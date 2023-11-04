South Dakota State blasts North Dakota State to win the 2023 Dakota Marker
South Dakota State wins the Dakota Marker over North Dakota State
No. 1 South Dakota State blasted No. 10 North Dakota State 33-16 to win the 2023 Dakota Marker in front of a record crowd at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
After the teams traded scores on their first four drives, South Dakota State pulled away with 20 unanswered points across the second to fourth quarters. Two of the scores came from wide receiver Jadon Janke who finish with five catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, the Jackrabbits forced three turnovers — two interceptions and one fumble. SDSU also blocked an extra point and field goal, shutting down North Dakota State drives.
With the win, South Dakota State has now won 23 games in a row dating back to last season. The Jackrabbits also evened the all-time Dakota Marker series to 10-10 after winning their fourth straight Marker game and fifth straight game over North Dakota State.
Jacks put it away! SDSU 33, NDSU 16 | 4Q - 0:56
Hunter Dustman made his fourth field goal of the game to put South Dakota State up 17 points with less than a minute to play. The Jackrabbits got another short field after an interception grabbed by Jason Freeman.
INTERCEPTION‼️@j_dogg_34 on the pick and the Jacks take over at the NDSU 16!@MidcoSports x #GoJacks 🐰🏈 pic.twitter.com/lFDIrO94w3— SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 4, 2023
Mathis finds paydirt! SDSU 30, NDSU 16 | 4Q - 6:33
After a South Dakota State field goal with 11:52 in the fourth quarter, North Dakota State responded with a touchdown drive. Wide receiver Zach Mathis caught his second touchdown of the day from 10 yards out to close an 11-play drive. The Bison now trail by two possessions, but have all three timeouts down the stretch.
Zach Mathis makes his second touchdown reception of the game, a 10-yard pass from Cam Miller. pic.twitter.com/G2TQo64aKB— NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) November 4, 2023
Third quarter: South Dakota State 27, North Dakota State 9
An interception from Graham Spalding stalled another North Dakota State drive into South Dakota State territory, keeping the Bison scoreless after two third-quarter drives inside the 30-yard line. Graham Spalding grabbed the interception shortly before the third quarter came to a close.
IT'S INTERCEPTED@dalysbeanum7 on the tip, @graham_spalding with the snag!@MidcoSports x #GoJacks 🐰🏈 pic.twitter.com/q7Ww3AKFpx— SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 4, 2023
When play resumes, the Jackrabbits will have the ball just short of midfield at their own 49-yard line. See stats through three quarters below.
Special Teams miscues AGAIN | 3Q - 9:55
Griffin Crosa had kick blocked for the second time today, this time on a 37-yard field goal attempt. Jarod DePriest blocked the field goal this go around, spoiling the potential scoring opportunity set up by Raja Nelson's electrifying kickoff return.
.@DepriestJarod denies the Bison FG!#GoJacks 🐰🏈 pic.twitter.com/WOKBIh60JJ— SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 4, 2023
𝟳𝟳 𝘆𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀!— NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) November 4, 2023
RaJa Nelson gives the Bison a spark on their first possession of the second half. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/1YPEzBfFKr
Janke strikes again! SDSU 27, NDSU 9 | 3Q - 11:26
Jadon Janke scored his second touchdown of the day, this time on a jet pass from seven yards out. Janke's touchdown caps the opening drive of the third quarter that saw South Dakota State go 75 yards in seven plays.
🔁Spins his way in! @JadonJanke#MidcoSports | @gojacksfb pic.twitter.com/2ElksRdg1h— Midco Sports (@MidcoSports) November 4, 2023
Halftime: South Dakota State 20, North Dakota State 9
After North Dakota State missed a 50-yard field goal as the first half expired, South Dakota State remains in front by two possessions, 20-9.
North Dakota State mistakes have been the difference in the first half, as the Bison missed an extra point and have the game's only turnover. South Dakota State scored a field goal off the turnover, making both mistakes the difference between an 11-point halftime deficit and a seven-point halftime deficit.
See complete first half stats below.
Dustman adds three more! SDSU 20, NDSU 9 | 2Q - 1:50
Fumble! | 2Q - 5:04
All-American linebacker Adam Bock forced the first turnover of the day, punching out the ball to get South Dakota State the ball back in Bison territory.
BISON FUMBLE.— SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 4, 2023
The Jacks come up with it on the NDSU 31!#GoJacks 🐰🏈 pic.twitter.com/hZmZ194i96
Gronowski to Janke for six! SDSU 17, NDSU 9 | 2Q - 5:15
Quarterback Mark Gronowski found wide receiver Jadon Janke for a 46-yard touchdown to give the Jackrabbits their largest lead of the day.
Picture perfect! 🤩 @mgronowski11 ➡️ @JadonJanke@MidcoSports | @gojacksfb pic.twitter.com/CJntJ7cCnV— Midco Sports (@MidcoSports) November 4, 2023
Jackrabbits make a FG of their own! SDSU 10, NDSU 9 | 2Q - 7:12
After South Dakota State's drive stalled out in the red zone, kicker Hunter Dustman made a 31-yard field goal to give the Jackrabbits the lead. The Dakota Marker has been a back-and-forth affair early one.
Bison back in front! NDSU 9, SDSU 7 | 2Q - 10:09
North Dakota State kicker Griffin Crosa made a 27-yard field goal to put the Bison back in front early in the second quarter.
Griffin Crosa's 27-yard field goal is good, and NDSU takes a 9-7 lead over SDSU. pic.twitter.com/TFx7xn5Edf— NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) November 4, 2023
First quarter: South Dakota State 7, North Dakota State 6
South Dakota State leads North Dakota State 7-6 after the first quarter of the 2023 Dakota Marker. The difference in the game has been a blocked extra point. See stats from the first quarter below.
Jackrabbits respond! SDSU 7, NDSU 6 | 1Q - 0:46
Strong runs from South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis led the Jackrabbits to the end zone. Before Davis ran in for a one-yard touchdown, he made multiple defenders miss on a 27-yard gain to get to the one-yard line.
😤 @z4days with the huge run to set himself and the Jackrabbits up for a 1 yard finish! #MidcoSports | @gojacksfb pic.twitter.com/baNMgGZNGS— Midco Sports (@MidcoSports) November 4, 2023
.@z4days in for 6️⃣!— SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 4, 2023
Jacks take the lead with a @hunter_dustman PAT.#GoJacks 🐰🏈 pic.twitter.com/oQnYQ4ic4s
With the touchdown, Isaiah Davis scored his 41st of his career to pass his former backfield teammate Pierre Strong.
Bison strike first! NDSU 6, SDSU 0 | 1Q - 7:44
North Dakota State scored the first points of the 2023 Dakota Marker after a 12-play, 75-yard drive set up by quarterback Cam Miller's 22-yard pop-pass on fourth-and-one at the Jackrabbit 25 yard line. Miller capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zach Mathis.
TOUCHDOWN, BISON!— NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) November 4, 2023
Cam Miller hits Zach Mathis from 1 yard out to cap a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive. NDSU 6, SDSU 0. pic.twitter.com/CHYCUpr5e3
After the touchdown, South Dakota State's Ryan Van Marel blocked the extra point.