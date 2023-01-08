South Dakota State crowned 2022 FCS champions defeating North Dakota State
🏆 South Dakota State wins the 2022 FCS Championship
No. 1 South Dakota State defeated No. 3 North Dakota State 45-21 to win the 2022 FCS championship. It's the first FCS title in Jackrabbit history.
After the first quarter ended tied 7-7, South Dakota State went on a 21-0 run to pull away from the Bison. In total, the Jackrabbits outscored the Bison 24-7 in the second quarter. From there, South Dakota State went on to score 14 points to defeat its rival in the national championship game to set a new record for FCS title games held in Frisco, TX. The Jackrabbits were powered by a balanced offense, gaining 283 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while quarterback Mark Gronowski passed for 3 touchdowns on 223 yards.
With the win, FCS head coach of the year John Stiegelmeier has won his first title in his 26th season as South Dakota State's head coach. Stieglemeier has also led the Jackrabbits to their first playoff win over North Dakota State and their first four-game winning streak over the Bison since 1947-1950.
Click or tap here for complete stats from the game.
I interviewed FCS CHAMPION Amar Johnson from @GoJacksFB after his impressive 14 yards per carry led South Dakota State to their first-ever @NCAA_FCS title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tSXKs3c2yg— Stan Becton (@stan_becton) January 9, 2023
Interception! 4Q - 5:00
South Dakota State cornerback DyShawn Gales intercepted North Dakota State on fourth down to stop a Bison drive. Five minutes remains in the game.Click or tap here for stats from the game.
Jacks add another one! SDSU 45, NDSU 21 | 4Q - 8:05
South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski found wide receiver Jaxon Janke for a 30-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone to add to the Jackrabbit lead. It's the second time the two have connected for a score. Click or tap here for live stats.
WHAT. A. CATCH!— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 8, 2023
📺 ABC#FCSChampionship x @GoJacksFB pic.twitter.com/SVbkGwRFeQ
Interception! 4Q - 10:40
South Dakota State linebacker Jason Freeman intercepted North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller. Freeman returned the ball 13 yards to the Bison 42-yard line. Click or tap here for live stats.
Jason Freeman with the HUGE INT!— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 8, 2023
📺 ABC#FCSChampionship x @GoJacksFB pic.twitter.com/u5m7zotyLs
The Bison find the endzone! SDSU 38, NDSU 21 | 4Q - 13:44
North Dakota State running back Kobe Johnson ran in for a nine-yard touchdown, putting the Bison over 100 rushing yards on the day. The Bison kicked an extra point following the touchdown instead of a two-point conversion, meaning South Dakota State still leads by 17 points or three possessions.
Click or tap here for live stats.
The Bison pound it into the end zone! 😤— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 8, 2023
📺 ABC #FCSChampionship x @NDSUfootball pic.twitter.com/1pGkiUgIrd
Third quarter update: South Dakota State 38, North Dakota State 14
After three quarters, South Dakota State leads North Dakota State 38-14. The Jackrabbits have outgained the Bison in total yards 455-286 through three quarters.
When play resumes, the Bison will have the ball facing 3rd-and-10 from the Jackrabbit 24-yard line. Click or tap here for live stats.
Jacks score fast! SDSU 38, NDSU 14 | 3Q - 13:13
Quarterback Mark Gronowski ran 51 yards to the house to score a touchdown on South Dakota State's opening second half drive. That run came two plays after Isaiah Davis ran for 25 yards to open the half. The Jackrabbits now lead by 24 points. Click or tap here for live stats.
Mark Gronowski 51-yard TD run! 💨— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 8, 2023
📺 ABC#FCSChampionship x @GoJacksFB pic.twitter.com/JSwulua6cr
South Dakota State has 13 plays of 10 or more yards and there's 13:13 remaining in the third quarter.— Stan Becton (@stan_becton) January 8, 2023
SDSU leads NDSU 38-14
Halftime update: South Dakota State 31, North Dakota State 14
South Dakota State leads North Dakota State 31-14 at halftime.
The Jackrabbits have used big plays and third-down efficiency to jump out in front of the defending national champions. South Dakota State has 11 plays of 10 yards or more and is 7-9 on third downs in the first half. That has helped the Jackrabbits control the time of possession 18:54-11:06 in the firs half.
North Dakota State did score a touchdown late in the second quarter to cut into what was a three touchdown deficit, but a second-quarter Bison turnover leaves them in need of a comeback effort.
When play resumes, South Dakota State will received the second-half opening kick. Click or tap here for live stats.
Field goal to close the half | SDSU 31, NDSU 14
South Dakota State kicked a 30-yard field goal as the first half expired to extend its lead to 17 points. The Jackrabbits got into field goal range after a 55-yard run from running back Amar Johnson.
Bison cut the lead! SDSU 28, NDSU 14 | 2Q - 2:03
North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller three a 44-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Eli Green to end 21 unanswered points from the Jackrabbits. It only took the Bison four plays to go 65 yards into the end zone. Click or tap here for live stats.
TOUCHDOWN! Cam Miller fires a strike to Eli Green for a 44-yard score for Green's first career TD and the longest reception of his career! 28-14 SDSU with 2:03 remaining in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/YavtnDjqHu— NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) January 8, 2023
Jump pass TD! SDSU 28, NDSU 7 | 2Q - 3:30
Facing 3rd-and-1 at the North Dakota State 44-yard line, South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski faked a quarterback run, jumping in the air to deliver a touchdown pass to tight end Mike Morgan. Morgan ran 44-yards for the score, giving Gronowski his second touchdown pass of the day. The Jackrabbits converted three third downs on the scoring drive, and are 7-8 on third downs today. Click or tap here for live stats.
Michael Morgan with nothing but green grass and the Bison end zone in front of him ... 44 yards and the third Jackrabbit touchdown of the second quarter— SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) January 8, 2023
📺ABC/ESPN
South Dakota State 28, North Dakota State 7
3:30 to play in Q2#GoJacks 🐰🏈 pic.twitter.com/yW8a0EDpJT
Janke for 6! SDSU 21, NDSU 7 | 2Q - 11:03
Jackrabbit quarterback Mark Gronowski found wide receiver Jaxon Janke on a stop-and-go route that stopped the Bison cornerback in his tracks for an 18-yard touchdown. Gronowski is 8-10 passing for 109 yards and a touchdown. South Dakota State now leads North Dakota State 21-7 early in the second quarter. Click or tap here for live stats.
JACKS score 🙌🏼@GoJacksFB 2️⃣1️⃣@NDSUfootball 7️⃣#FCSchampionship 🏆 #FCStriumvirate 📈 pic.twitter.com/G4Eaf0g8uF— FCS Triumvirate Poll (@FCSpoll) January 8, 2023
Fumble! 2Q - 12:34
South Dakota State cornerback Steven Arrell stripped North Dakota State running back Kobe Johnson of the football for the 2022 FCS Championship game's first turnover. The Jackrabbits take over with possession at the Bison 34-yard line. Click or tap here for live stats.
FUMBLE!— SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) January 8, 2023
Steven Arrell the strip and Dalys Beanum the recovery at the NDSU 34#GoJacks 🐰🏈 pic.twitter.com/Tjl4Y0z0XG
Jacks back in front! SDSU 14, NDSU 7 2Q - 12:50
South Dakota State running back Amar Johnson burst through the line of scrimmage, nearly untouched, for a 32-yard touchdown. Johnson's touchdown came on another play where the Jackrabbits used misdirection via motion or shifts pre-snap. South Dakota State now has eight plays of 10 or more yards. Click or tap here for live stats.
Amar Johnson house call!— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 8, 2023
📺 ABC#FCSChampionship x @GoJacksFB pic.twitter.com/7aCEQC9LuW
First quarter: South Dakota State 7, North Dakota State 7
South Dakota State and North Dakota State are tied at seven after the first quarter. The Jackrabbits moved the ball with ease to score the game's first points of the game before the Bison used play-action passes to find the end zone on their ensuing possession.
When play resumes, South Dakota State will have the ball facing 1st-and-10 from the North Dakoa State 48-yard line. Click or tap here for live stats.