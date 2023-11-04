South Dakota State blasts North Dakota State to win the 2023 Dakota Marker

No. 1 South Dakota State blasted No. 10 North Dakota State 33-16 to win the 2023 Dakota Marker in front of a record crowd at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

After the teams traded scores on their first four drives, South Dakota State pulled away with 20 unanswered points across the second to fourth quarters. Two of the scores came from wide receiver Jadon Janke who finish with five catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Jackrabbits forced three turnovers — two interceptions and one fumble. SDSU also blocked an extra point and field goal, shutting down North Dakota State drives.

With the win, South Dakota State has now won 23 games in a row dating back to last season. The Jackrabbits also evened the all-time Dakota Marker series to 10-10 after winning their fourth straight Marker game and fifth straight game over North Dakota State.

