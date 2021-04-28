2021 DI college golf championship selections set for May 5

Stanford wins 2019 men's golf title

Here are the past winners of the NCAA DI Men's Golf Championship. Stanford (above) is the most recent champion.

Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Score Host or Site 2019 Stanford Conrad Ray 3 Texas 2 Fayetteville Ark. 2018 Oklahoma State Alan Bratton 5 Alabama 0 Stillwater, Okla. 2017 Oklahoma Ryan Hybl 3.5 Oregon 1.5 Sugar Grove, Ill. 2016 Oregon Casey Martin 3 Texas 2 Eugene, Ore. 2015 LSU Chuck Winstead 4 Southern California 1 Bradenton, Fla. 2014 Alabama Jay Seawell 4 Oklahoma State 1 Hutchinson, Kan. 2013 Alabama Jay Seawell 4 Illinois 1 Atlanta 2012 Texas John Fields 3 Alabama 2 Pacific Palisades, Calif. 2011 Augusta State Josh Gregory 3 Georgia 2 Oklahoma State 2010 Augusta State Josh Gregory 3.5 Oklahoma State 1.5 Ooltewah, Tenn. 2009 Texas A&M J.T. Higgins 3 Arkansas 2 Toledo 2008 UCLA Derek Freeman 1,194 Stanford 1,195 Purdue 2007 Stanford Conrad Ray 1,109 Georgia 1,121 VCU 2006 Oklahoma State Mike McGraw 1,143 Florida 1,146 Sunriver, Ore. 2005 Georgia Chris Haack 1,135 Georgia Tech 1,146 Owings Mills, Md. 2004 California Steve Desimone 1,134 UCLA 1,140 Hot Springs, Va. 2003 Clemson Larry Penley 1,191 Oklahoma State 1,193 Oklahoma State 2002 Minnesota Brad James 1,134 Georgia Tech 1,138 Ohio State 2001 Florida Buddy Alexander 1,126 Clemson 1,144 Duke 2000 *Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,116 Georgia Tech 1,116 Auburn 1999 Georgia Chris Haack 1,180 Oklahoma State 1,183 Minnesota 1998 UNLV Dwaine Knight 1,118 Clemson 1,121 New Mexico 1997 Pepperdine John Geiberger 1,148 Wake Forest 1,151 Northwestern 1996 Arizona State Randy Lein 1,186 UNLV 1,189 Chattanooga, Tenn. 1995 *Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,156 Stanford 1,156 Ohio State 1994 Stanford Wally Goodwin 1,129 Texas 1,133 SMU 1993 Florida Buddy Alexander 1,145 Georgia Tech 1,146 Kentucky 1992 Arizona Rick LaRose 1,129 Arizona State 1,136 New Mexico 1991 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,161 North Carolina 1,168 San Jose State 1990 Arizona State Steve Loy 1,155 Florida 1,157 Florida 1989 Oklahoma Gregg Grost 1,139 Texas 1,158 Oklahoma State/Oklahoma 1988 UCLA Eddie Merrins 1,176 UTEP/Oklahoma/Oklahoma State 1,179 Southern California 1987 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,160 Wake Forest 1,176 Ohio State 1986 Wake Forest Jess Haddock 1,156 Oklahoma State 1,160 Wake Forest 1985 Houston Dave Williams 1,172 Oklahoma State 1,175 Florida 1984 Houston Dave Williams 1,145 Oklahoma State 1,146 Houston 1983 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,161 Texas 1,168 Fresno State 1982 Houston Dave Williams 1,141 Oklahoma State 1,151 Pinehurst 1981 BYU Karl Tucker 1,161 Oral Roberts 1,163 Stanford 1980 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,173 BYU 1,177 Ohio State 1979 Ohio State James Brown 1,189 Oklahoma State 1,191 Wake Forest 1978 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,140 Georgia 1,157 Oregon 1977 Houston Dave Williams 1,197 Oklahoma State 1,205 Colgate 1976 Oklahoma State Mike Holder 1,166 BYU 1,173 New Mexico 1975 Wake Forest Jess Haddock 1,156 Oklahoma State 1,189 Ohio State 1974 Wake Forest Jess Haddock 1,158 Florida 1,160 San Diego State 1973 Florida Buster Bishop 1,149 Oklahoma State 1,159 Oklahoma State 1972 Texas George Hannon 1,146 Houston 1,159 Cape Coral 1971 Texas George Hannon 1,144 Houston 1,151 Arizona 1970 Houston Dave Williams 1,172 Wake Forest 1,182 Ohio State 1969 Houston Dave Williams 1,223 Wake Forest 1,232 Broadmoor 1968 Florida Buster Bishop 1,154 Houston 1,156 New Mexico State 1967 Houston Dave Williams 585 Florida 588 Shawnee, Pa. 1966 Houston Dave Williams 582 San Jose State 586 Stanford 1965 Houston Dave Williams 577 Cal State L.A. 587 Tennessee 1964 Houston Dave Williams 580 Oklahoma State 587 Broadmoor 1963 Oklahoma State Labron Harris 581 Houston 582 Wichita State 1962 Houston Dave Williams 588 Oklahoma State 598 Duke 1961 Purdue Sam Voinoff 584 Arizona State 595 Lafayette 1960 Houston Dave Williams 603 Purdue/Oklahoma State 607 Broadmoor 1959 Houston Dave Williams 561 Purdue 571 Oregon 1958 Houston Dave Williams 570 Oklahoma State 582 Williams 1957 Houston Dave Williams 602 Stanford 603 Broadmoor 1956 Houston Dave Williams 601 North Texas/Purdue 602 Ohio State 1955 LSU Mike Barbato 574 North Texas 583 Tennessee 1954 SMU Graham Ross 572 North Texas 573 Houston/Rice 1953 Stanford Charles Finger 578 North Carolina 580 Broadmoor 1952 North Texas Fred Cobb 587 Michigan 593 Purdue 1951 North Texas Fred Cobb 588 Ohio State 589 Ohio State 1950 North Texas Fred Cobb 573 Purdue 577 New Mexico 1949 North Texas Fred Cobb 590 Purdue/Texas 600 Iowa State 1948 San Jose State Wilbur Hubbard 579 LSU 588 Stanford 1947 LSU T.P. Heard 606 Duke 614 Michigan 1946 Stanford Eddie Twiggs 619 Michigan 624 Princeton 1945 Ohio State Robert Kepler 602 Northwestern 621 Ohio State 1944 Notre Dame George Holderith 311 Minnesota 312 Inverness 1943 Yale William Neale 614 Michigan 618 Olympia Fields 1942 LSU/Stanford Major J. Perry Cole/Eddie Twiggs 590 Notre Dame 1941 Stanford Eddie Twiggs 580 LSU 599 Ohio State 1940 Princeton/LSU Walter Bourne/Major J. Perry Cole 601 Ekwanok 1939 Stanford Eddie Twiggs 612 Northwestern/Princeton 614 Wakonda 1938 Stanford Louisville 1937 Princeton Oakmont 1936 Yale North Shore 1935 Michigan Congressional 1934 Michigan Cleveland 1933 Yale Buffalo 1932 Yale Hot Springs, Va. 1931 Yale Olympia Fields 1930 Princeton Oakmont 1929 Princeton Deal, N.J. 1928 Princeton Apawamis 1927 Princeton Garden City 1926 Yale Merion 1925 Yale Montclair 1924 Yale Greenwich 1923 Princeton Siwanoy 1922 Princeton Garden City 1921 Dartmouth Greenwich 1920 Princeton Nassau 1919 Princeton Merion 1916 Princeton Oakmont 1915 Yale Greenwich 1914 Princeton Garden City 1912 Yale (fall)/ Yale (spring) Huntingdon Valley/Ekwanko 1911 Yale Baltusrol 1910 Yale Essex County 1909 Yale Apawamis 1908 Yale Brae Burn 1907 Yale Nassau 1906 Yale Garden City 1905 Yale Garden City 1904 Harvard Myopia 1903 Harvard Garden City 1902 Harvard (fall)/Yale (spring) Morris County/Garden City 1901 Harvard Atlantic City 1899 Harvard 1898 Yale (fall)/Harvard (spring) 1897 Yale Ardsley Casino

*Won Playoff

Note: No tournament held in 1900, 1917 and 1918.

Match play 2009-present