perfect passing day as he's currently 8-8 for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Overall, the North Dakota State drive took nine plays and 59 yards with 4:36 coming off the clock.

8:17 pm, October 15, 2022

First quarter update: Bison 14, Jackrabbits 7

North Dakota State leads South Dakota State 14-7 after the first quarter. When the second quarter begins, the Bison will have the ball at their own 48-yard line facing 3rd-and-3.

1q stats
8:03 pm, October 15, 2022

The Bison are back on the board! North Dakota State 14, South Dakota State 7 | 1Q - 3:02

After a great kickoff return from Raja Nelson set North Dakota State with the ball at their own 40-yard line, the Bison found the end zone in three offensive plays. North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller completed a 29-yard pass on a play-action bootleg to DJ Hart to get the Bison into the redzone before finishing the drive himself on a six-yard quarterback power.

Miller is 5-5 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown after two drives.

7:54 pm, October 15, 2022

The Jackrabbits respond! North Dakota State 7, South Dakota State 7 | 1Q - 4:21

A heavy dose of running back Isaiah Davis has South Dakota State on the board, tying the Dakota Marker game at seven points apiece. Davis ran the ball five times for 54 yards and a 24-yards touchdown to cap off a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took almost seven minutes off the clock. 

7:35 pm, October 15, 2022

The 2022 Dakota Marker has kicked off

The 2022 Dakota Marker has kicked off. North Dakota State received the opening kickoff after South Dakota State won the coin toss and deferred .

7:02 pm, October 15, 2022

🩹 Tucker Kraft out for South Dakota State

South Dakota State star tight end Tucker Kraft will not make his return in the Dakota Marker per reports