Last Updated 6:13 PM, November 04, 2023
Stan Becton

South Dakota State blasts North Dakota State to win the 2023 Dakota Marker

South Dakota State's Mark Gronowski breaks down thrilling win over Montana State
10:01 pm, November 4, 2023

South Dakota State wins the Dakota Marker over North Dakota State

Dakota Marker

No. 1 South Dakota State blasted No. 10 North Dakota State 33-16 to win the 2023 Dakota Marker in front of a record crowd at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

After the teams traded scores on their first four drives, South Dakota State pulled away with 20 unanswered points across the second to fourth quarters. Two of the scores came from wide receiver Jadon Janke who finish with five catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Jackrabbits forced three turnovers — two interceptions and one fumble. SDSU also blocked an extra point and field goal, shutting down North Dakota State drives.

With the win, South Dakota State has now won 23 games in a row dating back to last season. The Jackrabbits also evened the all-time Dakota Marker series to 10-10 after winning their fourth straight Marker game and fifth straight game over North Dakota State.

9:58 pm, November 4, 2023

Jacks put it away! SDSU 33, NDSU 16 | 4Q - 0:56

Hunter Dustman made his fourth field goal of the game to put South Dakota State up 17 points with less than a minute to play. The Jackrabbits got another short field after an interception grabbed by Jason Freeman.

9:42 pm, November 4, 2023

Mathis finds paydirt! SDSU 30, NDSU 16 | 4Q - 6:33

After a South Dakota State field goal with 11:52 in the fourth quarter, North Dakota State responded with a touchdown drive. Wide receiver Zach Mathis caught his second touchdown of the day from 10 yards out to close an 11-play drive. The Bison now trail by two possessions, but have all three timeouts down the stretch.

9:18 pm, November 4, 2023

Third quarter: South Dakota State 27, North Dakota State 9

An interception from Graham Spalding stalled another North Dakota State drive into South Dakota State territory, keeping the Bison scoreless after two third-quarter drives inside the 30-yard line. Graham Spalding grabbed the interception shortly before the third quarter came to a close.

When play resumes, the Jackrabbits will have the ball just short of midfield at their own 49-yard line. See stats through three quarters below.

Third quarter
9:02 pm, November 4, 2023

Special Teams miscues AGAIN | 3Q - 9:55

Griffin Crosa had kick blocked for the second time today, this time on a 37-yard field goal attempt. Jarod DePriest blocked the field goal this go around, spoiling the potential scoring opportunity set up by Raja Nelson's electrifying kickoff return.

8:51 pm, November 4, 2023

Janke strikes again! SDSU 27, NDSU 9 | 3Q - 11:26

Jadon Janke scored his second touchdown of the day, this time on a jet pass from seven yards out. Janke's touchdown caps the opening drive of the third quarter that saw South Dakota State go 75 yards in seven plays.

8:27 pm, November 4, 2023

Halftime: South Dakota State 20, North Dakota State 9

halftime

After North Dakota State missed a 50-yard field goal as the first half expired, South Dakota State remains in front by two possessions, 20-9. 

North Dakota State mistakes have been the difference in the first half, as the Bison missed an extra point and have the game's only turnover. South Dakota State scored a field goal off the turnover, making both mistakes the difference between an 11-point halftime deficit and a seven-point halftime deficit.

See complete first half stats below.

halftime stats
8:15 pm, November 4, 2023

Dustman adds three more! SDSU 20, NDSU 9 | 2Q - 1:50

Hunter Dustman kicked a 21-yard field goal to give South Dakota State a two-possesion lead late in the second quarter.
8:12 pm, November 4, 2023

Fumble! | 2Q - 5:04

All-American linebacker Adam Bock forced the first turnover of the day, punching out the ball to get South Dakota State the ball back in Bison territory.

8:01 pm, November 4, 2023

Jackrabbits make a FG of their own! SDSU 10, NDSU 9 | 2Q - 7:12

After South Dakota State's drive stalled out in the red zone, kicker Hunter Dustman made a 31-yard field goal to give the Jackrabbits the lead. The Dakota Marker has been a back-and-forth affair early one.

 

7:53 pm, November 4, 2023

Bison back in front! NDSU 9, SDSU 7 | 2Q - 10:09

North Dakota State kicker Griffin Crosa made a 27-yard field goal to put the Bison back in front early in the second quarter.

7:37 pm, November 4, 2023

First quarter: South Dakota State 7, North Dakota State 6

SDSU

South Dakota State leads North Dakota State 7-6 after the first quarter of the 2023 Dakota Marker. The difference in the game has been a blocked extra point. See stats from the first quarter below.

1st quarter
7:28 pm, November 4, 2023

Jackrabbits respond! SDSU 7, NDSU 6 | 1Q - 0:46

Strong runs from South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis led the Jackrabbits to the end zone. Before Davis ran in for a one-yard touchdown, he made multiple defenders miss on a 27-yard gain to get to the one-yard line.

With the touchdown, Isaiah Davis scored his 41st of his career to pass his former backfield teammate Pierre Strong.

7:16 pm, November 4, 2023

Bison strike first! NDSU 6, SDSU 0 | 1Q - 7:44

North Dakota State scored the first points of the 2023 Dakota Marker after a 12-play, 75-yard drive set up by quarterback Cam Miller's 22-yard pop-pass on fourth-and-one at the Jackrabbit 25 yard line. Miller capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zach Mathis.

After the touchdown, South Dakota State's Ryan Van Marel blocked the extra point.

