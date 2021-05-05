2021 DI college golf championship: Schedule, scores, live updates

The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

Listed below are the teams and individuals selected to participate in the championships. Teams winning automatic qualification are designated by their conferences in parentheses.

The Sagamore Club – Noblesville, Ind.

Hosted by Ball State and Hamilton County Sports Authority

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Texas North Carolina (Atlantic Coast Conference) Tennessee North Florida Louisville South Florida (American Athletic Conference) UAB Duke UNCW Arkansas State Campbell (Big South Conference) UT Martin (Ohio Valley Conference) Loyola Chicago (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

Ross Steelman, Missouri Angus Flanagan, Minnesota Joe Weiler, Purdue Mark Goetz, West Virginia Zack Taylor, Coastal Carolina Alex Goff, Kentucky Cole Bradley, Purdue David Perkins, Illinois State Michael Cascino, Butler Henry May, Dayton

Seminole Legacy Golf Club – Tallahassee, Fla.

Hosted by Florida State

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Florida State Georgia Liberty (Atlantic Sun Conference) LSU Georgia Tech Georgia Southern (Sun Belt Conference) TCU Indiana Kansas Southern California Ohio State Davidson (Atlantic 10 Conference) Florida A&M (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) LIU (Northeast Conference)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

Keller Harper, Furman Johnny Travale, UCF Michael Sakane, Jacksonville Enrique Dimayuga, Florida Atlantic Saptak Talwar, Sacred Heart

Karsten Creek Golf Club – Stillwater, Okla.

Hosted by Oklahoma State

Teams (seeded in the following order) :

Oklahoma State (Big 12 Conference) Illinois (Big Ten Conference) Auburn SMU Notre Dame Alabama Baylor Sam Houston (Southland Conference) Little Rock Ole Miss Northwestern College of Charleston (Colonial Athletic Association) Middle Tennessee (Conference USA)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

Devon Bling, UCLA Mark Lawrence Jr., Virginia Tech Trip Kinney, Iowa State Vicente Marzilio, North Texas Lachlan Barker, Iowa State A.J. Ott, Colorado State Tim Tillmanns, Kansas State Guillaume Fanonnel, ULM Lucas Carper, UC Davis Jack Howes, Oral Roberts

The Golf Club of Tennessee – Kingston Springs, Tenn.

Hosted by Vanderbilt and Nashville Sports Council

Teams (seeded in the following order) :

Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference) NC State Vanderbilt (Southeastern Conference) Arkansas San Diego State Virginia Charlotte Kent State (Mid-American Conference) UTSA Houston Loyola Maryland (Patriot League) UConn (Big East Conference) Iona (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

James Piot, Michigan State Ben van Wyk, Augusta Evan Davis, Belmont Van Holmgren, Florida Gulf Coast Christopher Gotterup, Rutgers Hunter Eichhorn, Marquette Brandon Einstein, High Point Hunter Fry, USC Upstate Timothius Tamardi, App State Austin Devereux, Rider

Championship Course at UNM – Albuquerque, N.M.

Hosted by New Mexico

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Oklahoma Arizona State Texas A&M Texas Tech New Mexico (Mountain West Conference) Stanford Oregon State Boise State South Carolina Nevada San Diego New Mexico State (Western Athletic Conference)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

Tommy Stephenson, Fresno State Daniel O'Loughlin, Colorado Blake Hathcoat, St. Mary's (California) Gavin Cohen, LMU Riley Lewis, LMU

Tumble Creek Golf & Country Club – Cle Elum, Wash.

Hosted by Washington

Teams (seeded in the following order):

Wake Forest Pepperdine (West Coast Conference) Florida Arizona (Pac-12 Conference) San Francisco Iowa Washington East Tennessee State (Southern Conference) Utah Oregon Mississippi State Long Beach State (Big West Conference) Denver (The Summit League) Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference)

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

Carson Lundell, Brigham Young Matt McCarty, Santa Clara Jack Trent, UNLV Jack Vincent, Southern Utah Gabe Lysen, Utah Valley

9 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships were held at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., with Arkansas serving as host. Stanford won the team title, defeating Texas, 3-2-0 in the final round of match play competition. Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff won the individual title by five strokes.